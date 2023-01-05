PlayStation announces Project Leonardo for PS5, an accessible controller for people with disabilities

At CES 2023, Sony PlayStation has officially announced Project Leonardo for the PS5 console, an accessibility enhancing controller aimed at people with disabilities. On their blog, PlayStation stated that the special controller has been in development for some time. Since Xbox already has a similar controller in the market, PlayStation’s move has not taken anyone by surprise, but it's still seen as a welcome addition to their controller line-up.

Most people with disabilities find it difficult to game with the console's regular controller. PlayStation claims that it is for this exact reason that they have worked closely with people who have disabilities, and people who provide care for such disabilities.

According to PlayStation, the new controller will allow disabled gamers to play comfortably for longer periods of time. A potential launch date for this controller is likely to be announced in the near future.

What does Project Leonardo entail for people with disabilities?

According to PlayStation, Project Leonardo was designed after consulting with disability experts, people with disabilities, and game developers. Boasting a wide range of swappable components, it's possible to swap buttons in various forms and sizes, with an option to change the type of analog stick available as well.

Users can either install a traditional PS5 controller stick, or a far more accessible and tall joystick. This enables the user to play games by customizing the layout based on their strengths and range of motion.

Functions and buttons can be swapped and combined

In a fairly unique move, PlayStation made it possible to assign the same function to multiple buttons on the Project Leonardo controller. For example, the simple action of jumping can be assigned to two buttons. Conversely, it will be possible to assign a two button function (R2+L2) to a single button. Ideally, this will make multiple button inputs and cluster button inputs far easier for people challenged with certain disabilities.

Project Leonardo controller can be used in tandem with DualSense controller

As an inclusive and considerate design choice, the Project Leonardo controller can be paired with another Project Leonardo controller or a DualSense controller, and be virtually combined as one. This means that a friend or family member can assist in controlling various aspects of the game character. The combined virtual controller can be dynamically toggled while allowing usage in any combination.

Accessories support and ergonomics haven’t been sacrificed

According to PlayStation, the new controller supports up to four 3.5 mm AUX ports and can be connected with various peripherals and accessibility-focused accessories. The external accessories provide dynamic controls for connection and disconnection where each can be made to act like any other button.

Ergonomically speaking, the new controller doesn’t even need to be held in a player's hands. Additionally, the analog sticks can be mounted as far, or as close to each other as possible. It's even possible to place the controller on a tabletop, or in a wheelchair tray quite easily.

Since Project Leonardo is still in development, the controller's final design and layout is subject to change. As for the release date, Sony hasn’t provided any concrete information yet, but it wouldn’t be far-fetched to expect an official release sometime in 2023.

