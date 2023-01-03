CES 2023: LG debuts new G3 OLED TV with smarter WebOS

Today, popular consumer electronics brand LG established a dominating stance at CES 2023 by announcing the G3 OLED TV and other models a few days early. The G3 OLED TV is 70% brighter than its predecessor and features a smarter WebOS, which are seemingly considerable upgrades.

When it comes to OLED TVs, LG has remained undefeatable for a long time. Nonetheless, the Korean giant intends to take its game up a notch with its 2023 OLED TV lineup and offer more strenuous competition to its rivals in the segment.

The biggest yearly tech trade show will officially commence on January 5, 2023, and conclude on January 8, 2023.

However, popular companies have resorted to teasing their plans a bit early. Furthermore, some brands, like LG and Samsung, will participate in a pre-show conference, which will be the torch-bearer of more early announcements, on January 4, 2023.

Everything we know about the new G3 OLED TVs from LG

The display on the G3 OLED TV will please fans who are very particular about luminance and color accuracy. It will also introduce new image and audio processing standards, an elegant aesthetic upgrade, and a new, heavily-customized user experience.

The popular consumer electronics company announced that the most advanced OLED model in the lineup would be powered by the "Brightness Booster Max" technology. Brightness Booster Max utilizes brand-new light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms to deliver a whopping 2000 nits.

Apart from being the brightest OLED TV, the G3 is also equipped to deliver impressive clarity and detail. Backed by the OLED Evo technology and the new α9 AI Processor Gen6, the G3 can offer excellent picture and audio quality.

Users will witness better image upscaling and dynamic tone mapping standards thanks to the upgraded AI Picture Pro, an "AI-assisted Deep Learning tech" created by the company. AI Picture Pro also adds a picture-processing technology that can add more life-like improvements to objects and deliver HDR quality.

The G3 OLED will also come with the latest WebOS, letting the company deliver a new and personalized user experience to users. The home page has been redesigned, and new "Quick Cards" have been implemented to let users access their favorite apps and services more efficiently.

Furthermore, the latest WebOS is now more intelligent. It can curate recommendations, offer content choices, and trending content lists based on the user's viewing history and habits.

The LG 2023 OLED TV lineup comes equipped with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, offers HDMI 2.1a connectivity standards, and seamless integration with the latest LG SoundBars. It is also a gaming-ready display, boasting a 0.1 millisecond response time and low input lag.

One can easily utilize G3's Game Optimizer feature to access gaming-specific features like G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium, variable refresh rate (VRR), and more.

