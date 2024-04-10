7 best games to play on the ROG Ally in 2024

The ROG Ally is a revolutionary handheld gaming console developed by ASUS under their Republic of Gamers brand. It was released in 2023. Its main rival is Valve’s Steam Deck, and some even consider the Nintendo Switch a competitor. This device runs on Windows 11 and features powerful hardware as well as immersive stereo sound and responsive controls.

If you want to experience the ROG Ally to its fullest, here are the seven best games to play on it.

Disclaimer: This article is completely based on the author’s personal opinions.

7 best games on ROG Ally

1) Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5

Experience the thrill of racing (Image via Turn 10)

Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5 are known for their stunning graphics. In both titles, you can pick from lots of cars, each based on a real-life vehicle from a world-renowned manufacturer such as Ferrari, BMW, and more.

The ROG Ally's strong, powerful hardware handles the games' heavy graphics without any problems, offering a smooth racing experience­ without any lags or stutters. Its 7-inch 1080p LCD screen makes the visuals look crisp, with little to no issues of screen tears and such.

2) Starfield

Get lost in the vastness of space (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield is a title that pushed a lot of boundaries in 2023 and challenges the limits of even the strongest hardware. However, the ROG Ally effortlessly yields a steady 30FPS in it. The well-optimized Starfield port on the handheld doesn’t present any major issues.

The vast selection of planets and space fairs is a treat in Starfield. The ROG Ally’s AMD Zen 4 processor may not be able to offer high FPS in this title, but it doesn’t create major roadblocks when exploring.

3) Assassin's Creed Mirage

Become a silent Assassin of history (Image via Ubisoft)

The most recent entry in the mainline Assassin’s Creed series. A return to the vintage Assassin’s Creed formula, Mirage features linear gameplay, a compact map, and old-school missions. Although the game follows the old AC structure, it blends it with highly detailed graphics, smooth gameplay, and more.

The ROG Ally offers smooth 60FPS gameplay in this title, which is perfect for its smooth, parkour-based action. The device can run this title without any lag, as you immerse yourself in history.

4) DOOM Eternal

Rip and tear through the hells (Image via Bethesda)

DOOM Eternal, famous for its fast-paced, exciting combat, feels right at home­ on the ROG Ally. Its well-designed gameplay and great optimization let you enjoy slaying demons immensely. Eve­ry moment feels smooth when you're playing DOOM Eternal on this console.

The main allure of this title, its amazing soundtrack, doesn’t lose its punch on the handheld. The ROG Ally’s stereo speakers with Dolby ATMOS do justice to the heavy metal BGM as you Rip and Tear your way through hell.

5) Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon:

Get in the helm of your mech (Image via FromSoftware)

FromSoftware’s vintage mech action game made a comeback with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. It demands powerful hardware for its graphics-heavy as well as inte­nse gameplay, and the ROG Ally's robust chipset doesn’t disappoint.

You can fight epic battles with other mechs in this title with steady frame rates on this device. The ROG Ally’s ability to register inputs at lighting speed elevates the gameplay.

6) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Become a warrior of the Force (Image via EA)

Based on the highly popular movie series, Star Wars, this action-adventure­ game lets you be a part of the galaxy-wide struggle. It's available­ through EA Play Pro on the ROG Ally. You'll get a smooth 30 FPS consistently in this title on the handheld.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivors is a massive game that demands a lot of power and storage. The ROG Ally meets the title's requirements with its 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, 512 GB NVMe M.2 SSD storage, and support of microSD/SDHC/SDXC via UHS-II for expandable storage.

7) EA FC 24

Rule the world of soccer (Image via EA)

Even on the handheld, EA FC 24 offers impressive visual fidelity and extremely smooth FPS. With a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, the ROG Ally makes sure that each tackle, pass, and dribble you perform in this well-optimized port feels as immersive as possible. This is what makes it one of the best versions of the game.