Acer Nitro V vs MSI Bravo 15: Which is the better gaming laptop in 2024?

The Acer Nitro V vs the MSI Bravo 15 duel is compelling. Both are mid-range gaming laptop series targeting enthusiasts. Each device offers a good balance between price and performance, and you get a throttle-free experience irrespective of the machine you choose. While you get impressive specifications in both series, there are differences that make them ideal for different users.
In this article, we will look into various aspects of both lineups, thoroughly examining what each has to offer to assist you in deciding which one is the right pick for you.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.
Acer Nitro V vs MSI Bravo 15: Specifications
Both laptops are available with different configuration options. Here are the best specs they offer:
Looking at the table, you might think that both offer almost identical specs. And it certainly looks that way. But there are a few minor points that make them stand out from each other - RAM, battery, CPU, and display are noticeable differences.
Acer Nitro V vs MSI Bravo 15: Which offers optimal performance?
A laptop's performance depends on a wide range of factors. This includes CPU, GPU, primary and secondary memory, battery capacity, and other hardware components. Talking about the base models, you get Ryzen 7-7735HS and Intel Core i5-13420H in MSI and Acer offerings, respectively. The top models come with Ryzen 9-7940HS (MSI) and Intel Core i7-13620H (Acer) CPUs.
To get more insights into the Acer Nitro V vs MSI Bravo 15 comparison, we have sourced various benchmark test results of these processors from Nano Review.
In the top-tier models, the Ryzen processor defeats its competitors in almost every test. So, it is safe to assume that the MSI Bravo 15 will deliver an optimal performance.
In the base models, the results look interesting. The Intel processor delivers better performance in single-core tests, and its counterpart wins in the multi-core tests.
However, it is important to note that these numbers are just good for general comparison, and the actual performance will vary based on other computer hardware and accessories you use.
The Acer Nitro V gets an advantage in terms of RAM and battery. Meanwhile, you get a better storage option in the Bravo 15. Apart from that, both laptops come equipped with the same GPUs — NVIDIA RTX 4060 (top model) and NVIDIA RTX 2050 (base model).
Although, the MSI laptop looks slightly better on paper, in my opinion, you won’t see any significant difference in terms of performance in both laptops (based on the specifications).
Acer Nitro V vs MSI Bravo 15: Design and display
Talking about looks, the Acer Nitro V looks cool and futuristic. It has a cool lid with the "N" logo representing the brand on the top center, and you also get white backlighting. On the other hand, the Bravo 15 comes with a plain black chassis with some unusual design and a raised geometric pattern on the lid. In my opinion, the Acer’s option is a better-looking device.
Based on the details mentioned on the official websites, the Acer Nitro V is a more compact and lightweight laptop. It measures 363 x 238 x 26 mm and weighs around 2.1 kg. On the contrary, the MSI Bravo 15 weighs 2.25 kg and measures 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm.
In terms of display, the Nitro V is the winner. It comes with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB Color Gamut, and 250-nit brightness level. Its counterpart offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 67% sRGB Color Gamut, and a 251-nit brightness level.
Acer Nitro V vs MSI Bravo 15: Value for money
It would not be wrong to say that both series offer great value for money. Moreover, both have various configuration options, which means you can opt for the machine that suits you the best. However, in my research, I found out that Acer has a better process to configure the device based on your requirements.
Acer Nitro V vs MSI Bravo 15: Final verdict
Selecting a winner of the Acer Nitro V vs MSI Bravo 15 comparison is very confusing. Both series have compelling options that are capable of running modern titles without any issues. If you prioritize design and display, Acer’s offering would be the right pick. On the other hand, if you want a device that completely focuses on raw power, the Bravo 15 would be a better option.