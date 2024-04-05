Steam Deck vs Legion Go: Which handheld to buy?

The landscape of handheld gaming is changing drastically, with powerful new devices like the Steam Deck and Legion Go offering a full-fledged PC gaming experience on the go. While both devices can be used for playing PC games portably, there are significant differences between the two. The Steam Deck prioritizes portability and user-friendliness and focuses on its custom Valve ecosystem with SteamOS and Steam library. On the other hand, the Legion Go focuses on performance and having a larger display with full Windows operating system support to make it a more versatile option.

In this article, we will do a Steam Deck vs Legion Go comparison to help you decide which handheld PC gaming console suits your gaming needs.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Steam Deck vs Legion Go: Side-by-side comparison

Steam Deck vs Legion Go: similarities and differences compared (Image via Valve and Lenovo)

Before we delve into our Steam Deck vs Legion Go comparison, it is important to know the similarities and differences between both devices in terms of specs.

Specifications Steam Deck Legion Go Display 7.4-inch 1280x800 display 8.8-inch 2560x1600 display Processor 7 nm AMD APU 4 nm AMD Z1 Extreme RAM 16GB LPDDR5 RAM 16GB LPDDR5X RAM Battery 40Whr battery 49.2Whr Operating System SteamOS based on Linux Windows 11 Weight 669 grams 854 grams Price $399 $699

Steam Deck vs Legion Go: Similarities

Both devices offer an excellent handheld gaming experience (Image via Valve)

Both are handheld PCs that let you play your existing PC game library. This opens doors to a vast number of titles.

Both utilize AMD processors that provide great graphics and processing power to deliver a smooth handheld gaming experience.

Both offer support for microSD card expansion which comes in handy for storing multiple games on the device.

Both can connect to monitors or TVs through HDMI to Type C adapters. The same port also allows these devices to connect to other external peripherals and attachments.

Both feature headphone jacks for high-quality and latency-free wired audio.

Both are designed for comfortable handheld gaming sessions. They have great ergonomics when it comes to button placement, weight distribution, and overall size to ensure a comfortable experience.

Steam Deck vs Legion Go: Differences

Legion Go offers a detachable controller that acts as a mouse for FPS games (Image via Lenovo)

The Legion Go boasts higher processing power thanks to its faster 6-core 12-thread AMD processor. On the other hand, the Steam Deck features a comparatively slower 4-core 8-thread AMD processor.

The Steam Deck is much cheaper with its base variant costing $399 while the Legion Go starts at $699.

The Steam Deck has longer battery life due to its less demanding display and lighter SteamOS. The Legion Go is more battery-hungry because of its higher-quality display and resource-demanding Windows 11 operating system.

The Steam Deck offers a 7-inch 1280x800 LCD or OLED display options while the Legion Go has a bigger 8.8-inch 2560x1600p IPS display. The Legion Go's larger size and higher resolution translate to a more immersive visual experience. However, it comes at the cost of lower battery life than the Steam Deck.

The Legion Go is larger and heavier than the Steam Deck which can cause hand fatigue during long gaming sessions.

The Legion Go features detachable controllers like the Nintendo Switch. These controls can also be used as a mouse in FPS games. The Steam Deck features traditional controls.

Not all Steam games are optimized for handheld mode on the Steam Deck, while Windows 11 on Legion Go offers wider compatibility.

Steam Deck vs Legion Go: Which handheld to buy?

Lenovo Legion Go features higher specifications at the cost of lower battery life and bulkier design (Image via Lenovo)

The result of the Steam Deck vs Legion Go battle depends upon your priorities as a gamer. If you are comfortable with a small but specially curated library of games, then Steam Deck is a great option. It is lighter, has a more compact form factor, and comes with an easy-to-use SteamOS that is specifically designed for handheld gaming. The Steam Deck is also more affordable than the Legion Go.

On the other hand, if raw performance with a 144Hz refresh rate and high-resolution display is your primary concern, then the Legion Go might be a better fit. It sports a faster processor, a larger display, and the flexibility that comes with the Windows 11 operating system. However, the Legion Go comes at a higher price point and loses points for its battery life.

