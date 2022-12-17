5 most popular mid-range gaming GPUs in 2022

Mid-range gaming GPUs are a sweet spot between performance and pricing. These graphics cards can flawlessly run video games at the most popular resolution, 1080p. Some can even go beyond.

Since the RTX 30 series and RX 6000 series cards dropped, mid-range has become a lucrative option for almost every gamer out there. The available options are cost-effective and pack performance equivalent to the highest-end GPUs from the last-gen.

According to the latest Steam Hardware Survey results, some of these gaming GPUs are the most popular options on the market. Thus, it is no wonder that more gamers are trying to get their hands on these graphics cards.

A guide to the best mid-range gaming GPUs in 2022

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060

The MSI Geforce RTX 3060 Ventus 2x (Image via Newegg)

The Geforce RTX 3060 is the most popular RTX 30 series video card. This graphics card is marketed as an RTX 2080 killer. It can play most video games at the highest settings in 1080p without hiccups. Some moderately demanding games can also be played at 1440p.

The RTX 3060 is the successor to the popular GTX 1060 and the RTX 2060 video cards. Thus, it is no surprise that this card has claimed the top spot like its predecessors.

4) AMD Radeon RX 6600

The PowerColor Fighter RX 6600 (Image via Newegg)

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 is a direct competitor to the RTX 3060. This gaming GPU packs solid price-to-performance ratios and has amazed us in the past. It is much cheaper than the Nvidia equivalent but can deliver up to 90% of the performance of the Team Green card.

Buyers can also get a free copy of Callisto Protocol and Dead Island 2, which further improves the value proposition of this video card.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT

The Sapphire Nitro+ RX 6650 XT (Image via Newegg)

The AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT is a slightly bumped-up version of the RX 6600 XT. It has an impeccable gaming GPU at 1080p and can run every video game at the highest settings without hiccups. Although it is slightly slower than the Team Green equivalent, the RTX 3060 Ti, the video card will not disappoint any gamer.

The RX 6650 XT is much cheaper than the RTX 3060 Ti. Thus, users can vouch for this GPU for their next mid-range gaming rig.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti

The Gigabyte Geforce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3060 Ti is the third most popular RTX 30 series gaming GPU, right after RTX 3060 and RTX 3070. This graphics card is Nvidia's premium 1080p gaming option. It trades blows with the RTX 2080 Super, a premium high-end card from the last generation.

The RX 3060 Ti has been massively discounted lately. Thus, gamers can pick it up quite cheaply these days.

1) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070

The EVGA RTX 3070 FTW3 Ultra (Image via Newegg)

RTX 3070 was an impressive card upon launch back in 2020. It trades blows with RTX 2080 Ti in almost every video game. The card is built for 1440p gaming in the highest settings and delivers on this promise.

The 3070 is the second most popular RTX 30 series gaming GPU, according to the latest Steam Hardware Survey results. Thus, it is no surprise that more gamers want to pair this GPU with their latest rig.

