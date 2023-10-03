5 TV shows that were declined for renewal in 2023

2023 has been a bittersweet year for several TV shows, with many being renewed but many even seeing an untimely end. However, in the world of showbiz, things like this are not rare. There are several reasons for a TV show to get canceled. These could be due to creative differences, financial issues, or, at worst, a lack of viewership.

Before mentioning five TV shows that have been canceled, here are some of the streaming series that will be renewed for another season.

RuPaul's Drag Race & All Stars

The Kardashians

The Flipping El Moussas

And Just Like That...

Welcome to Wrexham

American Idol

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

2023 TV shows that will not be getting new seasons anymore

1) Young Rock

Young Rock was a sitcom that was based on the life of professional wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock. It ran from February 16, 2021, to February 24, 2023, for three seasons, however, it was canceled in June 2023.

The synopsis of the show, according to IMDb, reads,

"A look at the formative years of superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as he grows up through life."

Created by Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, and Nahnatchka Khan, it starred Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, and Ana Tuisila. The main reason for the cancellation of the show was a drop in ratings.

2) Magnum P.I.

Magnum P.I. was a reboot of the popular 1980 series of the same name. The modern version is just like its predecessor, involving a private investigator named Thomas Magnum. However, this time around, he operated in Hawaii. The first four seasons aired on CBS, but the fifth season aired on NBC.

In June 2023, it was announced that season 5 would be the show's final run.

The synopsis of the show, according to IMDb, reads,

"An ex-Navy SEAL returns from Afghanistan and uses his military skills to become a private investigator in Hawaii."

Developed by Peter M. Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim, it starred Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, and several others. The main reason for the cancellation of the show is the SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP strikes.

3) Gotham Knights

The CW's Gotham Knights was based on the members of the Batman family and a bunch of other DC comic characters. It aired from March 14, 2023, to June 27, 2023. However, in June, it was announced that the network had pulled the plug on it after only one season.

The synopsis of the show, according to IMDb, reads,

"Bruce Wayne is murdered and his adopted son forges an alliance with the children of Batman's enemies. As the city becomes more dangerous, these mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors, known as the Gotham Knights."

Developed by Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux, it starred Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Misha Collins, and several others. The show was cancelled because it failed to capture a particular target audience.

4) The Wonder Years

The coming-of-age comedy television series The Wonder Years was inspired by the 1988 series of the same title. It narrated the story of a fictional black family who lived in Montgomery, Alabama, in the late 1960s. In September of this year, it was canceled just after two seasons.

The synopsis of the show, according to IMDb, reads,

"A man recalls his experiences growing up in Montgomery, Alabama during the late 1960s."

Created by Saladin K. Patterson, The Wonder Years starred Elisha "EJ" Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, and several others. The show was canceled because of rising production costs and declining ratings.

5) The Winchesters

The cancellation of The Winchesters after just one season came as a shock to both fans and critics, as it was going considerably well for itself. The dark fantasy drama was a spinoff of Supernatural and aired from October 11, 2022, to March 7, 2023.

The synopsis, according to IMDb, reads,

"An epic untold love story of John and Mary of how they not only saved their love but also the entire world."

Developed by Robbie Thompson, it starred Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Nida Khurshid, and several others. The show was canceled after Nexstar and CW Network joined hands and pulled the plug on several scripted content. The Winchesters just happened to be the victims of this change.

Some other TV shows that were canceled this year were Alaska Daily, The Goldbergs, NCIS: Los Angeles, True Lies, Walker: Independence, Nancy Drew, etc.