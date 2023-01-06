CES 2023: Magic Leap 2 AR headset will be the first of its kind to witness and assist medical miracles

Magic Leap CEO Peggy Johnson recently took to the podium to reveal that its latest Augmented reality headset, Magic Leap 2, has received clearance for use in operating theaters. As per Johnson's announcement during the AMD keynote at CES 2023, it is the first AR device to receive the IEC 60601 certification.

For those unaware, the IEC 60601 certification reflects a chain of technical standards for the safety and effectiveness of medical electrical equipment. Such instruments must pass certification for surgeons or doctors to use.

Augmented Reality devices have drastically evolved over the technology's existence. Amidst the massive revelations at CES 2023, Magic Leap 2 is another reminder of the field's impressive versatility and what people can achieve with the AR-VR spectrum.

Here's how Magic Leap 2 can help surgeons retain a singular focus on the procedure outcome

Currently, surgeons refer to an alternate video feed that guides them through a procedure. This requires the insertion of a surgical endoscope into the patient's body. The video is then reflected onto a 2D screen before they take the leap.

As announced by Johnson at CES 2023 and via an official press release, Magic Leap 2 will eliminate the requirement for surgeons to keep an eye on a separate 2D screen, thus helping them put more focus into the surgery. Instead, "critical data and 3D visualization are integrated into the operating suite digitally."

Magic Leap's press release also spoke about the company's partner, SentiAR, who made it possible to connect doctors and surgeons to live data and images via the popular AR headset.

SentiAR offers a real-time 3D map of the organ and the instrument's location. This technology will help surgeons navigate through critical human body components (for example, inserting a catheter through blood vessels or organs) without having to look at a 2D monitor, thus avoiding as much distraction and inconvenience as possible.

That said, the SentiAR approach is presently under FDA scrutiny. It is expected to receive clearance soon and be launched later this year.

How to buy Magic Leap 2 and what is its price in 2023

AR technology boasts a wide spectrum of opportunities, and so does Magic Leap. Besides being the torch bearer of futuristic surgeries, Magic Leap 2 can greatly help software developers, engineers, designers, and anyone who wants to perceive customized reality and test their ideas.

The popular AR headset is available for purchase through select Magic Leap partners across the world. You can visit the website [magicleap.com/where-to-buy] to access the names of regional retailers.

The base product is priced at $3,299. Interested customers can go for the Developer Pro or Enterprise editions, which offer more benefits.

