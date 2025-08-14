  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • iPhone 17 leaks, rumors, expected specs, and everything we know so far

iPhone 17 leaks, rumors, expected specs, and everything we know so far

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Aug 14, 2025 09:15 GMT
Multiple details of the iPhone 17 series has leaked online (Image via Apple)
Multiple details of the iPhone 17 series has leaked online (Image via Apple)

Apple's iPhone 17 leaks have already surfaced online and hint at a significant upgrade to the lineup later this Fall. Among the details circulated by tipsters and industry insiders, the most substantial is the probability of an ultra-thin iPhone Air, continuing a trend that has continued for years now but never materialized in a launch. That said, multiple sources hint that mass-scale production has already started in India as the company plans a launch event much sooner than in previous years.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone. While the details are from reputed leakers, we recommend taking everything with a grain of salt until Apple finalizes its devices in a few weeks.

Major iPhone 17 design, camera leaks, and expected specs

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The upcoming iPhone lineup will include four models, per current details. The company is targeting significant changes to the sizes and design of the devices. Per a MacRumors report, the Plus variant is expected to be replaced by a new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air variant that might be just 5.5 cm thick. This makes it the thinnest iPhone ever. For some context, the iPhone 16 is 8.5 cm in thickness.

However, an even bigger shocker might be the change to the camera systems. For the last five generations, the phones have embraced a square camera system on the rear, which has increasingly gotten bigger with every generation. With the iPhone 17, that is leaked to be replaced by a horizontal camera bar that spans the full width of the device. In a recent post by display analyst Ross Young, we got more info from supply chain sources hinting at this change.

Ad

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature three 48MP cameras arranged in a triangular pattern within this horizontal bar.

As reported by Concept Phones, the iPhone 17 Air will only have one rear camera due to space constraints. Some leaked renders suggest Apple might be adopting Pixel's design ethos for the upcoming lineup.

All of this is paired with a size bump on the base model from 6.1 to 6.3 inches. Moreover, Apple might be considering ditching titanium for aluminum across the lineup, including the Pro models.

Ad

All iPhone 17 models are expected to get 120Hz ProMotion displays for the first time. Previously, only Pro models had this feature. As reported by Tom's Guide, the displays will use LTPO OLED technology across the lineup. The iPhone Pro models will include 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB in current models. MacRumors reported that this increase will support enhanced Apple Intelligence features. The base iPhone 17 might stick with 8GB of RAM.

Ad

Here's a look at all leaked specs:

Feature

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Display

Size

6.3"

6.6"

6.3"

6.9"

Technology

LTPO OLED

LTPO OLED

LTPO OLED

LTPO OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz ProMotion

120Hz ProMotion

120Hz ProMotion

120Hz ProMotion

Processor & Memory

Chip

A19

A19

A19 Pro

A19 Pro

Process

3nm N3P

3nm N3P

3nm N3P

3nm N3P

RAM

8GB

12GB

12GB

12GB

Storage

Base Storage

128GB

?

256GB

256GB

Cameras

Rear Main

48MP

48MP

48MP

48MP

Rear Ultra-wide

12MP

None

48MP

48MP

Rear Telephoto

None

None

48MP (5x-8x zoom?)

48MP (5x-8x zoom?)

Front Camera

24MP

24MP

24MP

24MP

Camera Design

Vertical dual

Horizontal single

Horizontal triple bar

Horizontal triple bar

Video Recording

?

?

8K capable?

8K capable?

Design & Build

Thickness

?

5.5mm

?

?

Weight

?

145g

?

?

Frame Material

Aluminum

Titanium

Aluminum

Aluminum

Back Material

Glass

Glass

Half-aluminum/half-glass

Half-aluminum/half-glass

Connectivity

5G Modem

Qualcomm

Apple C1 (custom)

Qualcomm

Qualcomm

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7 (Apple chip)

Wi-Fi 7 (Apple chip)

Wi-Fi 7 (Apple chip)

Wi-Fi 7 (Apple chip)

SIM

Physical + eSIM

eSIM only

Physical + eSIM

Physical + eSIM

Battery & Charging

Wireless Charging

MagSafe

MagSafe

MagSafe

MagSafe

Other Features

Face ID

Dynamic Island

Dynamic Island

Dynamic Island

Dynamic Island

Action Button

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Pricing (Expected)

Starting Price

$799-$849

$899

$999-$1,049

$1,199-$1,249

Availability

Announcement

September 9, 2025

September 9, 2025

September 9, 2025

September 9, 2025

Pre-orders

September 12, 2025

September 12, 2025

September 12, 2025

September 12, 2025

Launch Date

September 19, 2025

September 19, 2025

September 19, 2025

September 19, 2025

Ad

Expected release timeline

According to a recent Mark Gruman report on Bloomberg, Apple is expected to host a launch event for the new iPhones as early as September 9, 2025. Details of the confirmation are expected to arrive on August 26. This is significantly earlier than Apple's regular timeline of launching its new devices in October.

As reported by WiFi Planet, pre-orders will begin September 12 with general availability starting September 19. Foxconn has likely already begun trial production in India, per AppleInsider. The company started importing iPhone 17 components from China in July 2025, indicating Apple might be set for a September launch.

Ad

Manufacturing is expected to be split between China and India, with India handling about 20% of production.

Wild rumors and speculation

Ad

Some reports suggest the iPhone Pro will include a mechanical aperture system for the main camera, similar to high-end cameras. However, we aren't sure, as this information hasn't been widely resonated/confirmed by other insiders.

Moreover, under-display Face ID technology has appeared in several patent filings in the past few months, but implementation in the next iPhone series isn't likely to materialize.

Jon Prosser also leaked advanced health monitoring features for the new iPhone, but Apple recently sued him for leaking trade secrets. Other unverified rumors include reverse wireless charging and satellite connectivity improvements.

Ad

For a company that likes to play it safe, the iPhone 17 series represents Apple's biggest design risk in years. Will consumers appreciate the new Air model and the redesigned camera module? Time will (soon) tell.

About the author
Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arka Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications