Acer Nitro V vs MSI Bravo 15: Which is the better gaming laptop in 2024?

The Acer Nitro V vs the MSI Bravo 15 duel is compelling. Both are mid-range gaming laptop series targeting enthusiasts. Each device offers a good balance between price and performance, and you get a throttle-free experience irrespective of the machine you choose. While you get impressive specifications in both series, there are differences that make them ideal for different users.

In this article, we will look into various aspects of both lineups, thoroughly examining what each has to offer to assist you in deciding which one is the right pick for you.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Acer Nitro V vs MSI Bravo 15: Specifications

The Bravo 15 is available in various configuration options (Image via MSI)

Both laptops are available with different configuration options. Here are the best specs they offer:

Specifications Acer Nitro V MSI Bravo 15 Model ANV15-51-77DQ Bravo 15 C7VFKP OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core i7-13620H Ryzen 9-7940HS GPU GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB) GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB) Screen 15.6-inch LCD, 165 Hz 15.6-inch LCD, 144 Hz Memory 32GB 16GB Storage 512GB 1TB Battery 57Wh 53.5Wh Price $1,199 $1,299

Looking at the table, you might think that both offer almost identical specs. And it certainly looks that way. But there are a few minor points that make them stand out from each other - RAM, battery, CPU, and display are noticeable differences.

Acer Nitro V vs MSI Bravo 15: Which offers optimal performance?

The Nitro V is a powerful machine (Image via Acer)

A laptop's performance depends on a wide range of factors. This includes CPU, GPU, primary and secondary memory, battery capacity, and other hardware components. Talking about the base models, you get Ryzen 7-7735HS and Intel Core i5-13420H in MSI and Acer offerings, respectively. The top models come with Ryzen 9-7940HS (MSI) and Intel Core i7-13620H (Acer) CPUs.

To get more insights into the Acer Nitro V vs MSI Bravo 15 comparison, we have sourced various benchmark test results of these processors from Nano Review.

Tests Intel Core i7-13620H Ryzen 9-7940HS Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1792 1824 (+2%) Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 15414 17443 (+13%) Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 2494 2533 (+2%) Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 12296 12849 (+4%) Passmark CPU (Single-Core) 3701 3910 (+6%) Passmark CPU (Multi-Core) 25609 30503 (+19%)

In the top-tier models, the Ryzen processor defeats its competitors in almost every test. So, it is safe to assume that the MSI Bravo 15 will deliver an optimal performance.

Tests Intel Core i5-13420H Ryzen 7-7735HS Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1682 (+9%) 1542 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 11814 13517 (+14%) Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 2186 (+7%) 2046 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 9145 10036 (+10%) Passmark CPU (Single-Core) 3481 (+3%) 3366 Passmark CPU (Multi-Core) 18888 24177 (+28%)

In the base models, the results look interesting. The Intel processor delivers better performance in single-core tests, and its counterpart wins in the multi-core tests.

However, it is important to note that these numbers are just good for general comparison, and the actual performance will vary based on other computer hardware and accessories you use.

The Acer Nitro V gets an advantage in terms of RAM and battery. Meanwhile, you get a better storage option in the Bravo 15. Apart from that, both laptops come equipped with the same GPUs — NVIDIA RTX 4060 (top model) and NVIDIA RTX 2050 (base model).

Although, the MSI laptop looks slightly better on paper, in my opinion, you won’t see any significant difference in terms of performance in both laptops (based on the specifications).

Acer Nitro V vs MSI Bravo 15: Design and display

Both laptops have a less sturdy build (Image via MSI)

Talking about looks, the Acer Nitro V looks cool and futuristic. It has a cool lid with the "N" logo representing the brand on the top center, and you also get white backlighting. On the other hand, the Bravo 15 comes with a plain black chassis with some unusual design and a raised geometric pattern on the lid. In my opinion, the Acer’s option is a better-looking device.

Based on the details mentioned on the official websites, the Acer Nitro V is a more compact and lightweight laptop. It measures 363 x 238 x 26 mm and weighs around 2.1 kg. On the contrary, the MSI Bravo 15 weighs 2.25 kg and measures 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm.

In terms of display, the Nitro V is the winner. It comes with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB Color Gamut, and 250-nit brightness level. Its counterpart offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 67% sRGB Color Gamut, and a 251-nit brightness level.

Acer Nitro V vs MSI Bravo 15: Value for money

MSI and Acer both offer affordable devices (Image via MSI)

It would not be wrong to say that both series offer great value for money. Moreover, both have various configuration options, which means you can opt for the machine that suits you the best. However, in my research, I found out that Acer has a better process to configure the device based on your requirements.

Acer Nitro V vs MSI Bravo 15: Final verdict

Selecting a winner of the Acer Nitro V vs MSI Bravo 15 comparison is very confusing. Both series have compelling options that are capable of running modern titles without any issues. If you prioritize design and display, Acer’s offering would be the right pick. On the other hand, if you want a device that completely focuses on raw power, the Bravo 15 would be a better option.

