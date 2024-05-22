Lenovo LOQ vs Acer Nitro V: Which is the best gaming laptop?

In the world of mid-range gaming laptops, the Lenovo LOQ vs Acer Nitro V comparison is an interesting one. Both these laptops have a good reputation in the gaming community and are known for their affordable yet powerful features that make them a great buy. They are fairly similar in terms of GPU performance but have some differences in other fields.

Based on our review, we feel the Acer Nitro V would be the better laptop compared to the Lenovo LOQ in terms of CPU performance, price, and also display to some extent.

There aren't too many variants of these laptops, but there are quite a few configurations to choose from, particularly if you are keen on specs. To help with your research, we have put together an article to pick a winner in the Lenovo LOQ vs Acer Nitro V battle. We will be looking at their looking into their features, display, price, and more.

Lenovo LOQ vs Acer Nitro V: What do the specs look like?

Before we delve into the Lenovo LOQ vs Acer Nitro V comparison, we need to look into the specifications of each. Both laptops are quite similar in terms of performance but have one-upped the other in certain segments. The differences in display, battery, and storage aren't vast, but there are some in the performance category, which we'll be discussing in the next section.

Features Lenovo LOQ Acer Nitro V Display 15.6”, 16” WUXGA, FHD 144Hz 15.6”, 16” WUXGA, FHD 165Hz, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13650HX Intel Core i5-13420H AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS Intel Core i9-13900H Intel Core i7-13620H AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 RAM 16GB,12GB, 8GB 32GB, 16GB, 8GB ROM 1TB, 512GB 1TB, 512GB Battery 60 Wh 57 Wh, 59 Wh Weight 5 lbs (approx.) 4.6-5.5 lbs

Lenovo LOQ vs Acer Nitro V: Which laptop performs better?

The Acer Nitro V15 outperforms the Lenovo LOQ (Image via Acer)

The top-end variants of both the Lenovo LOQ and Acer Nitro V feature the Nvidia RTX 4060 card but use different processors. The Lenovo LOQ 15 AMD features an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS, while the Acer Nitro V 15 features the Intel Core i7-13620H processor, which is much faster and more efficient for gaming and multitasking.

The Nitro V also has more RAM compared to the LOQ, featuring 32GB DDR5. Moreover, some variants of the Nitro V feature the Intel Core i9-13900H processor, which is not available on the LOQ.

Overall, we feel the Acer Nitro V outperforms the Lenovo LOQ in terms of performance, and certain models of the former still end up being cheaper than the latter. The choice here is clear as both almost cost the same, so going for the more powerful Nitro V is be a no-brainer.

Lenovo LOQ vs Acer Nitro V: Which laptop has a better display?

The LOQ features a display slightly inferior to the Nitro V but still holds well (Image via Lenovo)

The Lenovo LOQ and Acer Nitro V are similar in terms of display quality. They both have WUXGA and FHD models with the same screen size, so there isn't much of a difference here. However, the Nitro V does feature a 165Hz refresh rate on its high-end variant, while all LOQ models come with a 144Hz refresh rate.

So just judging by that, the Acer Nitro V is the winner here. However, they feature the same specs in terms of resolution, and the higher refresh rate shouldn't make that much of a difference unless you're a hardcore gamer.

Lenovo LOQ vs Acer Nitro V: What are their prices?

There isn't a big difference in the prices of the two laptops in this Lenovo LOQ vs Acer Nitro V comparison. The top-end variant of the Lenovo LOQ costs around $1,156, while the Acer Nitro V costs $1,199. While the prices aren't too different, there are some differences in terms of performance.

The top-end Lenovo LOQ model features an AMD Ryzen 5, whereas the top-end Nitro V features an Intel Core i7 processor. They both share the same RTX 4060, so the final choice comes down to your preference.

Lenovo LOQ vs Acer Nitro V: How does the battery life compare?

In terms of battery life, the Lenovo features a bigger battery compared to the Acer. Again, the difference isn't huge. The Lenovo LOQ features a max battery life of 60 Wh while the Nitro V features a 59 Wh battery life. Almost all LOQ laptops feature the 60 Wh battery, but only a few Nitro V laptops feature the 59 Wh battery.

However, both laptops give an average runtime of around four to five hours. Acer claims to provide around seven hours, and in some cases, it does outperform Lenovo. Therefore, despite having a slightly smaller battery, Acer does provide a little more battery life compared to the Lenovo.

Lenovo LOQ vs Acer Nitro V: Final verdict

Acer Nitro V takes the win in the Lenovo LOQ vs Acer Nitro V comparison. It performs better in terms of CPU, has a higher refresh rate, and a slightly better battery life. Moreover, it offers great features for its price. Both laptops can be used for gaming, but the Nitro V has an edge in terms of processor technology.

However, if you like the customizability of Lenovo laptops and want more freedom in choosing your build, go for Lenovo as it offers a more personalized experience. Despite having an inferior processor, the LOQ can still put up great performance thanks to its RTX 40 series GPU, so the final choice will come down to personal preferences.

