Samsung Galaxy S25 vs S24: Which is the better smartphone?

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 was just announced at the Samsung Unpacked 2025 event earlier today. The smartphone comes with a load of new features, many of them driven by AI, improving the overall user experience. This leaves many users wondering how it stacks up against last year's Galaxy S24.

In this article, we'll compare the two phones, looking into their specifications, features, and more, helping you decide whether it's a worthy upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs S24: Specs and performance

The Galaxy S25 vs S24 comparison is an interesting one (Image via Samsung)

The new Galaxy S25 is a powerful mid-range smartphone for those wanting a performant daily driver. One of the biggest, or rather the only, upgrades we see in the new model is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which offers insanely good gaming performance.

However, apart from the RAM upgrade, the new processor would be one of the only differences between the two phones in terms of hardware.

Nevertheless, the upgraded S25 sees a ton of software and AI upgrades, all of which make it a better performer. Features like Virtual Aperture create a depth of field in photos and videos, and are more natural compared to the portrait mode on most phones. Moreover, AI ProVisual Engine offers a significant increase in video framerate and allows for smoother shooting.

Here's a look at the detailed specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S25:

Features Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S24 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.2”, FHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz 6.2”, FHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Camera Rear: 50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP Front: 12MP Video: 8K/30fps, 4K/120fps, FHD/240fps Rear: 50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP Front: 12MP Video: 8K/30fps, 4K/120fps, FHD/240fps RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 4000 mAh 4000 mAh Price Starts at $799.99 Starts at $799.99

Samsung has claimed that the new chipset gives a 40% increase in Ray Tracing performance, allowing for one of the most advanced gaming performances in a smartphone. Apart from raw performance, the new chip is also very power efficient and far better at processing AI workloads.

You get 12GB RAM on the Galaxy S25 compared to the 8GB on the Galaxy S24, which offers a decent upgrade when it comes to multitasking and gaming. The battery life on the two phones remains the same as well, with both devices featuring 4000 mAh battery units. According to Samsung, both devices last an average of 29 hours of video playback.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs S24: Which has the better camera?

The Galaxy S25 has much better camera features (Image via Samsung)

It's a little tricky to compare the camera features of the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S24 at this point as we're yet to have a hands-on camera review of the new smartphone. The specifications of the two remain exactly the same, featuring the same 50MP main sensor. Thus, it should offer more or less the same camera performance as that of the S24, which is quite a bummer. However, we can expect some improvements in picture quality thanks to the AI enhancements.

Videography on the S25 may be slightly better thanks to the more efficient chipset and features like AI ProVisual Engine. This may help maintain a better framerate and a smoother video shooting experience. Nightography mode is another incredible feature that helps reduce noise in images and videos, allowing you to shoot clear videos even in low-light conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs S24: What are their prices?

The starting price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S24 remain the same at $799.99. Both their 128GB base models sell at the same price. However, the 256GB variants cost $859.99. Thus, they cost exactly the same. Nevertheless, we should see a drop in the cost of the Galaxy S24 once the S25 starts selling.

Final Verdict: Which is the better smartphone?

In this comparison of the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S24, the new S25 has emerged as the clear winner. No doubt it features very similar specifications and just a slight upgrade when it comes to looks, but it is still the better performer due to the new chip.

Thus, considering you get slightly better performance on the Galaxy S25 and that it costs the same as its predecessor, it stands out as the better buy.

