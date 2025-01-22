Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Specs, price, and more

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus was announced on January 22, 2025, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. The device comes with quite a lot of new features, most of which have to do with AI. It features the all-new Snapdragon 8 Elite, with the smallest 3 nm process. This allows for the fastest multitasking and gaming performance in Samsung's history.

The phone features several other features that make your day-to-day tasks a little easier. While the contribution of most of these is relatively minor, the latest AI features bring everything up a notch.

The phone will be available for purchase from February 7, 2025 with pre-orders starting from today. In this article, we'll look into the specs, features, and price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus.

What are the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus was just launched at the Unpacked event (Image via Samsung)

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is packed with features and rich in high-end hardware. It's also one of the first Samsung phones to feature a recycled armor aluminum build that's durable and sleek.

Trending

We see a big upgrade in the processor, allowing for far better gaming performance. While the screen size is the same, the display gets the 120Hz refresh rate upgrade, allowing for smoother transitions and stutter-free gameplay. The QHD+ resolution produces stunning pictures with vibrant colors.

It comes in two storage configurations of 256GB and 512GB. However, it features 12GB RAM which remains the same for both variants.

The camera specs remain largely similar to last years, but we see a significant increase in video quality and the additional photography features, which we will discuss in the seciton below. The 50MP main camera helps to shoot 8K video at 30fps, which is super impressive.

These are the detailed specs of the S25 Plus:

Features Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Display 6.7”, QHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz RAM and ROM 12GB RAM 256GB, 512GB Storage Camera Rear: 50MP + 10MP +12MP Front: 12MP Video Capabilities 8K/30fps, 4K/120fps, 1080p/240fps Battery 4900 mAh

Also read: 5 best Samsung phones to buy in 2025

What are the new features on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus?

The Galaxy S25 Plus has several new features (Image via Samsung)

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus features several innovative features that make it a far better phone compared to its predecessor. For starters, it features the all new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which makes use of the Oryon CPU and Adreno GPU to provide a 40% increase in ray tracing performance. This allows for the most realistic performance and graphics quality seen on a mobile platform.

Several improvements were seen in the camera quality as well. Virtual aperture uses software to add dimension and depth to images and videos. This is similar to portrait mode on most phones but looks far more natural and realistic. Nightography is another feature that allows you to shoot clear videos with less noise even in low-light conditions.

It also comes with ProScaler, which is an AI image upscaler that offers up to 40% increase in quality. The phone also features the biggest battery life yet, allowing for up to 31 hours of video playback.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specs, prices, and more

What is the price of the Galaxy S25 Plus?

The Galaxy S25 Plus is priced similar to its predecessor (Image via Samsung)

The official prices of the Galaxy S25 series were announced in the livestream. The Galaxy S25 Plus starts at $999. The company has maintained the same pricing scheme from last year's S24 series.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback