65-inch Samsung OLED TV drops to the lowest price on Best Buy

Samsung's OLED TVs are among the best in the market, thanks to their superior brightness, contrast ratio, and color reproduction. However, they are also quite expensive. The price increases exponentially as the screen size increases. However, the 65-inch Samsung OLED TV went down in price and is currently available for under $1,000 on Best Buy.

In this article, we will explain whether the 65-inch Samsung OLED TV is worth its current price tag and if you should consider buying it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect only the writer's opinion. The mentioned price is subject to change.

The 65-inch Samsung OLED TV is available at a massive $500 discount

65-inch Samsung TV has an OLED panel (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung S85D is an OLED TV whose visuals will take your breath away, but its initial price tag of $1,499 was out of the budget of some users. However, it has received a $500 price cut, which brought the price down to just $999 on Best Buy.

Here's everything you need to know about this Samsung TV:

Specs

Specifications Details Screen size 65 inches Resolution 3840 * 2160 Refresh rate 60 Hz Panel type

OLED HDR support OLED HDR Aspect ratio 16:9

Image quality

The Samsung S85D TV features an OLED panel calibrated to produce accurate colors with an infinitely high contrast ratio. The panel's brightness is decent, which helps make colors pop on the screen. The resolution of this TV is 4K, which boosts the picture quality and makes everything look sharp.

The best part of the Samsung S85D television is its 65-inch screen size, which combined with the quality of its OLED panel, delivers some stunning visuals. Even when you play movies that are not natively 4K, they will be upscaled using smart AI technology to provide a superior visual experience.

The HDR calibration is also well done, so you will have a great time watching HDR movies from Netflix, Prime Video, or Apple TV+.

Best features

Here are some of the best features of this Samsung TV:

Large 65-inch OLED panel

Smart 4K AI upscaling

Proper HDR support

4K resolution

Wi-Fi support for internet connectivity

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Supports SmartThings powered by Samsung's Tizen OS

Motion smoothness

Should you buy this 65-inch Samsung OLED TV?

Features of this 65-inch Samsung OLED TV (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung S85D is a fantastic OLED TV whose image and visual quality will impress you. The OLED screen of this television is breathtaking. The same goes for the sound quality, thanks to quality speakers and Dolby Atmos' calibration.

Other TVs with a similar-sized OLED panel and features set cost much more. This is one of the few televisions that can deliver such impressive picture quality under $1000, and you should consider buying it. This Samsung TV is worth its current price tag and will look good on your living room wall.

