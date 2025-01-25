65-inch LG 4K UHD TV drops to lowest price on BestBuy

Best Buy is offering a $220 discount on the UT70 Series LG 4K UHD TV. It's one of the top deals on the site and the discount brings the price down to $379.99. The TV was originally priced at around $599.99, making this an impressive deal you might not want to miss.

This TV comes with features like 4K resolution, AI Upscaling, and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate. In this article, we'll look into the detailed specs of the LG 4K UHD TV and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Best Buy.

LG 4K UHD TV: Specs and features

The LG 4K UHD TV has a great deal on Best Buy (Image via LG)

The 65-inch LG 4K UHD UT70 Series TV is the perfect choice for those who want to get a high-quality television for their home cinema setup without breaking the bank. Thanks to the 4K UHD resolution, even the smallest details are clearly visible on the expansive display. This makes it the ideal choice for watching movies, streaming shows, and playing video games.

The TV has a decent refresh rate of 60Hz, which is neither too high nor too low. It's more than enough for movies, and moderately smooth for gaming. A 120Hz refresh rate would have been better if you want to play your favorite games on it, but this is just a small compromise you have to make for the pocket-friendly price.

These are the specs of the TV:

Specifications 65 Inch LG UHD UT70 Smart TV (65UT7000PUA) Display Size 65" Display Type LED Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz HDR HDR10 Pro Smart Features 4K Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping, Filmmaker Mode Audio Output 20W

The TV features an LED panel, which is slightly better than a standard IPS since it has richer colors and is also power efficient. Moreover, HDR10 Pro helps enhance the colors even more by dynamically adjusting the brightness and producing deeper color tones and contrasts.

The device also comes with features like 4K AI Upscaling, which can upscale lower-resolution videos to 4K quality. On top of that, AI Acoustic Tuning detects the layout of your room and adjusts audio levels to provide the best sound experience.

Is it worth buying the LG 4K UHD TV during the sale on Best Buy?

We would recommend you consider purchasing the LG 4K UHD TV during the sale on Best Buy, as it offers great value for money. It serves as the perfect 4K TV for watching movies and playing video games, especially for those on a tighter budget. Considering the TV costs less than $400 and comes with a 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and an LED panel, it's an absolute steal.

