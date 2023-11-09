5 best gaming projectors that can replace your TV for gaming

Gaming projectors are gradually replacing TV screens. Who doesn't want their room's enormous wall to transform into a screen while they're gaming on their preferred platform? However, very few gaming projectors are available right now, as most are designed for presentations. Still, a number of them come with strong specifications catered to your gaming needs.
No matter what platform you play on, if you are looking for some of the best gaming projectors, there are a few great options you can check out.
Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
Top gaming projectors that bring your favorite games to life like never before
1) Optoma UHD38
With a fast refresh rate, reduced input lag, remarkable color depth, as well as 4K and 1080p resolution gaming for PCs and consoles, the Optoma UHD38 is an economical, high-end gaming projector.
With 4,000 lumens of brightness and complete compatibility with HDR10 and HLG standards, this gaming projector can effortlessly replicate vibrant colors and striking contrast, making it one of the best in 2023.
Specifications
Pros
- Support for Massive Screen Size
- Support for high resolutions and refresh rate
- Little to no input lag
Cons
- The bulb makes it last less compared to laser or LED gaming projectors
- Lack of high refresh rate at UHD resolution
2) XGIMI Halo+
The XGIMI Halo+ is an excellent option if you want to set up your projector quickly or if you want to take your gaming on the road. It can stretch from 60 to 120 inches, so you can make it seem crisper on smaller sizes or go large for a gigantic gaming screen.
However, this wireless gaming projector is limited to 1080p and 60Hz. Additionally, it has an auto-low-latency mode that allows you to reduce input lag to a level suitable for competitive multiplayer games.
Specifications
Pros
- Portable
- Wireless
- Long bulb life
Cons
- Lack of higher resolution past 1080p
- Lack of higher refresh rate past 60 Hz
3) BenQ X1300i
With its LED light source and many gameplay modes tailored to different game genres, the BenQ X1300i surpasses the capabilities of a typical gaming projector. It's also an excellent option for playing competitive multiplayer games because of its quick response time.
In addition to supporting gaming at 120 Hz at 1080p native resolution, the BenQ X1300i is great for watching TV shows and movies.
Specifications
Pros
- Super bright LED
- Low input lag
- Long lamp life
- Low operating temperature
Cons
- Limited Zoom Range
- Fan makes noise
4) BenQ TK700STi
For those seeking a visual that is larger and more lifelike than what they receive from a TV, the BenQ TK700STi is a good option. It's also great for watching UHD videos in a partially ambient environment.
Even in its brightest mode, the BenQ TK700STi exhibits perceptually pleasant color right out of the box. It also supports 4K and HDR and provides detailed, crisp images.
Specifications
Pros
- Supports 4K resolution at 60 Hz
- Low input lag
- Fine, vibrant color projection
Cons
- Lack of lens shift
- Fan noise
5) ViewSonic PX748-4K
The brilliant 4000 ANSI Lumen light source lets you play your console games in 4K HDR. It can only display 4K at 60 Hz, but you can see at 1080p to experience 120 Hz on your consoles or even 240 Hz if you connect a PC.
The ViewSonic PX748-4K offers a 4.2ms input lag for responsive gaming at its fastest speed.
Specifications
Pros
- Low input lag
- easy to set up
- Fine, vibrant color projection
Cons
- lack of built-in streaming
- Enormous size
