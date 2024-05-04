Buying gaming laptops with a great display, CPU, RAM, storage, GPU, and battery at a reasonable price is becoming difficult. The latest Nvidia RTX GPUs are expensive, and without healthy competition from AMD, prices aren't coming down.

Fortunately, a few are still available at competitive rates. This article lists five of the best gaming laptops under $1000 that don't compromise performance.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best gaming laptops under $1000

1) Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop - $999

Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop (Image via Acer)

The Acer Nitro 16 is the only laptop in this list to feature a 16-inch display. The inclusion of a Ryzen 7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 4060 will ensure it smoothly runs games at 1080p with little to no compromise. This CPU-GPU combo is paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB of super-fast NVMe Gen 4 SSD.

It also has support for the MUX switch, which is usually not seen in this price range. This lets you switch off the integrated GPU and use the dedicated GPU completely, giving higher performance.

Pros

AMD Ryzen 7 CPU.

RTX 4060 with the highest TDP for maximum performance.

MUX switch.

DDR5 RAM.

Display refresh rate of 165Hz.

Cons

Plastic body.

Quick specs

Specifications Details Display 16-inch FHD display with 165Hz refresh rate CPU AMD Radeon 7 7840HS at up to 5.1GHz GPU Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU with 140W TDP Memory 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB NVMe Gen 4 Battery 90Wh

2) GIGABYTE G5 KF5 Gaming Laptop - $969

GIGABYTE G5 KF5 gaming laptop (Image via Gigabyte)

The GIGABYTE G5 KF5 is among the best gaming laptops in this price range as it comes with a 10-core Intel Core-i7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. It also has an RGB keyboard with 15 modes to choose from.

Pros

Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU.

16GB of DDR5 comes standard with the option for upgrading later.

1TB of SSD also comes standard with an extra M.2 slot for upgrading later.

144Hz refresh rate.

Cons

Weak battery life.

Quick specs

Specifications Details Display 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate CPU Intel Core i7-12650H GPU Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU with 75W TDP Memory 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB NVMe Gen 4 Battery 54Wh

3) HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop - $899

HP Victus 15 (Image via HP)

HP's Victus lineup of laptops has always focused on adding value to its products, and that hasn't changed with this model. It costs less than $900 and still has an RTX 4060 with the same 8GB VRAM along with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5. It also has a decent 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz high refresh rate, giving you a competitive edge, especially in FPS games like COD: Warzone.

Pros

Nvidia RTX 4060.

16GB RAM.

Great battery life.

144Hz high refresh rate display.

Cons

No DDR5 RAM option.

Quick specs

Specifications Details Display 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate CPU Intel Core i5-12500H

GPU Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU with 75W TDP Memory 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB NVMe Gen 4 Battery 70Wh

4) Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-527S Gaming Laptop - $809

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop (Image via Acer)

If you want a gaming laptop in the $800 bracket, this Acer Nitro 5 is your best bet. Despite the budget price tag, it provides the Nvidia RTX 3060, which is still a great GPU for the price tag. This GPU is paired with the 12th Gen Intel Core i5, making it one of the best gaming laptops in its price range.

However, the laptop is configured with DDR4 RAM only. You can't expect DDR5 RAM at this price.

Pros

Intel Core i5-12500.

Nvidia RTX 3060 with 140W of power.

16GB RAM.

Cons

Battery life won't be the same as other laptops on this list.

Quick specs

Specifications Details Display 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate CPU Intel Core i5-12500H

GPU Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU with 140W TDP

Memory 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB NVMe Gen 4

Battery 57.50Wh



5) Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop - $779

Acer Nitro V gaming laptop (Image via Acer)

The Acer Nitro V is one of the cheapest gaming laptops to feature the Nvidia RTX 4050. It has a 13th Gen i5 with 8 cores and 12 threads and 8GB DDR5 RAM. You can add another 8GB stick to increase the total RAM capacity to 16GB. For storage, there's a 512GB NVMe Gen 4 SSD.

Pros

13th Gen Core i5 CPU.

Nvidia RTX 4060.

512GB Gen 4 SSD.

Good value for money.

Cons

Only 8GB of RAM.

Quick specs

Specifications Details Display 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate CPU Intel Core i5-13420H GPU Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU with 75W TDP Memory 8GB DDR5 Storage 512GB NVMe Gen 4 Battery 57Wh

These five gaming laptops cover a variety of performance markers at different price ranges and comprise the best GPUs, giving you the best bang for your buck.