Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 vs Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Which is the better folding phone?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 was released on July 23, 2025, with exciting upgrades. This flagship foldable phone has captured a lot of attention and is often compared to established models like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While the two devices share a similar form factor, there are notable differences between the two in terms of hardware and performance.

If you're considering buying a foldable phone, the choice between these two may be tough, as both are standout options in the segment. To help you make a well-informed decision, we’ve put together a comprehensive comparison, focusing on features, performance, camera quality, battery life, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 vs Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Specs comparison

The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are both premium folding phones (Image via Samsung, Google)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold are excellent foldable phones in the premium category. While they share a similar size, their specifications are quite different.

Here are the specs of the two folding phones:

Features Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Google Tensor G4 Display Main display: 8”, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Front display: 6.5”, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Main display: 8”, Foldable LTPO OLED, 120Hz Front display: 6.3”, OLED, 120Hz Camera Rear: 200MP + 10MP + 12MP Front: 10MP Video: 8K30fps, 4K60fps, 1080p60fps Rear: 48MP + 10.8MP + 10.5MP Front: 10MP Video: 4K60fps, 1080p60fps RAM 12GB, 16GB 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256 GB, 512 GB Battery 4400 mAh 4650 mAh Price $1,999.99 - 256 GB $2,119.99 - 512 GB $2,419.99 - 1TB $1,799 - 256 GB $1,919 - 512 GB

Performance

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, one of the best mobile processors on the market right now. It is capable of capturing 8K video and handling high-end AI tasks. It also supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing in games.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on the other hand, features the highly efficient Google Tensor G4 chip, which offers excellent multitasking performance. While it does not support ray tracing, it can handle demanding games incredibly well. Additionally, it provides incredible AI and camera capabilities while being well optimized for battery life.

All in all, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is a better processor, making the Galaxy Z Fold7 more powerful than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in terms of multitasking, AI workload, and gaming.

Camera

While Samsung's videos have higher resolution, the Pixel's camera looks sharper (Image via Samsung, Google)

Camera performance is a nuanced comparison. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 features a 200MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Photos are vibrant, sharp, and rich in detail, and the phone excels in capturing distant subjects.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on the other hand, features a powerful 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. It produces stunning images, and natural lighting is retained due to less artificial enhancement.

When comparing camera samples, the Pixel’s shots appear more natural. Samsung’s images look sharp and have a ton of detail, but they feature more enhancement in post-processing. Those who prefer raw, true-to-life photos can opt for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

In terms of video, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 overtakes the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold due to its 8K capabilities. Both phones can shoot 4K videos at 60 FPS, with a slight difference in clarity and color tones due to differences in sensors and processing. However, the Galaxy Z Fold7 boasts higher video resolution, thanks to its powerful processor.

Display

The two devices share the same size when opened: an eight-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, they have slightly different panels: the Galaxy Z Fold7 features an AMOLED 2X display, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has OLED.

AMOLED generally offers quicker response times and better visibility outdoors than OLED. However, both panels deliver excellent color contrast and deep blacks.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 has a slightly larger cover display at 6.5 inches (AMOLED 2X) compared to the Pixel’s 6.3-inch OLED screen.

Battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 features a 4400 mAh battery, which lasts up to 10 hours of moderate usage or nearly a full day with light use, according to user reviews.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on the other hand, features a slightly larger 4650 mAh battery, which lasts an entire day with light use and provides up to 12 hours of moderate usage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 vs Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Final Verdict

Determining a clear winner in this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 vs Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold comparison is tricky, as each device excels in different areas. The Fold7 boasts a more powerful processor, as well as better gaming capability and display quality. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers a better camera and a longer battery life.

If you're seeking raw performance and high-res video capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is the better option. However, if you want refined camera output, extended battery life, and a streamlined UI, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a fantastic option.

