7 best gaming keyboards to play FPS games like Valorant

Corsair K70 RGB is one of the best mechanical keyboards for Valorant (Image via Sportskeeda)
Sourav Banik
ANALYST
Modified Dec 18, 2021 03:14 AM IST
Feature

Valorant is a competitive game and any player who has a goal of getting into the competitive scene needs to have the perfect gear. They need to have the perfect mouse, keyboard, system configuration, and overall setup for properly investing in esports.

The keyboard is an essential part of the setup, as it helps with the movement of the agent. Multiple factors need to be taken into consideration while choosing the right keyboard. These include build quality, keycaps, macro support, removable cables, programmability, and RGB backlight (for esthetics).

This article will suggest some of the best keyboards for playing Valorant.

7 best keyboards for playing Valorant

The keyboards mentioned below are from some of the most fan-favorite brands. These are all mechanical keyboards but some of them have different switches for different types of feel while playing Valorant.

Players may choose either of them, since the ultimate objective will be justified by all of these. It should be remembered that the keyboards are towards the expensive side, but totally worth the money paid for.

  • HyperX Alloy FPS Pro
  • Corsair K70 MkII RGB
  • Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma v2
  • SteelSeries Apex Pro
  • Razer Huntsman Optical
  • Logitech G Pro
  • Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless

Let’s have a look at the details of each of these keyboards.

1) HyperX Alloy FPS Pro

Hyper Alloy FPS Pro is a mechanical keyboard that comes with Cherry MX switches. It has an amazing build quality made of durable steel, an anti-ghosting feature, dedicated gamer mode, full n-key rollover, and the keypress feedback is great. It is pretty affordable and comes with a tenkeyless variant as well, making it a perfect keyboard for Valorant.

Points to look out for

  • Detachable USB connection
  • Pretty affordable

Pros

  • Great keypress feedback
  • Durable build quality

Cons

  • Non-programmable keys

2) Corsair K70 Mk.2 RGB

K70 Mk.2 is a mechanical keyboard from Corsair that comes with a variety of Cherry MX switches. The build quality is made for Valorant out of high quality aluminum, has macro programming support for every key, great ergonomic design, and dedicated multimedia keys. It's a bit on the pricier side, but worth every penny.

Points to look out for

  • Great ergonomics
  • Lightweight and sturdy

Pros

  • Comes with various Cherry MX switches (red, speed)
  • 100% RGB lighting for every individual key
  • Dedicated multimedia keys

Cons

  • Sharp metal edges

3) Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma v2

The BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma v2 is another top of the line mechanical keyboard from Razer. It is sleek, compact, and made for tournament enthusiasts. It comes with Razer Green switches, along with a 2 meter braided USB cable. Its support for individual key backlighting and 100% anti-ghosting makes it a perfect keyboard for playing Valorant.

Points to look out for

  • Razer Green switches
  • Ergonomic design with a soft wrist rest

Pros

  • Compatible with Razer Synapse
  • Magnetic palm rest
  • USB 3.0 connection

Cons

  • Keycaps feel cheaper as they are made out of cheap ABS plastic instead of durable PBT

4) SteelSeries Apex Pro

The SteelSeries Apex Pro is compact and built for smaller spaces. It packs an integrated OLED smart display for quick adjustments, a magnetic wrist rest, and has long key travel. It comes with SteelSeries Engine 3 software to set up custom RGB effects and macros to have the ultimate advantage in esports titles like Valorant.

Points to look out for

  • Presence of Apex Trigger for quick actions

Pros

  • Wide 0.4 – 3.6 mm adjustable actuation
  • 100% RGB customization

Cons

  • Absence of wireless option

5) Razer Huntsman Optical

The presence of a multi-functional digital dial makes the Razer Huntsman Optical very unique. It comes with PBT keycaps and linear Razer Optical switches for maximum fluidity and sound dampening. Users can choose between 9 different lighting effects and 5 pre-configured game profiles for different settings in various games, including Valorant.

Points to look out for

  • High-quality PBT keycaps

Pros

  • Durable build quality
  • Allows extensive programming of keys

Cons

  • Falls on the expensive side

6) Logitech G Pro

The Logitech G Pro is sleek, minimalistic, and features a tenkeyless design, perfectly suited for competitive games like Valorant. It comes with GX Blue switches and each of them can be macro assigned. It also has LIGHTSYNC technology that has the potential for unlimited customizations using the G HUB software.

Points to look out for

  • LIGHTSYNC technology

Pros

  • Minimalistic design
  • Easily swappable keys

Cons

  • Absence of dedicated media keys

7) Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless

The only wireless keyboard on the list from Logitech has a premium feel to it. It provides a battery life of up to 40 hours from a single charge and is available in three mechanical switch options. Similar to Logitech G Pro, the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless also has unlimited customization potential, with the help of the G HUB software, and can be an appropriate choice for Valorant.

Points to look out for

  • Discrete macro keys

Pros

  • Fully programmable RGB backlights
  • Premium look

Cons

  • Pretty expensive
  • Lacks a wrist rest

All these keyboards are not the only options in the market. Users should do proper research for gaming peripherals in case they want to play competitive games like Valorant.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider
