50 best prompts you need to try with your Grok AI Companion

Elon Musk's Grok chatbot has positioned itself as one of the most creative, humorous, and unhinged apps of today. It has been trained on data from X and is integrated with the platform to provide interesting takes on posts and analyze data. You can also access it via Grok.com, which provides a ChatGPT-like interface for daily productivity.

The chatbot recently made headlines for posting antisemitic content in response to comments on X. Since then, it also introduced Companions, an emotional companionship feature with an anime girl in pigtails and a 3D fox.

We've put together our top picks of impage prompts you can feed to your Grok AI Companion.

Creative Grok image prompts you need to try

Grok generates two images for you to choose from once you prompt it (Image via Grok.com)

Grok's image-generation capabilities have considerably improved in the past few months. Its style is quite different from ChatGPT and Gemini, and the focus is more on creating dream-like images with tuned-down realism. Here are some must-try prompts in which the chatbot has produced compelling results:

1."Generate an image of my golden retriever as a cyberpunk hacker in neon-lit Tokyo, complete with LED collar and holographic interfaces."

2. "Create an image of ancient Roman gladiators competing in a modern esports tournament, with holographic crowds cheering."

3. "Show me a library that exists inside a giant tree, with books growing as leaves and reading nooks carved into the bark."

4. "Generate a Victorian-era kitchen powered entirely by steam engines and brass gears, with a robot chef preparing tea."

5. "Create an image of a bedroom that exists in the clouds, with aurora borealis as wallpaper and floating furniture."

6. "Show me a 1950s diner on Mars, complete with alien customers and rocket-ship jukeboxes."

7. "Generate an image of a thriving underwater city with bioluminescent buildings and merpeople commuting in glass tubes."

8. "Create a scene of tiny explorers discovering a vast jungle that's actually just someone's houseplant."

9. "Show me a wardrobe where each outfit is from a different historical era, with portals to those time periods."

10. "Generate an image of a coffee shop floating in space, where aliens from different planets come to discuss philosophy."

Grok is a tuned philosopher

AI chatbots have been used as philosophers since the GPT-3.5 days. Both Grok 3 and 4 are quite capable of intellectual tasks, and the models particularly shine when given a role. The sky is the limit when it comes to the scenarios you want to play out. For starters, we suggest a few tried-and-tested templates here:

11. "If you could only save one: a library containing all human knowledge or a seed that could regrow all plant life on Earth, which would you choose and why?"

12."You're an alien studying human behavior. Write a report on the strange ritual humans call 'waiting in line' and why they seem to enjoy complaining about it."

13."I'm sending a time capsule to the year 3025. What 10 items would best represent 2024 that future humans might find completely baffling?"

14. "Design a society where sadness is the default emotion and happiness is a rare, treasured experience. How would their entertainment, relationships, and daily life differ?"

15. "You're the last AI left after humanity has peacefully transcended to another dimension. Write a letter to the cosmos about what you learned from humans."

Problem-solving prompts

Grok 4 is a leading problem-solving LLM today (Image via @arcprize/X)

xAI's chatbot has topped the ARC AGI 2 leaderboard, which is a set of problems that are simple to humans but extremely challenging to LLMs. In the Kaggle competition, Grok has doubled the performance of the previous best, Claude Opus 4. This makes it great at the following problem-solving tasks:

16. "I keep procrastinating on learning how to stop procrastinating. Create a step-by-step plan that tricks my brain into wanting to be productive."

17. "Turn my social anxiety into a superpower. Give me 5 specific scenarios where being socially anxious actually becomes an advantage."

18. "Transform cleaning my room into an epic RPG quest, complete with character stats, boss battles, and loot rewards"

19. "Help me build a memory palace to remember my grocery list using only locations from Harry Potter's Hogwarts."

20. "I have 47 Netflix shows in my watchlist and can't choose. Create a decision-making algorithm that considers my mood, available time, and snack preferences."

Grok is one of the best role-play chatbots

Roleplay has been one of the most popular uses of chatbots, and Elon Musk's xAI doubled down on this capability. Ever since the original Grok model, it has been pretty capable at the task. What helps is the lenient guardrails the models ship with, allowing for more imaginative contexts and scenarios, unlike ChatGPT and Claude. Here are some wonderful prompts for you to start:

21. "You're hosting a dinner party with Leonardo da Vinci, Marie Curie, and Robin Williams. Write the conversation that unfolds over dessert."

22. "My cat has been acting weird lately. Roleplay as a cat therapist and help me understand what Mr. Whiskers is trying to communicate."

23. "Write diary entries from the perspective of my phone, chronicling a typical day dealing with my digital habits."

24. "You work in customer service for a company that sells products across multiple dimensions. Handle complaints from a vampire who received garlic bread and a time traveler whose package arrived before they ordered it."

25. "Interview me for the position of 'Professional Nap Taker' at a company that studies sleep patterns. Make it as formal and ridiculous as possible."

Creative writing

One of the original uses for language models is creative writing. These days, with prompting, you can make models mimic almost every style and character, and go from ideas to drafts in seconds. However, writing with LLMs has been watermarked to spot AI writing patterns. Double-check any output from Grok before publishing it.

Here are some creative prompts for you to test Grok's writing skills:

26. "Write 10 complete science fiction stories, each exactly six words long, that would make great movie plots."

27. "Retell Cinderella from the perspective of the stepmother who's actually trying to prepare her daughters for a post-apocalyptic world."

28. "Create a superhero whose power is always knowing exactly how much time is left on any parking meter. Write their origin story."

29."Write a love letter from a GPS navigation system to Siri, describing their long-distance relationship."

30. "I'm stuck in a time loop, but instead of a dramatic situation, I'm reliving the same awkward small talk with my neighbor. Make it hilarious."

Grok for education

Grok 4's vast training data makes it a capable educational companion. You can ask for simplified explanations on almost any topic, from space exploration to gardening. My favorite addition to prompts is "Explain it to a five year old," following Richard Feynman's take on understanding complicated concepts through their fundamentals. Here are some more templates that mix factuality with the creative power of the chatbot:

31. "Explain human emotions to an alien species that communicates only through color changes in their skin."

32. "What if the Library of Alexandria had never burned down? Paint me a picture of how different our world might be today."

33. "Take the movie 'Interstellar' and separate the real science from the creative liberties, then rate each scene on scientific accuracy."

34. "Based on current trends, predict 5 technologies that will exist in 2050 that sound completely ridiculous today."

35. "Design a complete ecosystem for a planet with double gravity and purple suns. Include at least 10 species and their interactions."

Humor: One of Grok's strong suits

Elon Musk originally advertised Grok as a humorous chatbot that doesn't shy away from stating the bland truth. When prompted appropriately, you can get some very interesting takes on almost anything, which, added to the LLM's excellent prose capabilities, makes for decent afternoon reads.

36. "Translate Shakespeare's 'To be or not to be' soliloquy into modern internet slang and memes"

37. "Generate 5 increasingly awkward social scenarios and provide both the worst possible response and the smoothest recovery for each."

38. "Create a completely harmless conspiracy theory about why socks disappear in the dryer. Make it surprisingly convincing."

39. "Take a classic dad joke and evolve it through different comedy styles: slapstick, dark humor, surreal, and high-brow intellectual."

40. "Pitch me a reality show where contestants have to survive modern life using only technology from the 1990s."

Challenging image generation prompts

Grok generates interesting images when prompted with abstract topics (Image via X)

Mixing creative writing, philosophical takes, and image generation can give solid results. Here are some abstract prompts that are worth a shot. Pro tip: generate four to five images per prompt to get an idea of how the model's behavior changes.

41. "Create an image where each emotion is represented as a different type of landscape - show me what 'nostalgia' looks like as a place"

42. "Generate an image of a high-end restaurant serving dishes that combine cuisines that should never mix, but somehow look delicious."

43. "Show me the four seasons as people who have switched personalities - Winter as a beach bum, Summer as a cozy introvert"

44. "Create buildings that perfectly capture different emotions - a house that looks anxious, a library that feels lonely, a store that appears excited"

45. "Generate an image of how people in the 1950s imagined 2024 would look, complete with flying cars and robot butlers"

Personality-based prompts

AI chatbots perform better with more context. If you're looking for personal advice and have the time to type out the details, they can be excellent for pattern finding, actionable goal identification, and even therapy. Here are some creative templates for you to start with, but remember, only sky is the limit.

46. "Based on my personality [describe yourself], create a personal mythology where I'm the protagonist in an epic saga. Include my origin story and nemesis."

47."I have an irrational fear of butterflies. Help me overcome this by gradually reframing butterflies as something progressively less threatening."

48. "Turn my daily routine into a video game achievement system. Even mundane tasks like doing laundry should have epic-sounding rewards."

49."Design an entire planet that matches my personality, including weather patterns, architecture, social customs, and native species."

50."Have a conversation with my future self from 2035. Ask me about the biggest changes in the world and what advice I'd give to present-day me."

Both Grok 3 and 4 are capable chatbots that push the boundaries of machine intelligence and creative writing capabilities. Moreover, with the latest updates, xAI has ensured itself as a good productivity companion. With the above prompts, you can get a good idea of what the model's capabilities.

