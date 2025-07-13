Nothing Phone 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Which is the better smartphone?

Nothing Phone 3 is the company's first true flagship phone and is set to release worldwide on July 15, 2025. The new device comes with top-end specs and will be competing against big names in the premium category. Priced around the same ballpark as Samsung Galaxy S25, it will be interesting to see how it compares against an established flagship.

Ad

This article dives into the specs and features of both phones, comparing their performance, camera specs, and more to see which smartphone serves to be the better pick for you.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and may reflect the writer's views.

Nothing Phone 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: What are the differences?

The new Nothing Phone 3 holds quite well against the Samsung Galaxy S25 (Image via Nothing, Samsung)

On paper, both the Nothing Phone 3 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 are excellent smartphones when you look at the specs. They're both top performers that feature powerful hardware and camera equipment, something both companies are known for.

Ad

Trending

Here's a detailed comparison of the specifications:

Features Nothing Phone 3 Samsung Galaxy S25 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4 nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm) Display 6.67”, AMOLED, 120 Hz

4500 nits peak brightness 6.2”, AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz

2600 nits peak brightness Camera Rear: 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

Front: 50 MP

Video: 4K/60fps, 1080p/60fps Rear: 50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MPFront: 12 MPVideo: 8K/30fps, 4K/60fps, 1080p/60fps RAM 12 GB, 16 GB 12 GB Storage 256 GB, 512 GB 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB Battery 5150 mAh 4000 mAh Price $799 - 256 GB

$799 - 512 GB (discounted price) $719.99 - 128 GB (discounted price)$779.99 - 256 GB (discounted price)

Ad

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Which is the better option?

Performance

With both phones featuring top-of-the-line Snapdragon chipsets, it isn't surprising that they're both excellent options for gaming and multitasking. The new Nothing Phone 3 houses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which offers superb performance for gaming and multitasking. The Galaxy S25's Snapdragon 8 Elite is currently the best in the market, offering top-quality ray tracing performance on even the most demanding games.

Ad

While Samsung Galaxy S25 maxes out at 12 GB RAM, Nothing Phone 3 features up to 16 GB RAM on the highest configuration. Both phones offer smooth and responsive performance, even for demanding workloads revolving around AI tasks, gaming, and video editing. However, if we were to choose one, it'd be the Galaxy S25 due to the more powerful flagship processor.

Display

Both phones feature great displays, with the Nothing Phone 3 featuring a 6.77-inch display and the Samsung Galaxy S25 having a 6.2-inch display. We see an AMOLED screen and a 120 Hz refresh rate on both devices, so you can expect bright color tones and smooth visuals on them.

Ad

The Phone 3 features a slightly higher display resolution at 1260 x 2800, compared to 2340 x 1080 on the S25. However, this is quite dismissible due to how small the difference is. One thing that would be very noticeable is the brightness. The Phone 3 features a maximum brightness of 4500 nits compared to 2600 nits on the S25.

There are differences when it comes to the screen material as well, with the Phone 3 featuring the new Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, compared to the more premium Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the S25. The Victus 2 glass is simply more durable and scratch-proof compared to that of the former, making it the safer option. All in all, we'd say the Nothing Phone 3 has a better display featuring a higher resolution and a brighter screen.

Ad

Camera

The Galaxy S25 arguably has the better camera in this comparison (Image via Samsung)

When it comes to photography, competing against a powerful phone like the S25 can be quite the challenge. While Nothing's camera system is superb, it lacks the clarity and punch that the photos taken on the S25 have.

Ad

Nothing Phone 3 features a triple camera setup, with each lens having a 50MP resolution. The Galaxy S25 also has a triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

Looking at the sample pictures taken on both devices, the difference is quite noticeable in terms of clarity and color pop in subjects. Samsung excels when it comes to night photography and portraits, and is decent when it comes to outdoor photography. The camera samples of the Phone 3 show its prowess when it comes to landscape photography and macro shots, where it really shines.

Ad

The Samsung S25 beats the Phone 3 when it comes to video by a large margin, as it can shoot up to 8K video, compared to 4K on the Nothing. Thus, based on what we've seen, we feel the Samsung Galaxy S25 would be the better phone for videography and some level of photography, but the Nothing Phone 3 still offers excellent picture quality for its price.

Battery life

When it comes to battery life, both phones are incredible thanks to their highly efficient processors. The Nothing Phone 3 seemingly lasts an entire day's use, according to reviews online. The Samsung S25 also lasts a full day's use and offers almost 29 hours of video playback, according to Samsung. Thus, you'd be good with either option in terms of battery runtime.

Ad

Price

The Phone 3 and the Galaxy S25 are priced quite similarly. Both phones cost a little over $800, but are available for a slightly more affordable price due to the discount. However, for around the same ballpark of the S25, you can get a 512 GB Nothing Phone 3, which is a solid deal.

Nothing Phone 3:

256 GB: $799

$799 512 GB: $799 (discounted price)

Samsung Galaxy S25:

128 GB: $719.99 (discounted price)

$719.99 (discounted price) 256 GB: $779.99 (discounted price)

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 vs S24: Which is the better smartphone?

Ad

Final verdict

This concludes the comparison of the Phone 3 and the Galaxy S25. It's hard to determine which one proves to be the best, as both devices are solid choices. However, we're more inclined towards the Samsung Galaxy S25 because of its powerful processor, camera, and long-lasting battery life. If you're a power user, the S25 could be the perfect daily driver for you.

This does not mean the Nothing Phone 3 is inferior. It is a superb flagship device, but it falls short in terms of performance. It has a larger display and a very competitive camera that captures incredible pictures. If these features align with your priorities, go for the Phone 3.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More