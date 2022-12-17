5 most popular budget gaming GPUs in 2022

Gaming GPU prices have fallen significantly and multiple graphics cards are selling for less than their MSRP. As a result, now might be one of the best times to pick up a cost-effective rendering machine to power a gaming rig.

2022 was a great year for budget GPU launches. We got everything, from Nvidia's low-end GTX 1630 to AMD's RX 6400 and the RX 6500 XT. Multiple other budget GPUs, including the Intel Arc A380, also debuted.

However, it is important to note down the graphics cards that rocked the sales numbers this year. This will give gamers a rough idea of which options to opt for while purchasing a gaming GPU.

A guide to the 5 best budget gaming GPUs in 2022

1) Nvidia Geforce GTX 1630

The Nvidia Geforce GTX 1630 is the successor to the GTX 1030. This graphics card is not built for gaming. Nvidia has prepped it to meet basic display purposes. It packs an HDMI port, a DVI, and a DisplayPort. Thus, users can hook up to three 4K displays with this card.

However, multiple users have used this GPU for 1080p gaming with some visual compromises, and the 1630 holds up quite well. It is currently the cheapest Nvidia GPU to opt for.

2) Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650

The GTX 1650 was introduced back in 2019 as an entry-level graphics card for 1080p gaming. However, it holds up astonishingly well in modern AAA titles.

Recently, the GPU overtook the GTX 1060 as the most popular graphics card on the Steam Hardware Survey charts. Nvidia still manufactures and sells the GPU, making it the last Turing card to remain in production.

Currently, the graphics card has been discounted massively to appeal to more budget gamers. Thus, now might be one of the best times to buy this gaming GPU.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6400

The RX 6400 is the lowest-end offering in the RDNA 2-based RX 6000 series lineup. This graphics card has been built for 1080p gaming with compromises. It directly fights with the GTX 1650.

However, the 6400 is a much faster-working gaming GPU than the Team Green equivalent. It also supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing, although its RT prowess is questionable.

Overall, the RX 6400 is one of the cheapest cards that can play modern games and does not cost a fortune.

4) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT

The Radeon RX 6500 XT is AMD's entry-level 1080p gaming GPU. This video card directly competes with the RTX 3050. Following recent price cuts, the graphics card packs some of the best price-to-performance ratios. The price of the GPU dropped to just $100 recently.

According to the AMD Raise the Bundle promotion, buyers can also get a free copy of Dead Island 2 with the purchase of this GPU. This further increases the value proposition of the card.

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050

The Geforce RTX 3050 is the budget king. This graphics card is the fastest among every entry-level graphics card in the market. Although the price of the gaming GPU is a bit off the charts, gamers can expect a flawless 1080p experience from this card.

According to the latest Steam Hardware Survey results, the 3050 is one of the most popular gaming GPUs today. Thus, it is no surprise that it has made itself to the top of this list.

