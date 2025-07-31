Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 vs Galaxy Z Fold6: Which is the better folding phone?

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 released last week on July 23, 2025, leaving many users wondering how it holds up against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6. The new folding phone comes with a ton of new features over last year's device.

Ad

This comparison will look into the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and discuss which one is the better phone. We'll compare the specs, display, camera, and other features of the two and help you decide if it's worth going for the new flagship foldable phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 vs Galaxy Z Fold6: Specs comparison

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 comes with big upgrades (Image via Samsung)

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 are excellent flagship foldable phones. The latest Fold7 comes with huge improvements in terms of processor, display, and build, making it among the most advanced folding phones in the market. It is also the thinnest foldable phone yet, featuring a thickness of just 8.9mm compared to 12.1mm on last year's Fold6.

Ad

Trending

Here are the detailed specs of the two folding phones:

Features Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display Main display: 8”, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Front display: 6.5”, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Main display: 7.6”, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Front display: 6.3”, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Camera Rear: 200MP + 10MP + 12MP Front: 10MP Video: 8K30fps, 4K60fps, 1080p60fps Rear: 50MP + 10MP + 12MP Front: 4MP Video: 8K30fps, 4K60fps, 1080p60fps RAM 12GB, 16GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 4400 mAh 4400 mAh Price (unlocked) $1,999.99 - 256 GB $2,119.99 - 512 GB $2,419.99 - 1TB $1,899.99 - 256 GB $2,019.99 - 512 GB

Ad

Also read: 5 best Samsung phones to buy in 2025

Performance

Both foldable phones are excellent when it comes to performance, featuring top-end chipsets for their generation. The new Galaxy Z Fold7 features the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is one of the best mobile chipsets in the market today. It offers significantly better performance compared to the Galaxy Z Fold6's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Both these chips can handle hardware-accelerated ray tracing, which is a true game-changer. Ray tracing completely transforms your visual quality, making the gameplay more realistic. While both of them can handle RT, the Fold7's Snapdragon 8 Elite is a much better performer in this case, showing higher framerates.

Ad

While both phones have 12GB RAM variants, the new Fold7 also comes with a 16GB RAM model, giving it a slight edge in gaming. However, outside of gaming, both phones are also excellent for multitasking, editing, and smooth handling of larger files in general.

Camera

The new Galaxy Z Fold7 features a significantly better camera setup (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 comes with a new 200MP main camera, capable of capturing higher-quality pictures and videos. The older Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 came with a 50MP main lens, which was already quite advanced in terms of clarity.

Ad

Both phones come with a triple camera setup, and comparing the photos, we see that the Fold7 captures slightly sharper pictures with more clarity, whereas the pictures on the Fold6 look sharp, but a tad oversaturated. Being flagship smartphones, the difference isn't all that much and would only be noticeable if you were to compare them side by side.

When it comes to video, both foldable phones shoot up to 8K. However, the new model has slightly greater clarity. All in all, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is a much better option for mobile photography due to the better sensor resolution.

Ad

Display

Both foldable phones come with a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display panel featuring a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, the new Fold7 comes with a larger 8-inch open screen compared to the 7.6-inch screen on the Fold6.

When closed, the front display is larger on the Fold7, and features a higher FHD+ display resolution too, compared to just HD+ on the latter. Thus, viewing content with the screen closed is now much better. The peak brightness is still the same at 2600 nits; thus, viewing the screen outdoors shouldn't be a problem. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is thus the clear winner due to the larger and higher-resolution display.

Ad

Battery life

The Galaxy Z Fold7 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 have the same-sized battery, featuring a 4400 mAh unit. However, due to different processors and builds, their battery lives are not exactly the same. The Fold7 lasts an entire day's use, with exact numbers being around 10 hours of moderate usage. The Fold6 lasts a whole day, lasting almost eight hours of moderate use.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 vs Galaxy Z Fold6: Final verdict

This concludes the comparison of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and the Galaxy Z Fold6. They've both done extremely well, with the comparison being very close. While both phones perform similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is clearly the better phone in terms of performance, camera quality, and display size.

Ad

Stocks for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 are getting quite limited, so we wouldn't advise you to get that, especially considering how similarly both phones are priced.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More