5 gaming tech products we love

New gaming tech products are constantly redefining how we enjoy and experience our favorite games. From replicating the thrill of the racetrack on a desk to sending us into a fantasy world in virtual reality, these technological advancements have been game changers.

With powerful handheld consoles, you can take your AAA gaming library anywhere, while premium large-screen monitors like the Samsung S90C immerse you in games with an unparalleled visual experience.

In this article, we will list five gaming tech products we love that have completely transformed the way we experience gaming.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s views.

5 gaming tech products that have transformed gaming

1. Logitech Pro Racing Wheel

Logitech's Pro Racing Wheel delivers a premium racing sim experience. (Image via Logitech)

The Logitech Pro Racing Wheel is one of the best racing sim steering wheels that you can buy. Its TRUEFORCE force feedback provides incredible feedback on every twist, turn, and engine rev.

It has a thumbsweep button layout that provides a comfortable driving experience while controlling your vehicle. Moreover, the Pro Racing Wheel also features additional magnetic shifters that mimic the satisfying click and feel of a real sports car.

The feeling of the wheel responding instantly to every input never gets old, combined with the tactile feedback of the shifters, it completely transforms your racing experience.

Combine this gaming tech product with a comfortable racing seat and your favorite racing game and you can experience a real racetrack at your home.

Specifications Logitech Pro Racing Wheel Compatibility PC, PS5 and Xbox Force feedback system Direct Drive and TRUEFORCE Torque 11 Nm Connection USB Weight 7 Kg Price $999 (excluding racing pedals)

2. Samsung S90C OLED

Samsung S90C is not only great for gaming but also a great home entertainment device. (Image via Samsung)

Want to take your gaming setup to a new level? The Samsung S90C can do just that. Its cutting-edge QD-OLED display provides stunning picture quality and a high 144Hz refresh rate display makes it one of the best gaming TVs in the market.

Compared to other standard TVs, the S90C also gives you a competitive edge. The large screen size (55 inches to 77 inches) and 4K visual clarity allow you to easily spot enemies while FreeSync and Low Latency Mode minimize any input delays.

Samsung S90C works exceptionally well as a regular TV too. It supports 4K upscaling, HDR, depth enhancement, and eye comfort mode for a pleasant media-watching experience. That said, all entertainment apps like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and YouTube are supported too. Overall, it is an amazing display that will transform the way you experience your games and media.

Specifications Samsung S90C Screen size 55” to 77” Refresh rate 144 Hz Screen resolution 4K Panel type OLED Price $1,799

3. Meta Quest 3

Meta Quest 3 remains a solid gaming tech product for experiencing VR. (Image via Meta)

While the Apple Vision Pro is great, it is still a first-generation product that is not built for gaming. That leaves the Meta Quest 3 as one of the best and most polished VR headsets you can buy right now.

The enhanced 120Hz refresh rate and 2064x2208 resolution help reduce any motion sickness that sometimes comes while using VR. Moreover, the Quest 3 is a major design and ergonomic improvement over the Quest 2 that makes it very lightweight and more comfortable to use than its predecessors.

Unlike tethered VR handsets that restrict your movement, the Quest 3 can be connected to a PC wirelessly for an unrestricted and clutter-free experience. That said, it is recommended to use a Wi-Fi 6E router and a solid Wi-Fi connection for a lag-free visual experience.

Overall, the Quest 3 is a great gaming tech device that unlocks a gateway to immersive entertainment for every gamer.

Specifications Meta Quest 3 Display LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz Battery life 2.5 hours Weight 515 gm Price $499

4. Razer Moray In-Ear Monitors

Razer Moray are premium IEM aimed at gamers and streamers. (Image via Razer)

Unlike bulky headsets, IEMs like the Razer Moray provide exceptional audio quality in a compact and portable form. As mentioned in our Razor Moray review, these IEMs are lightweight and comfortable for extended wear, even during marathon gaming sessions.

The ergonomic design ensures a snug and comfortable fit even during extended gaming sessions. Active noise cancellation (ANC) is another major plus, effectively blocking out distractions from the surrounding environment and ensuring your audio remains crystal clear.

The benefits go beyond aesthetics and comfort. The Razer IEMs offer excellent crispness and clarity while gaming. Every footstep, gunshot, and in-game detail is delivered with precision, allowing you to stay fully immersed in the action while still communicating clearly to your teammates with its excellent-sounding microphone.

Overall, Razer Moray is a must-have gaming tech product for any streamer or gamer who values high-fidelity audio but doesn’t want a bulky headphone.

Specifications Razer Moray Type of headset IEM (In-ear Monitor) Drivers Hybrid (Dynamic + Balanced Armature) Headphone sensitivity 106 dB Connected 3.5mm gold-plated headphone jack Price $129

5. Steam Deck

Steam Deck successfully brings your entire Steam library on a handheld. (Image via Valve)

The Steam Deck is an amazing gaming tech product that lets you break free from the confines of your desktop PC. This little but powerful handheld device features great graphical capabilities and allows you to enjoy your entire Steam library of AAA titles in all its glory, wherever you are.

Beyond portability, the Steam Deck's intuitive controls provide a seamless gaming experience. The built-in touchscreen and customizable buttons offer a familiar layout for console gamers, while PC gamers can take advantage of the haptic feedback and analog sticks for precise control.

With a massive library of compatible games, Steam Deck is a great gaming tech product for gamers who need to travel often and cannot carry their setup everywhere. It's the perfect companion for long journeys, or for simply enjoying your favorite PC titles in a more relaxed setting.

Specifications Steam Deck Display 7-inch 60Hz LCD (1200x800) Processor 7 nm AMD APU RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Battery capacity 40 Whr battery Weight 669 gm Price $349

The gaming tech products we've explored in this article are just a glimpse of what modern technology has to offer. For more such articles, follow Sportskeeda Gaming Tech.