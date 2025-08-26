  • home icon
5 Things to look forward to in the Apple iPhone 17 series

By Ripan Majumdar
Published Aug 26, 2025 07:23 GMT
5 Things to look forward to in the Apple iPhone 17 series
5 Things to look forward to in the iPhone 17 series (Image via Apple)

Apple’s iPhone 17 series, expected to launch on September 9, 2025, is shaping up to be one of the most exciting iPhone upgrades in years. From a completely new ultra-thin model to a redesigned camera system and universal 120Hz displays, the iPhone 17 could be Apple’s boldest step forward in over a decade.

Here are the top five iPhone 17 features and upgrades to look forward to this fall.

1. The ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air

The biggest rumor is the arrival of the iPhone 17 Air, an ultra-slim variant that could measure just 5.5 mm in thickness. This would make it Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever, and it will replace the current “Plus” model. With its lightweight design and premium build, the Air is aimed at users who want a sleek, easy-to-hold, and minimalist device without giving up on Apple's advanced technology.

2. A radical camera redesign

The iPhone 17 camera system is getting its most dramatic redesign in years. Apple is reportedly moving away from the square camera bump in favor of a horizontal camera bar across the back, similar to Google’s Pixel design.

  • iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max: Triple 48MP cameras with possible 8K video recording and a rumored mechanical aperture for pro-level photography.
  • iPhone 17 Air: A single-camera setup to maintain its slim profile.

This change could make the iPhone 17 instantly recognizable compared to past models.

3. 120Hz ProMotion displays on all models

Every iPhone 17 model is to feature ProMotion display (Image via Apple)
Every iPhone 17 model is to feature ProMotion display (Image via Apple)

For the first time ever, every iPhone 17 model will feature a 120Hz LTPO OLED ProMotion display. Previously, this premium feature was reserved for the Pro models. Now, smoother scrolling, faster animations, and more responsive touch controls will be standard across the lineup.

4. Apple Intelligence and A19 power

iPhone 17 series to heavily rely on Apple Intelligence (Image via Apple)
iPhone 17 series to heavily rely on Apple Intelligence (Image via Apple)

Apple’s AI push, branded as Apple Intelligence, will play a central role in the iPhone 17 lineup. The new iPhone lineup will incorporate Apple Intelligence into its various features. To power these features, the upcoming iPhone 17 features the following chipsets and RAM:

  • Pro models get the new A19 Pro chip with 12GB of RAM, boosting speed, efficiency, and AI-driven tasks.
  • Base models run on the A19 chip with 8GB of RAM, which is still an upgrade over last year.

Expect faster multitasking, smarter on-device AI, and improved app performance.

5. Earlier release and wider production

Apple is reportedly moving up its launch timeline. The iPhone 17 release date is expected to be September 9, 2025, with pre-orders likely beginning on September 12 and sales starting September 19.

Additionally, Apple is shifting more production to India, which may handle up to 20% of manufacturing, reducing reliance on China and potentially ensuring smoother availability worldwide.

The iPhone 17 series is shaping up to be Apple’s most ambitious lineup in years. With the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, a fresh camera design, ProMotion across the board, and Apple Intelligence upgrades, this release is set to redefine the iPhone experience in 2025.

