5 best gaming projectors that can replace your TV for gaming

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Nov 09, 2023 23:56 GMT
Projectors might soon become the go-to replacement for TV screens (Image via BenQ)

Gaming projectors are gradually replacing TV screens. Who doesn't want their room's enormous wall to transform into a screen while they're gaming on their preferred platform? However, very few gaming projectors are available right now, as most are designed for presentations. Still, a number of them come with strong specifications catered to your gaming needs.

No matter what platform you play on, if you are looking for some of the best gaming projectors, there are a few great options you can check out.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Top gaming projectors that bring your favorite games to life like never before

1) Optoma UHD38

youtube-cover

With a fast refresh rate, reduced input lag, remarkable color depth, as well as 4K and 1080p resolution gaming for PCs and consoles, the Optoma UHD38 is an economical, high-end gaming projector.

With 4,000 lumens of brightness and complete compatibility with HDR10 and HLG standards, this gaming projector can effortlessly replicate vibrant colors and striking contrast, making it one of the best in 2023.

Specifications

Resolution

4K, 1080p

Brightness

4000 lumens

Size

12.4 x 9.5 x 4.3-inches

Refresh rate

240Hz for 1080p, 60Hz for 4K

Bulb life

15,000 hours

Pros

  • Support for Massive Screen Size
  • Support for high resolutions and refresh rate
  • Little to no input lag

Cons

  • The bulb makes it last less compared to laser or LED gaming projectors
  • Lack of high refresh rate at UHD resolution

2) XGIMI Halo+

youtube-cover

The XGIMI Halo+ is an excellent option if you want to set up your projector quickly or if you want to take your gaming on the road. It can stretch from 60 to 120 inches, so you can make it seem crisper on smaller sizes or go large for a gigantic gaming screen.

However, this wireless gaming projector is limited to 1080p and 60Hz. Additionally, it has an auto-low-latency mode that allows you to reduce input lag to a level suitable for competitive multiplayer games.

Specifications

Resolution

1080p

Brightness

900 lumens

Size

4.5 x 5.7 x 4.5-inches

Refresh rate

60 Hz

Bulb life

25,000 hours

Pros

  • Portable
  • Wireless
  • Long bulb life

Cons

  • Lack of higher resolution past 1080p
  • Lack of higher refresh rate past 60 Hz

3) BenQ X1300i

youtube-cover

With its LED light source and many gameplay modes tailored to different game genres, the BenQ X1300i surpasses the capabilities of a typical gaming projector. It's also an excellent option for playing competitive multiplayer games because of its quick response time.

In addition to supporting gaming at 120 Hz at 1080p native resolution, the BenQ X1300i is great for watching TV shows and movies.

Specifications

Resolution

4K UHD

Brightness

3,000 ANSI lumens

Size

10.7 x 7.8 x 10.2-inches

Refresh rate

120 Hz

Lamp life

30,000 hours

Pros

  • Super bright LED
  • Low input lag
  • Long lamp life
  • Low operating temperature

Cons

  • Limited Zoom Range
  • Fan makes noise

4) BenQ TK700STi

youtube-cover

For those seeking a visual that is larger and more lifelike than what they receive from a TV, the BenQ TK700STi is a good option. It's also great for watching UHD videos in a partially ambient environment.

Even in its brightest mode, the BenQ TK700STi exhibits perceptually pleasant color right out of the box. It also supports 4K and HDR and provides detailed, crisp images.

Specifications

Resolution

4K UHD

Brightness

3,000 ANSI lumens

Size

12.2 x 4.3 x 9.6-inches

Refresh rate

120 Hz

Lamp life

15,000 hours

Pros

  • Supports 4K resolution at 60 Hz
  • Low input lag
  • Fine, vibrant color projection

Cons

  • Lack of lens shift
  • Fan noise

5) ViewSonic PX748-4K

youtube-cover

The brilliant 4000 ANSI Lumen light source lets you play your console games in 4K HDR. It can only display 4K at 60 Hz, but you can see at 1080p to experience 120 Hz on your consoles or even 240 Hz if you connect a PC.

The ViewSonic PX748-4K offers a 4.2ms input lag for responsive gaming at its fastest speed.

Specifications

Resolution

4K UHD

Brightness

4000 ANSI lumens

Size

12.28 x 8.74 x 4.25-inches

Refresh rate

120 Hz

Lamp life

20,000 hours

Pros

  • Low input lag
  • easy to set up
  • Fine, vibrant color projection

Cons

  • lack of built-in streaming
  • Enormous size

For more gaming tech content, follow Sportskeeda.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
