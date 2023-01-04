CES 2023: LG MoodUp promises to bring RGB everywhere, with refrigerator as latest frontier

The LG MoodUp has finally been launched at the mega tech event CES 2023, hosted in Vegas. From the outset, however, it might look like any other refrigerator placed in an incredibly competitive space.

A closer look reveals why it is arguably one of the most unique appliances on the market and how even gamers might be able to relate to it. After all, the refrigerator is reportedly the first RGB-enabled device, making it one of its kind. Interestingly, LG delivered on its promise three months after the original announcement.

CES 2023 kicks off on January 5, but brands have already started utilizing the pre-launch period to showcase some of their most innovative creations.

Given its multifaceted catalog of products, the LG MoodUp might have missed the attention of many when it was launched earlier on January 4. How can someone forget the curious device with a full RGB lighting system?

LG MoodUp is not just a visual gimmick at CES 2023, as it packs many features

The LG MoodUp might be one of the most innovative products launched at CES 2023. In fact, it might initially appear to be something from Tim Burton's imaginary world. A closer inspection showcases its uniqueness and how it might be one of the best additions to a smartphone.

The doors come with LED displays, flaunting a palette of 1800 colors. Users can mix and match the entire range and select between 22 combinations for the top panel, while the bottom gets 19. Furthermore, LG has installed preset themes. All lighting on mobile devices can be controlled using the South Korean multinational electronics company's proprietary ThinQ application.

Additionally, the LG MoodUp has a built-in speaker and the capability to stream music. It is WiFi enabled and is compatible with Alexa and Google, allowing users to play music directly.

Aside from its modern tech, the refrigerator has all the features of a regular version. Users can turn off the lights and control the various effects that come along with the appliance.

Other unique features of the refrigerator include double-tapping the display to see what's inside it. The LG MoodUp will ship worldwide in March, and it remains to be seen if more interesting appliances and devices will be introduced at CES 2023.

