MSI Claw display specifications: VRR support, resolution, refresh rate, and more

The MSI Claw display is rather comparable to the ROG Ally, possessing near-identical physical dimensions and specifications. Coupled with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, the MSI Claw should deliver impressive visuals at acceptable frame rates, far exceeding the likes of the Steam Deck at wattages of 15 watts or more.

A breakdown of the display tech used in the Claw can be found below, based on the official product specifications page from MSI - in addition to some speculative elements.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and represent the author’s opinions.

MSI Claw display specifications

As detailed in the official, international MSI website, the Claw - A1M possesses a brilliant IPS display capable of a maximum Full HD (1920x1080) resolution. Additional information on it can be found listed below:

7 inch display

IPS-Level display technology

A maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz

A maximum resolution of 1920x1080 (Full HD)

The display is a touchscreen, with multi-finger touch support

500 nits typical brightness

100% sRGB coverage

Unfortunately, there has been no confirmation as to whether the MSI Claw display possesses variable refresh rate (VRR) support. VRR mentions are curiously absent on the official specifications page, and may likely be absent in the product's retail version as well (as seen in the Legion Go).

Why VRR support (or lack thereof) on the MSI Claw display should be a big deal

Why VRR support (or lack thereof) on the MSI Claw display should be a big deal

The lack of any mention of VRR support on the MSI Claw specifications page should be concerning, especially when compared to its main competitor - the ROG Ally. Variable refresh rate helps smoothen out frame rate fluctuations by allowing the display to automatically adjust its refresh rate (instead of being fixed at a particular value). In short, this results in minimal screen tearing and less “janky” feeling gameplay.

Given how difficult it is to run newer AAA titles at a locked 60 FPS on these PC handhelds, the VRR is a huge quality-of-life feature whose importance cannot be emphasized enough.

It is hoped that the MSI Claw display will ultimately feature the VRR technology, given its eerily similar nature to that of the ROG Ally.

The MSI Claw display should ideally possess a native landscape orientation

The MSI Claw display should ideally possess a native landscape orientation

Another, albeit less important feature for the Claw’s display should be its native orientation. While mostly a non-issue in modern games, certain DirectX9 (or older) games have issues rendering properly in native portrait screens.

A small number of handhelds solve this issue by shipping with a native landscape screen, which should be the ideal pick for MSI’s own handheld. Alternative solutions usually involve some sort of software workaround.

Keep in mind that these details are subject to change with the launch of the retail units.

Information regarding the pricing and specifications of the MSI Claw can be found here.