MSI Claw vs ROG Ally: Which is the better Windows handheld to get?

The MSI Claw vs ROG Ally debate is heating up, given the similar nature of the two handheld gaming devices. The MSI Claw differentiates itself by using an Intel-based CPU/GPU solution compared to the all-AMD build of the Asus ROG Ally. Both competition and innovation in this space are at an all-time high, and readers are spoilt for choice. This sudden boom in the handheld gaming market can leave potential buyers confused about which model to pick.

Readers can find a breakdown of the two handheld devices below, including major differences and similarities, along with a final verdict at the end.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinions.

MSI Claw vs ROG Ally: All major similarities and differences

The MSI Claw vs ROG Ally is an interesting debate (Image via MSI Gaming)

Similarities

The major similarities between the two devices are listed below:

The MSI Claw likely possesses the same display as the ROG Ally. Both units have a seven-inch 120Hz, Full HD (1920x1080) IPS panel. Brightness and saturation levels are expected to be similar.

The build and form factor are largely the same, right down to the button placement.

Both units possess 16 GB of DDR5-6400 unified RAM.

Gyro, SD Card support, and a singular USB-C port with 65-watt PD fast-charging support are present on both models.

Differences

The major differences between the two devices are as follows:

The MSI Claw is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors, while the ROG Ally is powered by the Z1 series of processors from AMD.

The Claw has a Thunderbolt 4 interface, allowing it to hook up to a wider variety of eGPU solutions. The Ally, on the other hand, can only connect to the proprietary (and expensive) XG Mobile interface.

The Claw is powered by the MSI Center M, while the Ally is powered by the Armoury Crate SE, which is currently a more mature piece of software.

The Claw can hit a maximum TDP of 45 Watts, with a minimum reported TDP of 10 Watts. In comparison, the Ally has a TDP range of 10-30 Watts.

The Ally screen possesses VRR (variable refresh rate), but the presence of VRR on the Claw remains unconfirmed.

The claw has a larger 53Wh battery compared to the Ally’s measly 40Wh battery.

MSI Claw vs ROG Ally: Game performance

Per recent tests via Dave2D, the Claw’s Intel Core Ultra 7 155H slightly outperforms the Ryzen Z1 Extreme present in the ROG Ally. The devices were compared at 30 and 25 W TDP, respectively, across a wide range of titles.

MSI Claw vs ROG Ally at 720p across a wide range of games (Image via YouTube/Dave2D)

Information regarding the 45 W mode is still unknown and is expected to be made available near the retail launch. Additional information and updates will be added to this section as soon as they are made available.

MSI Claw vs ROG Ally: Which one should you buy?

The MSI Claw vs ROG Ally debate ultimately depends on MSI and Intel's retail software (Image via MSI Gaming)

Despite the higher TDP (and therefore higher performance) of the MSI Claw, most readers would be better off picking the ROG Ally.

If rumors regarding the potential 45-watt TDP cap turn out to be true, the Intel-powered handheld is very likely to drain down the 53 Whr battery in under two hours. Coupled with Intel Arc’s myriad of driver issues, poor performance, and lack of compatibility for certain games, the MSI Claw will have a hard time keeping up with the ROG Ally or even the Legion Go.

Other points of concern include the absence of VRR compatibility in the official MSI Claw spec sheet and the device being limited to only 16 GB of RAM. All these pitfalls make it very hard to recommend the Claw over the likes of the Ally.

However, much remains to be seen as we do not have access to the device yet for precise benchmarks. For readers opting to choose an alternative Intel-based handheld with more raw graphics horsepower (while plugged in), the MSI Claw can be a solid choice.

Either way, more competition in the handheld gaming PC space is ultimately beneficial for consumers as it will breed innovation and keep prices competitive.