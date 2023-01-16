5 crazy gaming techs you cannot miss in 2023

The gaming industry is always on the move, with many new inventions and technology coming out all the time. New techs will always excite you whether you're a professional or a casual player who enjoys playing in your free time. Even if you're a tech enthusiast, this is worth checking out.

Here are some of the best cutting-edge advancements set to take the gaming world by storm in 2023.

Mind-blowing gaming techs in 2023

1) Backbone One Controller

Backbone One is an officially licensed mobile controller for PlayStation which will make your life a lot easier with its compact, ergonomic design and responsive buttons.

If you like mobile gaming and want to enjoy your PlayStation games on your mobile device, this piece of technology will provide you with low-latency gaming in any game that supports a controller. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack with a very comfortable collapsible design.

2) Tactsuit X40

Tactsuit X40 is a haptic feedback vest with 40 motors and is designed to up your overall gameplay immersion by producing location-based sensations.

Not only will you feel the location you're in, but will also notice a significant difference in bullet shots, stabs, and explosions.

It also has a 3.5mm jack, which works for audio-based haptics. The jacket weighs less than four pounds, and the battery can last up to eighteen hours. The best thing is that it's a one-size-fits-all suit.

3) Gaming foot pedals

If you're a gamer and feel like the buttons on your keyboard and mouse are not enough, or you're a streamer looking for an extra easy-to-use action button, this foot pedal might be right for you.

This foot switch allows you to assign different functions to each button beyond your keyboard and mouse. This amazingly designed foot pedal allows you to make fast responses and easy clicks. For all the gamers and streamers out there, this is an amazing tech you wouldn't want to miss out on.

4) Mouse Bungees

If you're a die-hard gamer and want to win every game, this tech can be game-changing. When you start using a bungee, your mouse control will feel different, and you won't stop winning your games.

Its main aim is to keep your mouse cord from getting caught up on your desk and keep the movement consistent. This is done in a mouse bungee by putting the cord through a rubber guiding arm and keeping it in place.

So if you move your mouse around frequently and get tired of getting it's cord tangled repeatedly, this can be a great tool to sort out your problem.

5) Analog gaming keypad

Analog gaming keypad is handy since it offers a lot of features that can come in handy while playing games. The eight-way directional thumbpad allows for quick and easy movement in the game.

This feature is great for games that require precise and crisp movement.

Secondly, it has many programmable keys to suit the needs of different players and games. Its ergonomic and comfortable design will give you an amazing gaming experience during long sessions without fatigue.

To summarize, these are some of the best techs currently available. From a haptic feedback vest to a gaming foot pedal, this list is full of exciting and amazing techs.

Whether you want more precise and easy controls or try out new gadgets, these tools are worth giving a shot at, so make sure to try them out.

