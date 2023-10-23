Alan Wake 2 PC system requirements revealed; requires RTX 2060, 16 GB RAM, and 90 GB SSD at minimum

With less than a week to go, Alan Wake 2 has revealed its system requirements on PC, leaving fans concerned about its performance at launch. 2023 has been a stacked year in terms of new games, from Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and remakes of Dead Space and Resident Evil 4 earlier in the year to Baldur's Gate 3, Starfield, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 more recently, with Alan Wake 2 joining the ranks in a few days.

Developed by Remedy Entertainment, the sequel to the 2010 surprise hit, Alan Wake 2, is also the latest entry in the Remedy Connected Universe after 2019's Control. So far, the game looks visually impressive, blurring the line between reality and fiction, but with such steep system requirements, it is yet to be seen how well the game translates when it launches. That said, let's take a closer look at Alan Wake 2's system requirements on PC.

System requirements for Alan Wake 2 on PC

Remedy Entertainment has revealed the system requirements for Alan Wake 2 on PC. Here are the minimum, recommended (at 1080p and 1440p), and ultra specifications, along with low, medium, and high specifications for ray-tracing, to run the game smoothly on PC.

AW2 Minimum Specification (1080p 30fps low preset)

GPU: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6600

GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6600 VRAM: 6 GB

6 GB DLSS / FSR2: Quality

Quality CPU: Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent

Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage: 90 GB SSD

AW2 Recommended Specification (1440p 30fps medium preset)

GPU: GeForce RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 6600 XT

GeForce RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 6600 XT VRAM: 8 GB

8 GB DLSS / FSR2: Balanced

Balanced CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage: 90 GB SSD

AW2 Recommended Specification (1080p 60fps medium preset)

GPU: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6700 XT

GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6700 XT VRAM: 8 GB

8 GB DLSS / FSR2: Performance

Performance CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage: 90 GB SSD

AW2 Ultra Specification (2160p 60fps high preset)

GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7600 XT

GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7600 XT VRAM: 12 GB

12 GB DLSS / FSR2: Performance

Performance CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage: 90 GB SSD

AW2 Ray-tracing Low Specification (1080p 30fps Medium, Ray-tracing low preset)

GPU: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT

GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT VRAM: 8 GB

8 GB DLSS / FSR2: Quality

Quality CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage: 90 GB SSD

AW2 Ray-tracing Medium Specification (1080p 60fps Medium, Ray-tracing medium, Path-tracing on preset)

GPU: GeForce RTX 4070

GeForce RTX 4070 VRAM: 12 GB

12 GB DLSS / FSR2: Quality

Quality CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage: 90 GB SSD

AW2 Ray-tracing High Specification (2160p 60fps High, Ray-tracing high, Path-tracing on preset)

GPU: GeForce RTX 4080

GeForce RTX 4080 VRAM: 16 GB

16 GB DLSS / FSR2: Performance

Performance CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage: 90 GB SSD

Looking at the specifications on the PC, it seems a tad bit high even for a current-gen title, especially when considering features such as DLSS and FSR2. There is no question that Alan Wake 2 will be a visually impressive game, like Remedy's previous entries—Control and Quantum Break.

However, 16 GB RAM and an RTX exclusive, even at a minimum without any ray-tracing, may hint at significant performance issues at launch, like Star Wars Jedi Survivor and Hogwarts Legacy earlier this year.

Alan Wake 2 releases on October 27, 2023, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Epic Games Store. The game is completely digital and does not have physical copies, which has turned some of its fans away.