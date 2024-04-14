The best steering wheels for sim racing are those that have high precision, a large rotation angle, and the right feedback to match realism. Sim racing is a broad genre, with a lot of gear and accessories that make your experience more realistic with each upgrade. With the right gear and a clear picture of what you want to achieve with your setup, you can have one of the most rewarding gaming experiences with sim racing.

It can be quite confusing to choose from the plethora of options available to someone who's just starting with sim racing. Fret not as this article will look into the best steering wheels for sim racing in 2024.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The best steering wheels for sim racing in 2024

1) Logitech Pro Racing Wheel

Logitech Pro Racing Wheel - best steering wheels for sim racing. (Image via Logitech)

Price: $999.99

The Logitech Pro Racing Wheel occupies the top spot on our list of the best steering wheels for sim racing and with good reason. It features Direct-drive and TRUEFORCE feedback system, giving you the most realistic experience possible. It has a thumbsweep button layout and dials placed accurately, letting you have total control over the vehicle.

Features Logitech Pro Racing Wheel Compatibility PS5, Xbox, PC Force feedback system Direct Drive Torque 11 Nm Connection Micro USB Weight 7 kg

Overall, it offers low latency and high fidelity, and features like magnetic gear-shift paddles and dual-clutch paddles, add to its ease of use. 11 Nm of torque is sufficient to experience realistic results and give the feel of driving a real car.

Pros:

Features a powerful direct drive motor (11 Nm) for highly detailed force feedback.

Has excellent build quality and smooth operation.

It is highly customizable with interchangeable wheels (sold separately).

Cons:

It is quite expensive compared to other options on the list.

May be overkill for casual sim racers.

Here's the buying link.

2) Cube Controls F-Core

Cube Controls F-Core - best steering wheels for sim racing (Image via Cube Controls)

Price: $699.00

Next on our list is the Cube Controls F-Core, which is a more entry-level steering wheel for sim racing. It has a solid build quality with a full carbon fiber front plate, and sturdy electronics. Unlike the other options on the list, it has a unique F1 steering wheel-like design making it stand out.

Features Cube Controls F-Core Compatibility PC Force feedback system Direct Drive Torque 17 Nm Connection USB, Bluetooth Weight 3 kg

It also features a LiPo rechargeable battery that lasts up to 40 hours on full charge. The F-core also has great cushioning making it suitable for playing long periods comfortably. It has 17 Nm of torque, the highest on the list and thus, it is capable of producing strong feedback.

Pros:

Features a modular, high-end direct drive wheelbase for ultimate customization.

It is compatible with various high-performance wheel rims and pedal sets.

It delivers exceptional force feedback and realism with its 17 Nm torque.

Cons:

Requires separate purchases for a complete setup (wheel rim, pedals, etc.).

More suitable for experienced sim racers and can be overwhelming for beginners.

Here's the buying link.

3) Thrustmaster T300RS GT Edition

Thrustmaster T300RS GT Edition - best steering wheels for sim racing. (Image via Thrustmaster)

Price: $449.99

Thrustmaster has been a household name in the world of gaming and our list of the best steering wheels for sim racing wouldn't be complete without it. The Thrustmaster T300RS GT Edition is an improved version of the standard T300RS. The main difference would be the pedal setup, as the GT Edition features a three-pedal system and has a clutch, while the T300RS just has gas and brake pedals.

Features Thrustmaster T300RS GT Edition Compatibility PS4, PS5, PC Force feedback system Belt Driven Torque 4.5 Nm Connection USB Weight 7.8 kg

It features a brushless motor and a dual-belt force feedback system that offers responsive and smooth feedback without any delays or loss in fidelity. The steering is also swappable and can be easily clipped on with the magnetic clamp. Its 4.5 Nm torque, while relatively lower than the previous options, is still good enough to produce realistic feedback.

Pros:

Offers strong belt-driven force feedback for a good price.

Has excellent build quality and reliable performance.

It is compatible with PC, PlayStation (PS4, PS5), and some Gran Turismo titles on PS3.

Cons:

Its feedback may not be as strong or detailed as direct drive wheels.

The customization options are limited to only the T300 series.

Here's the buying link.

4) Logitech G29/G920

Logitech G29/G920 - best steering wheels for sim racing (Image via Logitech)

Price: $299.99

The Logitech G29 is the overall pick on most lists due to its affordability and versatility. It features two variants, namely the G29 for PlayStation and PC and the G920 for Xbox and PC. While they may not be the best options in the market because of their low-force feedback and overall performance, they serve to be great entry-level options for first-time sim racers.

Features Logitech G29/G920 Compatibility PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Force feedback system Belt Driven Torque 2.1 Nm Connection USB Weight 5.3 kg (without cables)

For the price, it offers decent dual-motor belt-driven force feedback and a good array of wheel-mounted controls. It features hand-stitched leather around the wheel and stainless steel hand shifters, adding to the overall build quality. With its 900-degree rotation angle, you get to rotate just as much as you would on a real car.

Pros:

It is the most popular and affordable entry-to-mid-range wheel on the market.

Has reliable gear-driven force feedback for a good price.

It is compatible with PC, PlayStation (G29), or Xbox (G920).

Cons:

Has less detailed force feedback compared to higher-end wheels.

Has very few customization options.

Here's the buying link.

5) Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race Wheel & Pedal System

Turtle Beach VelocityOne - best steering wheels for sim racing (Image via Turtle Beach)

Price: $649.99

Last on our list of the best steering wheels for sim racing is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne. It is compatible with a wide range of devices and has higher fidelity and force feedback than some of the previous options. Its direct drive FFB serves as a big plus point and the mag-shift paddles allow for smooth and reliable shifting.

Features Turtle Beach VelocityOne Compatibility Xbox, PC Force feedback system Direct Drive Torque 7.2 Nm Connection USB-C to USB-A Weight 5.3 kg (without cables)

The VelocityOne is also the only wheel on the list that features a display that shows race information, speed, and other features. The display is customizable using the dedicated software. It also features a control unit or the VCU that allows you to control critical car systems and other adjustments in settings.

Pros:

Has a new and sleek design with a direct drive force feedback system.

Features a heads-up display and control panel for fine-tuning the settings of the car.

A great option for beginners or casual sim racers.

Cons:

Slightly less detailed force feedback compared to some of the more powerful options.

Software could have been better optimized.

Here's the buying link.

Check out other sim racing articles by Sportskeeda:

F1 23 review - A fantastic racing sim that stops short of the podium's top step || What does Max Verstappen's sim racing setup look like? || Best racing games set to release in 2024: Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Le Mans Ultimate, and more