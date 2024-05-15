Top 5 racing wheels for F1 24

Many gaming enthusiasts are looking for the best racing wheels for F1 24, as the title's release is on the horizon. A good racing wheel will make your gaming experience more immersive. High precision, a large rotation angle, and high-quality feedback are the key aspects to consider before investing in any steering accessory.

It can be difficult to choose the right racing wheel for you given the plethora of options available on the market. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the five recommended racing wheels for F1 24 right now.

NOTE: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Ranking the best racing wheels for F1 24

5) Logitech G923

Affordable racing wheel (Image via Logitech G)

If you are looking for budget-friendly racing wheels for F1 24, look no further than the Logitech G923. Despite being an old and pocket-friendly peripheral, it can go head-to-head with the latest options available on the market.

The Logitech G923 has leather stitching over metal pedals, making it incredibly sturdy. You also get the same TRUEFORCE force feedback available in the other high-end versions of the Logitech wheels. You can adjust wheel sensitivity, force feedback levels, and customize the button using the G HUB software.

Specifications Logitech G923 Compatibility PC, PS, and Xbox Connection USB Force feedback Belt-driven (TRUEFORCE) Weight 2.25 kg Price $349

The Logitech G923 offers a 900-degree rotation angle, so some F1 maneuvers might require slightly larger inputs. However, this shouldn't be a major issue. The other downside is the device's weight. It is a bit heavy for a competitive racing wheel.

Pros:

Available at a very competitive price.

Features advanced level force feedback.

The built is premium.

Cons:

It is heavy compared to other options mentioned in the list.

The rotation angle is limited.

4) Thrustmaster T-GT II

A well-developed steering wheel for gaming (Image via Ubuy/Thrustmaster)

The Thrustmaster T-GT II has 25 action buttons, a push button, and four rotary selectors, giving you better control over your vehicle compared to the other top racing wheels for F1 24. It boasts a next-generation 40-watt brushless motor that generates highly responsive force feedback.

The leather finish gives the device a nice premium feel. It is 11 inches or 28cm in diameter, so some individuals may find it small.

Specifications Thrustmaster T-GT II Compatibility PC and PS Connection USB Force feedback Belt-driven Weight 1.2 kg Price $699

The Thrustmaster T-GT II features a brand-new electronic design with AEC-Q-certified printed circuit boards taken from the automotive industry. Another highlight of this wheel is the use of various proprietary technologies like T-AEC-Q, T-DCC, T-RTF, T-LIN, T40-VE, T-DFB, T-F.O.C., T-M.C.E. and T-TURBO.

Pros:

Use of advanced proprietary technologies.

Highly durable and future-proof.

Dual-belt system.

Cons:

It's not compatible with Xbox.

It might feel small to some individuals.

3) Logitech Pro Racing Wheel

Logitech manufactures some decent racing wheels for F1 24 (Image via Logitech G)

The Logitech Pro is a strong contender among racing wheels for F1 24, with the primary reason being its exceptional performance. It is super smooth with resistance that gives you an experience similar to driving an actual car. Furthermore, Direct-Drive and TRUEFORCE haptic feedback make the experience more immersive.

Specifications Logitech Pro Racing Wheel Compatibility PC, PS, and Xbox Connection USB Force feedback Direct-driven (TRUEFORCE) Weight 1.5 kg Price $799-$999

The Logitech Pro supports five different onboard racing profiles on the fly. This means you can configure unique settings for different titles or for various cars within the same titles. It has a high precision and a large rotation angle.

Apart from that, the wheel features a “thumbsweep” button layout, magnetic gear-shift paddles, and dual-clutch paddles.

Pros:

It offers a decent performance with high precision.

Force feedback is powerful.

Cons:

Mostly plastic build.

It offers less adjustability.

2) Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 Esports V2

One of the most impressive racing wheels for F1 24 (Image via Fanatec)

The ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 Esports V2 has a well-designed layout with 11 push buttons, a 7-way funky switch, and an analog hat switch. It also supports button mapping, which allows you to make adjustments to match your requirements. Moreover, you get customizable RGB LEDs.

The wheel uses FullForce, the latest force feedback protocol, specifically designed for FANATEC Direct Drive, so you will get a highly immersive experience.

Specifications Fantec ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 Esports V2 Compatibility PC, PS, and Xbox Connection USB Force feedback Direct-driven (FullForce) Weight 1.25 kg Price $899

Overall, the ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 Esports V2 is a great wheel with low latency and high precision. It comes with magnetic paddle shifters (CSL Elite Magnetic Paddle Module), two vibration motors, and a slip-ring system. All these features make it one of the best racing wheels for F1 24.

Pros:

It features an F1-inspired design with accurate detailing.

Built from high-quality material including CNC-machined aluminum and Alcantara.

Cons:

It lacks rotary encoders or additional fancy buttons found on pricier Fanatec options.

1) Trak Racer Esportsim Formula Steering Wheel Series 3

Advanced racing wheel (Image via Trak Racer)

The Trak Racer Esportsim Formula Steering Wheel Series 3 is popular among racing game lovers for good reason. It is a 307mm Ferrari SF1000-inspired steering wheel with some advanced features.

You get a five-inch digital display, where all telemetry data is promptly and clearly presented. You also get 12 professional buttons (two of those are on the rear of the wheel), allowing you to have more control over your vehicle.

Specifications Trak Racer Esportsim Formula Steering Wheel Series 3 Compatibility PC, PS, and Xbox Connection USB Force feedback Base-driven Weight 1.75 kg Price $1,179

The Esportsim Formula Steering Wheel Series 3 is one of the best racing wheels for F1 24. It uses high-resolution sensors to detect even the smallest movements. Apart from that, it runs on proprietary software, which gives you some extra benefits, including ease of use, strong support, and guaranteed security updates.

Pros:

Built with carbon fiber and aluminum.

It is compatible with various high-performance wheel rims, motors, and pedal sets.

It uses in-house software.

Cons:

Relatively expensive to other competitors.

Rely on the force feedback system of your sim racing base.

These are the top racing wheels for F1 24 worth investing in right now. However, this list is far from exhaustive. There are many other great options available in the market.

