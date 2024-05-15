5 best budget gaming laptops for F1 24

With the release of F1 24 right around the corner, many gamers and F1 fans are looking for the best budget gaming laptops for F1 24. The game isn't very demanding on hardware and can run on surprisingly low specs. Unless of course, you're playing with a VR setup, where you'll need slightly more powerful specs.

For those wanting to buy within a certain budget, it can be quite confusing to choose from the plethora of options available. In most cases, you'd have to compromise one feature for a cheaper price, making the whole process daunting. For that reason, we have put together an article on the best budget gaming laptops for F1 24, covering varying budgets and specifications.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The best budget gaming laptops for F1 24

1) MSI Cyborg 15

MSI Cyborg 15 - best budget gaming laptop for F1 24 (Image via MSI)

Price: $799.99

The first option on our list of the best budget gaming laptops for F1 24 would be the MSI Cyborg 15. It provides great features for the price, including an Intel Core i7-12650H processor and the Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU. This is one of the more expensive options on the list and also provides features that are enough for 1080p gaming, and also 4K in some cases.

Specifications MSI Cyborg 15 Display 15.6", FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i7-12650H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ROM 512GB NVMe SSD RAM 8GB Memory Technology DDR5

It features a 15.6" FHD display, with a 144Hz refresh rate and DLSS 3 support. In terms of RAM and storage, you get 8GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, which is good enough for the price considering you're getting an RTX 4060 GPU.

Pros:

The RTX 4060 graphics card provides excellent performance for F1 24 at very high settings

Its powerful Intel i7 processor makes it great for multitasking

Cons:

It is expensive.

8GB RAM is quite less for a $700 laptop

2) Dell G15

Dell G15 - best budget gaming laptops for F1 24 (Image via Dell)

Price: $729.99

The Dell G15 is an excellent laptop for budget- conscious gamers seeking a laptop to play F1 24. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS CPU and the Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics processor. The G15 is similarly priced like the MSI Cyborg, but instead of a powerful CPU and GPU, it features a larger 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage.

Specifications Dell G15 Display 15.6", FHD, 120Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 ROM 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

Display-wise, it features a 15.6" FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. For F1 24, it could be the perfect laptop as it offers a great balance of affordability and features.

Pros:

The RTX 3050 can handle F1 24 at 1080p with great frame rates

Its Ryzen 5 processor is capable of high-end gaming when paired with a powerful GPU

Cons:

It is slightly pricier than some options with similar performance

The laptop is quite bulky compared to other options

3) Acer Aspire 7

Acer Aspire 7 - best budget gaming laptop for F1 24 (Image via Acer)

Price: $399.99

Next, we have the Acer Aspire 7, featuring just the right combination of performance and affordability. It is the cheapest laptop on the list, and for the price, it offers excellent features. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and Nvidia RTX 1650 GPU. While it's not the most powerful, it certainly is a great buy for the price, making Aspire 7 worthy of this list.

Specifications Acer Aspire 7 Display 15.6", FHD, 60Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 1650 ROM 512GB PCI Express RAM 8GB Memory Technology DDR4

In terms of display, it features a 15.6" FHD screen with a modest refresh rate of 60Hz. Indeed, the Aspire 7 may not have high-end features, but it still delivers good framerates with F1 24 and can run at medium settings.

Pros:

Budget-friendly option

The GTX 1650 can run F1 24 at moderate settings

Cons:

Features the lowest graphical fidelity of the bunch

It may struggle with future games

4) HP Victus 15

HP Victus 15 - best budget gaming laptop for F1 24 (Image via HP)

Price: $649.99

The next option on our list is the HP Victus 15. It features the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU. Along with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, the offer is quite good despite having relatively low RAM. While it's certainly not the best for modern gaming, it still serves as one of the best budget gaming laptops for F1 24.

Specifications HP Victus 15 Display 15.6", FHD, 144Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 ROM 512GB M.2 PCIe RAM 8GB Memory Technology DDR4

In terms of display, it features a decent 15.6" FHD with a 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop features a sturdy build and, with its passable specs, can run F1 24 at decent settings.

Pros:

Offers a good balance between price and performance for F1 24

The RTX 2050 can handle less demanding games at decent settings

Cons:

Features an older generation RTX card which may be outdated for newer game titles

Has a stocky build and is not the most portable option

5) Lenovo LOQ 15

Lenovo LOQ 15 - best budget gaming laptop for F1 24 (Image via Lenovo)

Price: $636.49

Last on our list is the Lenovo LOQ 15. Like most LOQ laptops, it features a great spec sheet at an affordable price. You get an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor and the Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU. While it's not the best in the segment, it certainly is a great mid-range option you could go for.

Specifications Lenovo LOQ 15 Display 15.6", FHD, 144Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 ROM 512GB M.2 PCIe Gen4 RAM 8GB Memory Technology DDR5

The laptop features a 15.6" FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. In terms of RAM and storage, it features 8GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, which is decent enough for F1 24 considering you also get the RTX 3050 graphics card. You should be able to run the game with very few compromises in quality.

Pros:

The RTX 3050 offers good performance for F1 24 and can run at 1080p

A great price range for the specs

Cons:

It may not be able to handle demanding games at high settings

What are the minimum system requirements for F1 24?

F1 24 is not the most demanding game and can run on surprisingly low specifications. You'll need a 64-bit processor and at least the Windows 10 OS. In terms of processor, the game can run on CPUs like the Intel Core i3-2130 or even the AMD FX 4300. You'll need a minimum of 8GB RAM and 100GB hard disk space available. As for GPU, cards like the NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB), RTX 2060 (RT), AMD RX 480, and 6700XT (RT) will do.

