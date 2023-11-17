8 best Black Friday deals for TVs (2023)

The Black Friday sale for 2023 is nearly a week away, and there are massive discounts available on some of the best televisions in every price category. Popular brands like LG, Sony, and Samsung have good offerings on most of their TVs, which could be perplexing for the consumer.

So, we have gone through every popular e-commerce store to list some of the best TVs available at a bargain price. Below are the eight best Black Friday TV deals that you surely shouldn't miss.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

When does the Black Friday sale begin?

Black Friday traditionally begins at midnight on the Friday after Thanksgiving, and hence, this year, it will commence on November 24, 2023, and will run through November 27, 2023. To catch up on the sale season, many online and offline retailers have started offering early deals and discounts to entice consumers.

1) INSIGNIA F20 42-inch Full HD TV (30% off)

Original Price - $199

$199 Deal Price - $139

The first TV on our list is the ultra-budget Insignia 42-inch TV from the F20 series. The TV runs on the Fire OS and also supports Alexa voice assistant. It also supports Apple AirPLay, which lets you share videos, photos, or music from an Apple device to this TV. It's currently available at its lowest price on Amazon during their early Black Friday Sale.

Pros

Ultra-cheap price

Fire OS support

Apple AirPlay compatible

Wall mountable

Cons

No HDMI 2.1 support

Fragile stand

Buying link

2) Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED 4K TV (26% off)

Original Price - $800

$800 Deal Price - $590

Next up, we have the Amazon Fire Omni 65-inch QLED TV, which is available at less than $600 currently. This makes it one of the best televisions in this price range as it can output 4K resolution, has HDR support, and also possesses automatic brightness support. Like the first TV, it also supports Fire TV OS, which is snappy to operate and offers a video library of more than 1 million movies.

Pros

4K support

Hands-free operation with Alexa

Adaptive brightness

Four HDMI ports

Cons

Random advertisements

No dedicated gaming mode

Buying link

3) TCL 65-inch QM8 QLED 4K LED TV (47% off)

Original Price - $1700

$1700 Deal Price - $898

TCL's flagship TV, the QM8, features a QLED and Mini-LED display. Wide color gamut and local dimming are also supported. The QM8 65-inch has a maximum brightness of 2000 nits. It also has two HDMI 2.1 connecting ports and a fast refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Because of this, it's perfect for gaming on consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Pros

Game accelerator mode

2000 nits peak brightness

Multifunctional remote

Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support

Cons

Lags and stutters sometimes

No DP port support

Buying link

4) SAMSUNG 65-inch S90C OLED 4K Smart TV (48% off)

Original Price - $2500

$2500 Deal Price - $1298

The Samsung S90C 65-inch TV is a high-end 4K TV that has flagship-grade specifications at mid-range pricing. With its excellent reflection control and strong SDR peak brightness, it's ideal for viewing TV shows or sports in bright rooms. It performs well in HDR games and films, even in dim lighting. The TV also has HDMI 2.1 support in all of its four HDMI ports.

Pros

144Hz refresh rate

Samsung gaming hub support

Solar cell remote

Laser slim design

Cons

Colour bleeding

No separate box for connector ports

Buying link

5) LG 65-inch B3 series OLED 4K Smart TV (35% off)

Original Price - $1999

$1999 Deal Price - $1299

This enormous 65-inch OLED 4K smart TV has a stunning OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, it automatically improves the visual and sound quality using AI technology. It has four HDMI 2.1 connectors and built-in Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and variable refresh rates support. It is also ideal for viewing movies because of its excellent HDR support and great contrast.

Pros

Alexa voice assistant support

120Hz refresh rate support

Voice control with the remote

Cons

Speakers are timid

LG's webOS lacks many streaming apps

Buying link

6) SAMSUNG 75-inchLS03B Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (35% off)

Original Price - $3000

$3000 Deal Price - $1949

Samsung's breathtaking Frame TV series is always in demand, and this 75-inch model is currently on sale at Walmart. It is available at its lowest price during this Black Friday sale, and you will find a massive $1,050 price reduction. It features a QLED screen, adjustable bezel, and smart TV capabilities that easily merge into the design of your house.

Pros

Adjustable bezels

100% sRGB support

Motion sensor support

Cons

No fast refresh rate support

Tizen OS lacks Google's streamlined approach

Buying link

7) Sony Bravia 85-inch XR X90L LED 4K TV (28% off)

Original Price - $2800

$2800 Deal Price - $1999

As one of the most well-known brands in consumer electronics, Sony consistently ranks among the top TV manufacturers. So their XR X90L is also excellent for viewing programs and sports of any kind and has a high peak brightness. Thanks to its excellent contrast ratio and extensive local dimming feature set, it looks amazing while gaming or watching movies in high definition in a dimly lit environment.

Pros

Full Array Local dimming

Alexa and other voice assistant support

Miracast support

Bluetooth 5.2

Cons

The remote lacks any rechargeable battery support

Difficult to wall-mount

Buying link

8) Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED 4K Smart TV (45% off)

Original Price - $3600

$3600 Deal Price - $1999

Lastly, we have the Samsung S89C 7R, which is available at a really great price as of this writing. With a large screen size, complete HDR support, a quick refresh rate of 120Hz, and an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, this 4K UHD TV has some impressive specs. Plus, the TV has minimal bezels and a very thin design.

Pros

Dolby Atmos support

HDR10+

Solar chargeable remote

120Hz refresh rate support

Cons

The Remote is not backlit

Tizen OS is hard to use

Buying link

Most well-known companies, such as Best Buy, Walmart, or Amazon, provide intriguing TV bargains that fit your budget in every product area during the early Black Friday sale. Make sure the television is worth your money by assessing its overall quality and technical specifications before choosing to purchase.

