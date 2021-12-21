5 unmissable deals of Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2021

The ongoing Epic Games Store Holiday Sale of 2021 has games spanning multiple genres and price ranges available at significant discounts. With the festive season coming up, the Holiday Sale of 2021 provides an excellent opportunity for gamers to buy titles for themselves or their loved ones.

CrAiGiSh @CrAiGiShza I almost bought this on Steam during the Winter sale.



Now it’s gonna be free on Epic next week ...



2021, I see you 👀!!! I almost bought this on Steam during the Winter sale.Now it’s gonna be free on Epic next week ...2021, I see you 👀!!! https://t.co/O9O3tZJbMT

The Epic Games Store is known to offer attractive deals from time to time, including a free game every week. During the Holiday Sale of 2021, Epic is also offering a new free game every day for the duration of the sale.

Hades, Cyberpunk, and other deals on offer at Epic Games Store Holiday Sale of 2021

To sweeten the deal further, Epic Games has provided a $10 discount voucher to customers, which is applicable for games priced above $14.99. With a good number of attractive deals on offer, this article shortlists the five best among them.

5 Best Game Deals for the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale of 2021

Hades

Borderlands 3

Desperadors III

Horizon Zero Dawn

Cyberpunk 2077

5) Cyberpunk 2077

MRP: $59.99

Sale Price: $19.99 (with coupon)

Cyberpunk 2077 did not live up to the hype surrounding its development. However, there's no denying the fact that the game has come a long way since its release, thanks to numerous patches and updates. With further fixes and support still being provided, you can't go wrong with buying it for such a low price.

4) Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

MRP: $49.99

Sale Price: $14.99 (with coupon)

Horizon Zero Dawn is an absolute masterpiece. Originally a PlayStation exclusive, the game can also be enjoyed by PC players now, with DLSS support incorporated recently as well. With the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, set to be released on February 18, 2022, it's the perfect time to pick up the prequel at the Holiday Sale of 2021 for less than $15.

3) Desperados III

MRP: $49.99

Sale Price: $9.99

Getting a game like Desperados III at less than $10 is arguably one of the best bargains of the entire Holiday Sale of 2021. One of the key features of the game is the non-linear path it allows players to take. Overall, it is quite easily the best entry in the long-running series, and an incredible take on the stealth-influenced real-time tactics genre.

2) Borderlands 3

MRP: $59.99

Sale Price: $4.99 (with coupon)

Featuring the largest discount on offer, Borderlands 3 is a must-buy at the 2021 Holiday Sale. It's the grandest release of the Borderlands series, and while it did have some early issues, most of those problems have been ironed out since. It's a solid shooter and a great co-op experience with friends.

1) Hades

MRP: $24.99

Sale Price: $6.24

Hades has been praised by both the press and players alike, and it recently became the first video game to win a Hugo award. While the game may feel a bit grindy to players unfamiliar with the roguelike genre, it is an experience every gamer should have at least once. Hades was never an expensive game to begin with, and the discount on the Holiday Sale of 2021 makes it an even more attractive proposition.

