All available Google Pixel 10 colors

The new Google Pixel 10 phones will be unveiled on August 20, 2025, at the Made by Google ‘25 event. They are expected to arrive with significant hardware enhancements, including the advanced Tensor G5 processor, a redesigned and improved camera system, and a ton of innovative AI features.

The new models will feature a wide array of color options, notably bringing back the iconic Indigo shade from the original Pixel lineup. That said, this upcoming lineup is quite exciting, not only due to the phones' upgraded internal hardware but also their bold yet simplistic design.

All Google Pixel 10 colors explored

The new Pixel 10 has some interesting color options (Image via Google)

Google has made color variety a core part of its Pixel identity, and with the Pixel 10 lineup, the company is doubling down on personalization. Unlike competitors that stick to just two or three shades, Google continues to experiment with both playful and premium color tones.

Here are the colorways of the new Pixel 10 lineup:

Google Pixel 10: Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, Obsidian

Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, Obsidian Google Pixel 10 Pro: Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian

Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian

The glossy build of the new Pixel will feature exciting shades like Moonstone, Jade, Lemongrass, Obsidian, and many more. This year's palette also brings back the iconic Indigo colorway of the original Pixel phone, making it a cool throwback and a sort of homage to the device.

