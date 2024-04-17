5 best sim racing cockpits in 2024

The best sim racing cockpits are adjustable, comfortable, and compatible with a wide range of components. They also need to be sturdy enough to support you and the force feedback of your racing setup (steering wheel, pedals).

To have the best experience, look for highly adjustable cockpits as you need to be able to comfortably reach the pedal board. The stronger the force feedback, the stronger your rig needs to be. Hence, choose your cockpit depending on the steering wheel and pedal you buy.

There are quite a few options in the market, with widely varying price ranges. This article lists the best sim racing cockpits to buy in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best sim racing cockpits to buy in 2024?

1) Next Level Racing GTTrack Racing Simulator Cockpit - Overall pick for best sim racing cockpits

Next Level Racing GTTrack is the best pick overall (Image via Next Level Racing)

Price: $899

The first on this list of the best sim racing cockpits would be the Next Level Racing GTTrack. Built with carbon steel, it is highly durable and capable of supporting direct drive wheels and professional pedal boards with strong force feedback.

The Next Level Racing GTTrack is well-known in the GT racing community and is used by multiple professional drivers. It is easily adjustable and takes only around 10 minutes to fully assemble, so you're good to go right away.

Apart from the standard steering wheel and pedal support, the Next Level Racing GTTrack also features support for the gear shifter, handbrake, castor wheels, and more. You wouldn't have to worry too much about the brand of your components as the cockpit is compatible with the most popular brands like Heusinveld, Thrustmaster, Logitech, Fanatec, and many more.

Pros:

Accommodates various racing styles (GT, Rally, Formula) with adjustable seat and pedal positions

Has a solid steel frame that ensures stability during intense races

Highly compatible with additional features like shifter mounts and monitor stands

Cons:

One of the more expensive options on the list

Quite bulky and requires a large dedicated space due to its size

Here's the buying link.

2) Playseat Formula Intelligence - Best sim racing cockpit for F1 enthusiasts

Playseat Formula Intelligence is the best cockpit for F1 enthusiasts (Image via Playseat)

Price: $2,499.00

Next is a professional racing cockpit approved by F1 drivers like Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas, and Sebastian Vettel.

The Playseat Formula Intelligence is one of the best sim racing cockpits tailor-made for Formula 1 sim racing. Unlike other cockpits where you sit upright, the Formula Intelligence features an F1-like low seating position, making it highly realistic and improving the overall driver experience.

The cockpit's carbon steel build makes it strong enough to handle large force feedback from a variety of steering wheels. It is compatible with brands like Heusinkveld, Simucube, Fanatec, and many more. It is also highly adjustable and can be used by everyone regardless of their height.

Pros:

Designed specifically for Formula racing, replicating the F1 seating position for maximum immersion

With an additional purchase, you can have motion actuators for a more dynamic experience

Built with premium materials for comfort and durability

Cons:

The cockpit is not ideal for other racing styles besides Formula racing

The most expensive option on this list

Motion feedback adds a significant cost on top of the base price

Here's the buying link.

3) Next Level Racing F-GT Simulator Cockpit - Best sim racing cockpit for affordable high-performance

Next Level Racing F-GT is the best option for an affordable but high-performance cockpit (Image via Next Level Racing)

Price: $499

The Next Level Racing F-GT simulator cockpit is the more affordable version of its higher-spec sibling, the GTTrack.

The F-GT has a dual-position cockpit, letting you adjust it to either F1 or GT racing position. It is used by serious sim racers and professional drivers for race training, thus justifying its position on this list as one of the best sim racing cockpits for those on a tighter budget.

The F-GT features a comfortable seat with lumbar support and has a seat slider to adjust it based on your needs. It also offers gear shifter support and is compatible with a wide variety of direct-drive wheels and high-load pedals from brands like Logitech, Fanatec, and Thrustmaster.

Pros:

Offers dual seating positions, favoring both F1 and GT enthusiasts

Has a foldable design allowing you to save space when not in use

Features a sturdy steel frame that offers a solid racing platform

Cons:

The seat and pedal positions have less adjustability compared to the GTTrack

The reclined position might not be ideal for extended racing sessions

Here's the buying link.

4) Playseat Challenge ActiFit - Best sim racing cockpit for budget-conscious sim racers

Playseat Challenge ActiFit is the best budget-friendly cockpit for sim racing (Image via Playseat)

Price: $259.99

Next on this list of the best sim racing cockpits is the Playseat Challenge ActiFit. It is a more affordable option meant for casual sim racing.

While not as sturdy as some of the other options on the list, the Playseat Challenge ActiFit can still handle strong feedback. It is compatible with a range of brands like Logitech, Fanatec, Thrustmaster, and more. Thanks to its minimalistic build, it doesn't take long to set up.

The Playseat Challenge ActiFitcan be adjusted to suit F1, GT, or Rally racing positions and is quite comfortable due to the ActiFit fabric. It also features a unique foldable design and does not take up much space. Its sturdy build quality ensures a stable and comfortable sim racing experience.

Pros:

Very affordable option for entry-level sim racers

Has a foldable design for easy storage, ideal for limited spaces

Features a simple setup with minimal assembly required

Cons:

The lightweight frame may not be suitable for hardcore racing or heavy use

While it is quite versatile, the seat position is not as adjustable as other options

It may not be comfortable for long racing sessions due to the basic design

You can buy it here.

5) OpenWheeler GEN3 Racing Wheel Stand Cockpit - Best sim racing cockpit for casual sim racers

OpenWheeler GEN3 is a great choice for casual sim racing (Image via OpenWheeler)

Price: $399.00

Last on our list of the best sim racing cockpits in 2024 is the OpenWheeler GEN3, which is compact, easy to build, and has a sturdy frame to support strong force feedback.

Its varying seat positions let you play in different styles, whether you want a lower F1 position, an upright GT or Rally position, or a flight position. There are provisions for add-ons like gear shifters, handbrake, and flight-sim components.

For its price, the OpenWheeler GEN3 provides high-spec features and an experience that's just as good as top-end variants.

Pros:

Provides a good balance between price and features compared to budget options

Has a foldable design for easy storage

Offers some adjustability for seat and pedal positions

Cons:

May not be as sturdy as more expensive cockpits

May not be comfortable for long gaming sessions

You can buy it here.

