5 futuristic tech showcased at CES that aren't coming anytime soon

CES introduced us all to a horde of new products and technologies due to come out sometime in 2023. However, quite a few are so futuristic that reel-to-real implementation may take a while.

Introducing Project Leonardo for PS5, a highly customizable accessibility controller kit designed to help players with disabilities play more easily, more comfortably, and for longer periods.

That, however, doesn’t imply that these concepts should be forgotten, but rather, if and when they come to fruition, these are game changers in the making.

Although many futuristic techs were showcased at CES, some of the most promising ones have earned a mention on the list. From automatic baby strollers to flying cars, the future seems exciting and promising.

5 futuristic tech showcased at CES that are promising and exciting

1) Aska A5 is the first fully functional prototype of a flying car

A startup Aska has unveiled the Aska A5 a $789,000 flying car.



Things to know:

• They hope to launch ride-sharing service by 2026.

• You can make a deposit of $5,000 to get on the preorder list.

• Has a max speed of 150mph.

• They hope to launch ride-sharing service by 2026.
• You can make a deposit of $5,000 to get on the preorder list.
• Has a max speed of 150mph.
• Can travel 250 miles on a single charge.

Soon in 2026, flying cars will become a reality. Next Future Mobility, the parent firm of Aska, announced at CES that they plan to release this prototype to the public in 2026. With an advance deposit of $5000, one can pre-book the car. It is also possible to cancel it once at least a year has passed.

The Aska A5 is based on electric technology and claims to have a range of 250 miles. The car can take off and land vertically with four passengers on board and has foldable wings to make maneuverability on the ground easier.

2) Samsung Display’s Flex Hybrid Tablet

Foldables have only recently gained prominence in usability and practicality. This, however, was not the case a few years back. The Galaxy Fold and Flip series has made users jump ship from traditional screens.

This year at CES, Samsung showcased screens that fold multiple times, and screens that expand and retract easily. Since these are still in their concept stage, developing these into viable products is still afar. No matter the date, these screens will change phones and laptops forever.

3) GluxKind self-driving Ella baby stroller

Pop Crave @PopCrave



A self-driving stroller named 'Ella' was debuted this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
The AI smart stroller includes features like an automatic rocking function and a built in white noise machine. It will retail for $3,300.

GluxKind introduced the self-driving baby stroller at CES 2023. What makes this stroller unique is the fact that whenever the baby is not inside, it automatically pilots itself to keep moving with its owners. GluxKind also stated that the stroller doesn’t move on its own when the baby is in it.

As for the cost, Ella will be priced at $3300 at launch, but there is no concrete release date so far. The system also uses a dual motor drive system that ensures smooth operation off-road and uphill, while an intelligent brake system prevents unwanted movement downhill.

4) Loovic hands-free navigation system

(Loovic promises hands-free directions for navigating anywhere )

Japanese start-up company Loovic introduced a wearable navigation assistance system that can be put around the neck and is hands-free. The company presented this while noting that the inspiration for this product was the CEO’s son, who suffers from a certain cognitive impairment wherein following directions is difficult.

The system uses speakers and tactile feedback for directions. The best use case scenario for this seems to be when it is paired with a smartphone to be used as an interactive device. As for the launch, Loovic didn’t delve into any specifics since the device is still a prototype.

5) Project Leonardo, an accessible controller from PlayStation

PlayStation @PlayStation



We're honored to team up with incredible organizations and accessibility experts to develop Project Leonardo for PS5.

Traditional controllers from PlayStation have catered to most gamers, but they weren’t designed with disabilities in mind. At CES, PlayStation announced Project Leonardo, a special controller in development for the needs of people with disabilities.

It promises features like swappable buttons for similar functions or the assignment of multi-button inputs to a single button. Moreover, the joystick is customizable in terms of shape, size, and placement from the user. There is also support for PS5 controller pairing, which enables friends and family to provide assistance in certain aspects of gameplay. Sony hasn’t hinted at a release date yet.

These five gadgets are truly some of the most interesting revelations from CES 2023. In the coming years, when they do eventually release, they have the potential to be truly game-changing.

