5 best pedals for sim racing in 2024

When looking for the best pedals for sim racing, you should look for those that have good feedback and require the right amount of resistance. Pedals are one of the most crucial parts to work on when building a sim racing setup. Buying the right one is just as important as buying a steering wheel or a cockpit.

Most of the time, you get pedals as a combo with the steering wheel kit. However, at times, higher-end steering wheels or even budget-friendly options tend to be available as standalone products.

It can be quite confusing to choose the right model that matches your needs and helps with your research, so we have put together a list of the best pedals for sim racing this year.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best pedals for sim racing in 2024?

1) Heusinkveld Ultimate Plus Sim Pedals

Heusinkveld Ultimate Plus - best pedals for sim racing (Image via Heusinkveld)

Price: $1,109.99

The Heusinkveld Ultimate Plus is among the best pedals for sim racing available today. With hydraulic damping on each pedal, it can handle a load of up to 140kg and has slow-releasing elastomers that give a realistic feel to the brakes.

The Heusinkveld Ultimate Plus' pedals are highly customizable with individual feel adjustments to make your experience as realistic as possible. They are also capable of simulating high loads, as seen in real F1 and GT cars.

Do note that, unlike other pedals, the Ultimate Plus does not come with a baseplate. It needs to be bought separately.

Pros:

It offers the most realistic and immersive pedal feel

Has unmatched build quality and long lifespan

It is highly adjustable to suit any driving style

Cons:

One of the more expensive options on the list

The pedal baseplate needs to be bought separately

It has a complex setup process compared to some rivals

Here's the buying link for the pedal.

You can buy the baseplate here.

2) Simagic P2000 Pedals

Simagic P2000 - best pedals for sim racing (Image via Simagic)

Price: $809.00

The Simagic P2000 has an incredible build and is perfect for motorsport video games. It comes with a base plate and has two variants (two-pedal and three-pedal). It offers selective spring force levels and features adjustable damping, strength, and stroke.

The Simagic P2000’s 3-in-1 throttle cylinder is almost a replica of real race car cylinders and is capable of producing accurate responses to force. It also comes with software that further expands the customizability of your pedal.

Pros:

Features an excellent build quality and has smooth pedal action

It is highly customizable for a personalized experience

Features an optional hydraulic upgrade for those seeking the ultimate realism

Cons:

It is a relatively pricey option, though less expensive than the Heusinkveld Ultimate+

Has limited availability compared to some other brands

Here's the buying link.

3) Cube Controls SP-01

Cube Controls SP-01 - best pedals for sim racing (Image via Cube Controls)

Price: $1,208.90 (GT) / $1,241.90 (F1)

Next is the Cube Controls SP-01, which is one of the more versatile and heavy-duty pedals on this list. It is made of CNC aluminum and has a carbon fiber throttle plate, giving it a solid build. It is available in two versions, one dedicated to F1 enthusiasts and another for GT enthusiasts.

The brake features a 200kg load cell with many springs and dampers, offering solid feedback and adding to the realism of the setup. The springs and dampers are self-centering, and the throttle has a self-lubricating nylon sleeve.

Pros:

Offers a great balance between affordability and performance

The load cell brake provides a significant upgrade over potentiometer-based pedals

Has a user-friendly design and easy setup

Cons:

The F1 variant is quite expensive

It may not offer the same level of adjustability as higher-end options

The brake feel might not be as nuanced when compared to hydraulic or high-end magnetic pedals

Here's the buying link.

4) SimTrecs ProPedal GT

SimTrecs ProPedal GT - best pedals for sim racing (Image via SimTrecs)

Price: $1,349.99

The next option on this list of the best pedals for sim racing is the SimTrecs ProPedal GT, which amazing build quality, featuring an all-aluminum construction. It has a 200kg load cell capacity, which is capable of replicating real force feedback when paired with the software.

The SmartDrive software lets you adjust dead zones, limit brake force, and create custom profiles. Overall, the pedals are very customizable and can be fine-tuned to maximize your performance while also offering the most comfort.

Pros:

It offers a hydraulic brake feel at a more competitive price than some higher-end options

It has great build quality and durable construction

The pedals have high adjustability and can be fine-tuned

Cons:

It is not as widely available as some other brands

The hydraulic systems may require more maintenance compared to load cell brakes

Here's the buying link.

5) Fanatec Clubsport Pedals V3 Inverted

Fanatec Clubsport V3 Inverted - best pedals for sim racing (Image via Fanatec)

Price: $599.99

Last on this list of the best pedals for sim racing is the Fanatec Clubsport V3, which has a unique and almost minimalistic design, featuring a clean, clutter-free pedal board. Its pedals have higher travel, replicating the pressure of those in real race cars.

The damper is highly customizable, and the pedals are adjustable to the finer details. The pedals also come with vibration feedback, often triggered with loss of grip or when ABS kicks in.

One of the best things about the Fanatec Clubsport V3 is that the brake stiffness and travel can be adjusted without the use of tools. However, it features a slightly lower load cell, maxing out at 90kg.

Pros:

It is a proven performer that offers a good balance of features and price

The load cell brake provides a noticeable improvement over potentiometer pedals

It has a familiar inverted brake pedal design popular with many sim racers

Cons:

It is not the most cutting-edge technology compared to hydraulic or high-end magnetic pedals

It may require additional upgrades for some users (e.g., a damper kit for brake feel)

The inverted brake pedal design might not be for everyone

Here's the buying link.

Check out other sim racing articles by Sportskeeda:

F1 23 review - A fantastic racing sim that stops short of the podium's top step || What does Max Verstappen's sim racing setup look like? || Best racing games set to release in 2024: Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Le Mans Ultimate, and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback