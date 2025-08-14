iPhone 17 leaks, rumors, expected specs, and everything we know so far

Apple's iPhone 17 leaks have already surfaced online and hint at a significant upgrade to the lineup later this Fall. Among the details circulated by tipsters and industry insiders, the most substantial is the probability of an ultra-thin iPhone Air, continuing a trend that has continued for years now but never materialized in a launch. That said, multiple sources hint that mass-scale production has already started in India as the company plans a launch event much sooner than in previous years.Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone. While the details are from reputed leakers, we recommend taking everything with a grain of salt until Apple finalizes its devices in a few weeks.Major iPhone 17 design, camera leaks, and expected specsThe upcoming iPhone lineup will include four models, per current details. The company is targeting significant changes to the sizes and design of the devices. Per a MacRumors report, the Plus variant is expected to be replaced by a new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air variant that might be just 5.5 cm thick. This makes it the thinnest iPhone ever. For some context, the iPhone 16 is 8.5 cm in thickness.However, an even bigger shocker might be the change to the camera systems. For the last five generations, the phones have embraced a square camera system on the rear, which has increasingly gotten bigger with every generation. With the iPhone 17, that is leaked to be replaced by a horizontal camera bar that spans the full width of the device. In a recent post by display analyst Ross Young, we got more info from supply chain sources hinting at this change.The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature three 48MP cameras arranged in a triangular pattern within this horizontal bar.As reported by Concept Phones, the iPhone 17 Air will only have one rear camera due to space constraints. Some leaked renders suggest Apple might be adopting Pixel's design ethos for the upcoming lineup.All of this is paired with a size bump on the base model from 6.1 to 6.3 inches. Moreover, Apple might be considering ditching titanium for aluminum across the lineup, including the Pro models.All iPhone 17 models are expected to get 120Hz ProMotion displays for the first time. Previously, only Pro models had this feature. As reported by Tom's Guide, the displays will use LTPO OLED technology across the lineup. The iPhone Pro models will include 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB in current models. MacRumors reported that this increase will support enhanced Apple Intelligence features. The base iPhone 17 might stick with 8GB of RAM.Here's a look at all leaked specs:FeatureiPhone 17iPhone 17 AiriPhone 17 ProiPhone 17 Pro MaxDisplaySize6.3&quot;6.6&quot;6.3&quot;6.9&quot;TechnologyLTPO OLEDLTPO OLEDLTPO OLEDLTPO OLEDRefresh Rate120Hz ProMotion120Hz ProMotion120Hz ProMotion120Hz ProMotionProcessor &amp; MemoryChipA19A19A19 ProA19 ProProcess3nm N3P3nm N3P3nm N3P3nm N3PRAM8GB12GB12GB12GBStorageBase Storage128GB?256GB256GBCamerasRear Main48MP48MP48MP48MPRear Ultra-wide12MPNone48MP48MPRear TelephotoNoneNone48MP (5x-8x zoom?)48MP (5x-8x zoom?)Front Camera24MP24MP24MP24MPCamera DesignVertical dualHorizontal singleHorizontal triple barHorizontal triple barVideo Recording??8K capable?8K capable?Design &amp; BuildThickness?5.5mm??Weight?145g??Frame MaterialAluminumTitaniumAluminumAluminumBack MaterialGlassGlassHalf-aluminum/half-glassHalf-aluminum/half-glassConnectivity5G ModemQualcommApple C1 (custom)QualcommQualcommWi-FiWi-Fi 7 (Apple chip)Wi-Fi 7 (Apple chip)Wi-Fi 7 (Apple chip)Wi-Fi 7 (Apple chip)SIMPhysical + eSIMeSIM onlyPhysical + eSIMPhysical + eSIMBattery &amp; ChargingWireless ChargingMagSafeMagSafeMagSafeMagSafeOther FeaturesFace IDDynamic IslandDynamic IslandDynamic IslandDynamic IslandAction ButtonYesYesYesYesPricing (Expected)Starting Price$799-$849$899$999-$1,049$1,199-$1,249AvailabilityAnnouncementSeptember 9, 2025September 9, 2025September 9, 2025September 9, 2025Pre-ordersSeptember 12, 2025September 12, 2025September 12, 2025September 12, 2025Launch DateSeptember 19, 2025September 19, 2025September 19, 2025September 19, 2025Expected release timelineAccording to a recent Mark Gruman report on Bloomberg, Apple is expected to host a launch event for the new iPhones as early as September 9, 2025. Details of the confirmation are expected to arrive on August 26. This is significantly earlier than Apple's regular timeline of launching its new devices in October.As reported by WiFi Planet, pre-orders will begin September 12 with general availability starting September 19. Foxconn has likely already begun trial production in India, per AppleInsider. The company started importing iPhone 17 components from China in July 2025, indicating Apple might be set for a September launch.Manufacturing is expected to be split between China and India, with India handling about 20% of production.Wild rumors and speculationSome reports suggest the iPhone Pro will include a mechanical aperture system for the main camera, similar to high-end cameras. However, we aren't sure, as this information hasn't been widely resonated/confirmed by other insiders.Moreover, under-display Face ID technology has appeared in several patent filings in the past few months, but implementation in the next iPhone series isn't likely to materialize.Jon Prosser also leaked advanced health monitoring features for the new iPhone, but Apple recently sued him for leaking trade secrets. Other unverified rumors include reverse wireless charging and satellite connectivity improvements.For a company that likes to play it safe, the iPhone 17 series represents Apple's biggest design risk in years. Will consumers appreciate the new Air model and the redesigned camera module? Time will (soon) tell.