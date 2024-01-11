MSI Claw vs. Steam Deck: Which handheld gaming PC should you pick?

With the recent surge of handheld gaming PCs, the latest MSI Claw vs. Steam Deck debate has sparked an interest among newcomers. The two handheld PCs possess a wide set of differences, ranging from the operating systems in use to the APU solution present within. In particular, the MSI Claw differentiates itself by being the first Intel-based handheld to be released in a long time in a market saturated with AMD-based handhelds.

A breakdown of the two handhelds can be found below, listing major similarities/differences, performance numbers, and a final ultimate winner.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

MSI Claw vs. Steam Deck: Specs comparison

What are the specifications of the MSI Claw and Steam Deck? (Image via MSI)

The MSI Claw is a handheld gaming PC boasting a sleek black build complete with Intel’s Core Ultra 7 155H processor. The APU is bundled with integrated Intel Arc graphics that has a TDP range from 10 to 45 Watts. Much like the ROG Ally, the Claw runs on Windows and has a singular USB-C port, along with a MicroSD card reader.

Details surrounding the MSI Claw vs. Steam Deck specifications can be found compared in the table below:

Specifications MSI Claw Steam Deck OLED CPU Up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16c/22t) Custom AMD APU (4c/8t), Zen 2 GPU Intel Arc Graphics Van Gogh, RDNA 2 RAM 16 GB LPDDR5- 6400 16 GB LPDDR5 - 6400 Storage 512 GB to 1 TB 256 GB to 1 TB Screen 7-inch touchscreen, 1920x1080@120 Hz, IPS 7.4-inch touchscreen, 1200x800@90 Hz, OLED Battery 53 Whr 50 Whr Operating System Windows 11 Home SteamOS (derived from Arch Linux)

MSI Claw vs. Steam Deck: All major similarities and differences

Major similarities in the MSI Claw vs. Steam Deck debate include programmable macro buttons (Image via MSI)

A list of the similarities and dissimilarities between the two devices can be found in the section below.

Similarities

Both units can be expanded via MicroSD for external storage.

Both the MSI Claw and Steam Deck are x86-based handheld PCs and can run modern AAA games.

Both models have a singular USB-C port that is capable of display output along with Gyro support.

The Steam Deck and MSI Claw have 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 6400 MT/s.

Both units have programmable macro buttons.

Differences

The MSI Claw is powered by Intel, while AMD powers the Steam Deck.

The Claw is powered by Windows 11, while the Deck runs SteamOS, an operating system that is based on Arch Linux.

The Claw has a much higher resolution display but is stuck at IPS grade instead of being OLED like that of the refreshed Deck. Additionally, the Claw has a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz when compared to the OLED Deck’s 90 Hz.

The Claw has a Thunderbolt 4 interface, allowing it to hook up to external GPUs. The Steam Deck has no such options.

The MSI Claw has more “flair” in the form of RGB face buttons, and RGB rings around the thumbsticks.

The Claw possesses hall effect triggers and joysticks, while the Deck uses the regular variety.

Finally, the Steam Deck caps out at 15 Watts, while the MSI Claw can reach 45 Watts while plugged in.

MSI Claw vs. Steam Deck: Game performance and battery life

The MSI Claw beats the Steam Deck at higher wattages (Image via MSI)

Both devices possess many differences thanks to their differing architectures and display technologies. To summarize, the MSI Claw should easily outperform the Steam Deck at higher wattages while having worse battery life.

The Steam Deck (and Steam Deck OLED) should have better battery life in almost all situations, thanks to the incredibly efficient chip bundled within it. Unfortunately, the efficiency comes at a performance cost - with the MSI Claw leaving the Deck in the dust for almost all modern titles, assuming you run it at wattages greater than or equal to 15 Watts.

Official benchmarks surrounding the two devices are awaited and will be updated as soon as they are made available.

MSI Claw vs. Steam Deck: Which one should you buy?

The Steam Deck OLED is a superior choice (Image via Valve)

Selecting a winner from the MSI Claw vs. Steam Deck debate is not as straightforward as it would seem. Both devices have their own advantages and disadvantages, especially when comparing battery life versus performance. The MSI Claw should be your go-to device if performance in newer AAA titles is your primary focus, along with emulation. On the other hand, the Steam Deck remains a better pick for readers who prioritize battery life. The price of the Deck is also significantly lower.

The MSI Claw is also more compatible with games thanks to it running Windows 11 out of the box, although Intel’s drivers remain unreliable in a lot of cases.

Overall, it is recommended that readers pick the Steam Deck OLED over the MSI Claw due to the former’s efficiency and superior software suite.