55-inch LG 4K TV drops to the lowest price on Best Buy

The LG NanoCell 75UQA is a 4K TV that is getting quite popular among users on a budget due to its incredible value and $699 price tag. With features like Nanocell technology for deeper blacks, GeForce Now for gaming, 4K upscaling, and more, it's not hard to see why it's so popular in its price bracket.

However, a recent $300 discount brought the price down further, making this TV even more attractive for budget users.

We will explain whether this LG 4K TV is worth its discounted price tag and if you should consider buying it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Also, the price mentioned herein is subject to change.

The 55-inch LG 4K TV can be yours for under $400

LG NanoCell 75UQA TV's home screen (Image via LG)

The LG NanoCell 75UQA TV originally had a $699 tag, but a recent price drop lowered it to $399 on Best Buy. This seems like an incredible deal, considering it has a 4K panel, but other things, such as picture quality and sound performance, matter just as much.

Here's what you must know about this LG 4K TV:

Specs

Specifications Details Screen size 55 inches Resolution 3840 * 2160 Refresh rate 60 Hz Panel type

IPS panel with Nanocell layer HDR support HDR10 Aspect ratio 16:9

How's the image quality of this LG TV?

The LG NanoCell 75UQA TV features a 55-inch screen, which will look great wherever you plan to place it. With an IPS panel with a Nanocell layer, it delivers deeper black levels and a higher contrast ratio, so movies with dark scenes look incredible on this TV.

The color tone mapping of the display is quite accurate and allows for a better visual experience. Also, its 4K resolution ensures you can play 4K Bluray movies and TV shows, and they look incredibly sharp.

The LG NanoCell 75UQA TV is equipped with α5 Gen5 AI 4K Processor, which can upscale low-res movies to 4K-like quality. Therefore, even older movies will feature a high picture quality. Essentially, you will get a really good image quality, irrespective of the type of content you play on the screen.

How's the audio performance of this LG TV?

The LG NanoCell 75UQA TV has two down-firing speakers at the bottom. These speakers can get fairly loud, which can be helpful at parties or other occasions. The bass response feels timid, and there is a bit of distortion at the highest volume.

The sound quality doesn't match the superior display quality; however, it is acceptable, considering the cheaper price tag. Besides, other TVs in the same price range also have a similar sound performance, so you are not missing out on much.

What are the best features of this LG TV?

LG NanoCell 75UQA TV's dimensions (Image via LG)

Here are some of the best features of this LG 4K TV:

Decently large 55-inch screen

4K resolution for sharper visual quality

α5 Gen5 AI 4K Processor for better upscaling quality

Wi-Fi Connectivity

HDR10 with 10-bit color reproduction

Great color accuracy

Should you buy the 55-inch LG 4K TV?

The LG NanoCell 75UQA TV's display features a 4K panel with a Nanocell layer to deliver deeper black levels and a high contrast ratio. It has fantastic display quality with vivid life-like colors that will you blow your mind.

The visual experience this TV delivers is decidedly lucrative, considering the $399 price tag. This LG TV is worth every penny you spend, and highly recommended with you're looking for an optimal viewing experience on a budget.

