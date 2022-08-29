Is a mouse bungee worth it?

Mouse bungees are one of the most viable tools that can be used to improve the reliability and convenience of a wired gaming mouse. Wired mice still tend to be one of the best choices for professional and casual gamers, alike.

Bungees help with the only problem wired mice have - the wire. Some gamers have reported wire-dragging issues, as the cord can get caught on the desk or some peripheral and ruin the flicks in the middle of a game.

Wireless mice are also an option to consider because they get rid of the wire altogether. Although wireless mice have improved a lot lately and have nearly caught wired mice in terms of latency and reliability, they are much more expensive compared to wired alternatives of the same device.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

When should users consider buying a mouse bungee?

A mouse bungee (Image via Wikipedia)

Bungees are a great option for gamers with wiring problems. However, knowing when to buy one of these devices is necessary as gamers do not want to spend money on a device that would not solve their issues.

These accessories are an option only when the wire causes a serious problem. For casual gamers, bungees will not provide much of a solution. However, those who want to get 100% out of their mice can opt for one of these products.

Bungees mostly help in games that require players to make a fast flick. If the wire gets caught on the desk, flicks can get ruined and it might cost players a game.

Users who want 100% out of a bungee will need a high-quality mouse with a good cable. This is because cheap mice with low-quality cables will not benefit much from said products.

Price of bungees and best options to choose from

A quality bungee will set users back by around $30. Some options are available for around $20. Bungees with a few more features, like RGB, cost a bit more.

Best non-RGB bungee: Zowie CAMADE II ($33)

The BenQ Zowie CAMADE II (Image via BenQ)

Zowie CAMADE II is one of the best bungees in terms of build quality. With all the necessary features, this device might be enough for most gamers.

Best RGB bungee: Razer Gaming Mouse Bungee V3 Chroma ($60)

The Razer Gaming Mouse Bungee V3 Chroma (Image via Razer)

Razer Gaming Mouse Bungee V3 Chroma is one of the best options available in the market. It is built very well and comes with a clip on the cable attached. The RGB on this device can be controlled via the Razer Chroma device.

R Λ Z Ξ R @Razer Move unhindered with the new Razer Mouse Bungee V3, now powered by Razer Chroma RGB. Featuring a sturdy weighted base with a raised spring-arm that keeps your mouse cable off your surface. Also available without Chroma RGB lighting: razer.com/gaming-mice-ac… Move unhindered with the new Razer Mouse Bungee V3, now powered by Razer Chroma RGB. Featuring a sturdy weighted base with a raised spring-arm that keeps your mouse cable off your surface. Also available without Chroma RGB lighting: razer.com/gaming-mice-ac… https://t.co/aGZdso5U4a

Best white bungee: Glorious Gaming Mouse Bungee ($22.48)

The Glorious bungee (Image via Glorious)

Glorious bungees, alongside the Zowie and Razer options, are among the best bungees in the market. The bungee is available in both white and black, and the white version is available for just $20 on Newegg.

Conclusion

Bungees are effective accessories that improve the consistency of wired gaming mice. However, only professional gamers can utilize these devices to their fullest.

If wires are causing a lot of problems to casual gamers, it will be easier to get a wireless mouse, which will permanently solve the issue. For most gaming mice, their wireless counterparts are within the $20-$30 margin. Thus, the cost of a mouse bungee gets covered as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan