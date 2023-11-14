If you're playing the newest games on high-end PCs and next-generation consoles, having the best gaming TV can really make a difference. Given that Sony's latest game console, the PlayStation 5, has outstanding visual abilities, you need to be sure your screen can provide gorgeous images, fluid graphics, and a seamless connection.

TVs nowadays offer HDMI 2.1 bandwidth, allowing you to play 4K games at 120 frames per second on the PS5 and Xbox Series X or even stream movies at 4K. They also have faster refresh rates, such as 120 or 144 Hz, which not only improves the fluidity of games that support it, but also improves the TV's input lag and perceived response time.

If you are looking for a television screen for your PlayStation 5, this list will give you some of the best options available in the market as of 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views. All the prices given are of the base model and as of the current date.

Top gaming TVs to pair with your PlayStation 5

1) Samsung AU8000 - $349.99

While the specifications aren't as stunning as those of other higher-end TVs from the Korean tech giant, the AU8000 is more than capable of enhancing your gaming experience with its crystal clear graphics, startling 4K resolution, and Samsung's Adaptive Sound technology. It also includes Alexa for voice-controlled management and auto-adjustment of your gaming settings.

Specifications

Display LCD Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 60 Hz Size 43", 50", 55", 65", 75", 85" Wall Mount Yes USB Ports 2 HDMI Ports 3

Pros

Excellent sound quality

4K upscaling

Cons

Not as good as other high-end televisions

Lack of HDMI 2.1

2) LG OLED C3 - $1,435.99

Despite being less expensive than the G3 OLED, this TV is still pretty powerful. The C3's gaming mode preserves image quality, in contrast to many other TVs, and can all support G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and refresh rates of up to 120 Hz. You can also run this as a monitor for your PC.

Specifications

DisplayLCD LCD Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 120 Hz Size 65", 75", 85" Wall Mount Yes USB ports 3 HDMI ports 4

Pros

Supports Nvidia G-sync and AMD Free-Sync

Low input lag

Good picture quality

Cons

Lack of ATSC 3.0 broadcast TV support

It's not quite as bright as more expensive OLED screens

3) Sony X93L - $1,599.99

The Sony X93L supports HDMI Forum VRR, which works nicely with the PlayStation 5. Games feel rapid and fluid because of the fast response time, incredibly less input lag, and excellent motion handling.

And, because it's a Sony TV, it's part of the "Perfect for PS5" series. This includes a few exclusive features built for PS5 players, such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which automatically optimizes the TV's HDR settings.

Specifications

Display LED Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 120 Hz Size 65", 75", 85" Wall Mount Yes USB Ports 3 HDMI Ports 4

Pros

Good color accuracy

Low-resolution upscaling

Cons

Only 2 HDMI 2.1 ports

4) LG G3 OLED - $1,799.99

With 83-inch size options, the LG G3 OLED is undoubtedly meant to take center stage in your gaming setup. Alongside that, with a 4K 120Hz OLED panel, Dolby Vision, and HDR10, it offers incredible gaming performance.

This excellent screen for your PlayStation 5 is further enhanced by the precise response speed and remarkable color contrasts. This might be the best television for gaming in 2023.

Specifications

Display OLED Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 120 Hz Size 55", 65", 77", 83", 97" Wall Mount Yes USB Ports 3 HDMI Ports 4

Pros

Wide viewing angle

Bright for an OLED screen

Cons

Expensive

5) Samsung S90C - $1,899.99

The Samsung S90C comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports, each enabling 4K 120Hz from consoles (or 4K 144Hz for PC games), and configurable frame rates rounding out the gaming options. For those who enjoy a little tinkering, the gaming menus allow you to adjust the device's responsiveness and select which functions you want to use. It's as responsive as gaming televisions get, with input lag measured at less than 10 ms.

Thanks to its high peak brightness, it also looks fantastic in bright spaces. Its viewing angle is broad, making it ideal for couch co-op or party games with friends gathered around the TV.

Specification

Display OLED Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 144 Hz Size Available 55", 65", 77", 83" Wall Mount Yes USB Ports 3 HDMI Ports 4

Pros

Auto low latency

Ultra-wide game viewing angle and game bar

HDMI 2.1 Bandwidth

Cons

Lack of Dolby Vision

Expensive

