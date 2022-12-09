Holiday Sale 2022: 5 best Best Buy deals under $1000 you need to get this Christmas

Best Buy's ongoing holiday sale event promises to offer popular products at amazing discounts until the end of the season. The event will offer users many long-term and limited-time deals throughout December and early January. Currently, there are many exciting deals that readers can take advantage of.

Does the sound of "less than $1000" intrigue you? If so, Best Buy may be the perfect place to get your next flagship device or gaming desktop. This article lists five best less-than-$1000 deals that readers can grab in the current holiday sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme Gaming Desktop, and 3 other Holiday Sale deals under $1000 available at Best Buy

1) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Looking for an ultra-thin, business-ready, touchscreen laptop notebook? You may want to take a look at Microsoft's innovations in this segment.

The Surface Laptop 4 is powered by the latest Windows operating system, an 11-generation Intel core processor, and has a balanced 13.5-inch screen. It also features 8 gigabytes of system RAM and 512GB of system storage (other storage variants are also available).

All these features make the Surface Laptop 4 a work-friendly and versatile personal computer to grab this holiday season. Best Buy is currently offering the laptop's 512GB ROM variant at $844.99, which is $455 less than its actual MSRP, as a part of the holiday sale 2022.

2) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

One can get this flagship from Samsung for less than $1000, all thanks to Best Buy's holiday sale initiative. The S22 Ultra, which was launched in early 2022, is loaded with premium features, making it a great choice for those who prefer Android-based flagships.

The latest processor chip engineered by Samsung powers the S22 Ultra alongside a long-lasting battery. The cameras on this mobile device are exceptional, owing to an incredibly powerful AI, high resolution, and stabilization capabilities.

The S22 Ultra is now available at $949.99 for the 256GB ROM variant, which is $350 less than its actual MSRP.

3) Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro

One of Apple's most powerful creations, the iPad Pro, is now available at less than $1000. One can grab a $400 discount on the iPad Pro 512GB variant on Best Buy's holiday sale list, making it one of the best deals to grab this Christmas.

The iPad Pro (2021) is powered by the M1 chip, a beautiful 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and a True Depth camera system. Even in the absence of the M2 chip, the latest innovation from Apple, the last-gen iPad Pro is still a beast.

The difference in performance and features between the latest iPad Pro 6 and 2021's iPad Pro will not affect most users unless someone is extremely particular about the latest tech innovation and performance quotient. Moreover, the discounts make 2021's iPad Pro an extremely worthy choice.

4) CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme Gaming Desktop

Looking to buy a pre-built gaming PC to avoid the hassle of a custom build? Grab the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme Gaming Desktop, which promises some of the best components at an exciting discount.

Best Buy is currently featuring an exciting holiday sale price drop on the CyberPowerPC build. One can grab it for $849.99 ($250 discount).

The Gamer Xtreme Desktop from CyberPowerPC features the following core components:

Intel Core 5-12600KF

16GB Memory

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

500GB SSD

8 USB Ports

Apart from the above, the PC supports wireless connectivity, comes with Windows 11, and includes additional ports (HDMI, Display Ports, and more). In addition to the desktop and power cord, the box includes a gaming keyboard and a mouse.

Users will also receive a free 6-month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security for three devices, which is worth $29.99.

5) LG 55" Class B2 Series OLED 4K Smart webOS TV

Looking for a 4K TV for your gaming and entertainment needs? Best Buy is presently offering a $300 holiday sale discount on the LG 55-inch Class B2 Series OLED Smart TV, which comes with some of the best gamer-friendly features one could ask for.

This 55-inch TV supports 2160p (4K) at up to 120 frames per second. The picture delivery is brilliant, all thanks to the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K. Users can access NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, LG Game Optimizer, and two HDMI 2.1 ports that will definitely up their game. Moreover, it is a smart TV powered by the latest webOS 22 that will take care of every entertainment needs one may have.

