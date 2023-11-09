5 best gaming projectors that can replace your TV for gaming

Gaming projectors are gradually replacing TV screens. Who doesn't want their room's enormous wall to transform into a screen while they're gaming on their preferred platform? However, very few gaming projectors are available right now, as most are designed for presentations. Still, a number of them come with strong specifications catered to your gaming needs.

No matter what platform you play on, if you are looking for some of the best gaming projectors, there are a few great options you can check out.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Top gaming projectors that bring your favorite games to life like never before

1) Optoma UHD38

With a fast refresh rate, reduced input lag, remarkable color depth, as well as 4K and 1080p resolution gaming for PCs and consoles, the Optoma UHD38 is an economical, high-end gaming projector.

With 4,000 lumens of brightness and complete compatibility with HDR10 and HLG standards, this gaming projector can effortlessly replicate vibrant colors and striking contrast, making it one of the best in 2023.

Specifications

Resolution 4K, 1080p Brightness 4000 lumens Size 12.4 x 9.5 x 4.3-inches Refresh rate 240Hz for 1080p, 60Hz for 4K Bulb life 15,000 hours

Pros

Support for Massive Screen Size

Support for high resolutions and refresh rate

Little to no input lag

Cons

The bulb makes it last less compared to laser or LED gaming projectors

Lack of high refresh rate at UHD resolution

2) XGIMI Halo+

The XGIMI Halo+ is an excellent option if you want to set up your projector quickly or if you want to take your gaming on the road. It can stretch from 60 to 120 inches, so you can make it seem crisper on smaller sizes or go large for a gigantic gaming screen.

However, this wireless gaming projector is limited to 1080p and 60Hz. Additionally, it has an auto-low-latency mode that allows you to reduce input lag to a level suitable for competitive multiplayer games.

Specifications

Resolution 1080p Brightness 900 lumens Size 4.5 x 5.7 x 4.5-inches Refresh rate 60 Hz Bulb life 25,000 hours

Pros

Portable

Wireless

Long bulb life

Cons

Lack of higher resolution past 1080p

Lack of higher refresh rate past 60 Hz

3) BenQ X1300i

With its LED light source and many gameplay modes tailored to different game genres, the BenQ X1300i surpasses the capabilities of a typical gaming projector. It's also an excellent option for playing competitive multiplayer games because of its quick response time.

In addition to supporting gaming at 120 Hz at 1080p native resolution, the BenQ X1300i is great for watching TV shows and movies.

Specifications

Resolution 4K UHD Brightness 3,000 ANSI lumens Size 10.7 x 7.8 x 10.2-inches Refresh rate 120 Hz Lamp life 30,000 hours

Pros

Super bright LED

Low input lag

Long lamp life

Low operating temperature

Cons

Limited Zoom Range

Fan makes noise

4) BenQ TK700STi

For those seeking a visual that is larger and more lifelike than what they receive from a TV, the BenQ TK700STi is a good option. It's also great for watching UHD videos in a partially ambient environment.

Even in its brightest mode, the BenQ TK700STi exhibits perceptually pleasant color right out of the box. It also supports 4K and HDR and provides detailed, crisp images.

Specifications

Resolution 4K UHD Brightness 3,000 ANSI lumens Size 12.2 x 4.3 x 9.6-inches Refresh rate 120 Hz Lamp life 15,000 hours

Pros

Supports 4K resolution at 60 Hz

Low input lag

Fine, vibrant color projection

Cons

Lack of lens shift

Fan noise

5) ViewSonic PX748-4K

The brilliant 4000 ANSI Lumen light source lets you play your console games in 4K HDR. It can only display 4K at 60 Hz, but you can see at 1080p to experience 120 Hz on your consoles or even 240 Hz if you connect a PC.

The ViewSonic PX748-4K offers a 4.2ms input lag for responsive gaming at its fastest speed.

Specifications

Resolution 4K UHD Brightness 4000 ANSI lumens Size 12.28 x 8.74 x 4.25-inches Refresh rate 120 Hz Lamp life 20,000 hours

Pros

Low input lag

easy to set up

Fine, vibrant color projection

Cons

lack of built-in streaming

Enormous size

For more gaming tech content, follow Sportskeeda.