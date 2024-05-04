Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy S25 or buy the Samsung Galaxy S24?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to be released in early 2025 and is rumored to be loaded with some incredible features. This makes one wonder whether they should wait for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25, or go for the existing Samsung Galaxy S24, which is still a stellar choice.

The answer is a bit complicated, but simply put, both products have their merits. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is a very well-praised device and one of the best smartphones available today. It featured a large 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display.

In this article, we will discuss why the Samsung Galaxy S25, with its supposedly laden specs, could be worth the wait, and also why the Samsung Galaxy S24 is still a great buy.

What do we know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 so far?

There is no official news regarding the release of the Galaxy S25 yet, but there are many leaks and rumors about the features and specs it may possess. However, it's reasonable to expect that it will offer even more impressive performance and features, such as a faster processor, improved camera systems, and 5G support.

Design-wise, most Samsung phones have taken on their predecessors, with very little change in the looks. However, for the upcoming model, we might be able to see a fresh design. It is said to have a similar aluminum frame and corning gorilla glass on the cameras.

The new Galaxy S25 might also have a slightly larger display, with the base model reported to have a 6.3" display. Apart from that, there are also several speculations about the improved camera.

While the exact specs are unknown, it is said to have a new 1-inch sensor, along with improvements in the camera quality. It could feature the same triple-camera setup with a standard wide lens, ultra-wide lens, and telephoto lens.

We could expect the new Galaxy S25 to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip or an Exynos 2500 chip based on selected regions of the world. Samsung is also working on the AI software on its chipsets so we will be seeing improvements in that as well.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 still worth it?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 remains a top-tier smartphone with incredible features and still reigns as one of the best phones available today. It boasts a 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Deca-Core processor, 50MP main camera, and up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Features Samsung Galaxy S24 Processor Deca-Core Display 6.2", FHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz RAM 8GB, 12GB ROM 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Camera 50.0 MP + 10.0 MP + 12.0 MP Battery 4000

While it is expected for the Samsung Galaxy S25 to surpass its predecessor in certain aspects, the latter still offers exceptional performance, camera capabilities, and overall user experience. Therefore, we feel it is still a good buy.

Final Verdict: Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy S25 or go for the Samsung Galaxy S24?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to be released in early 2025, so if you're willing to wait a while, you most definitely should go for the new model. With its new and improved processor, camera, and overall features, it would be a stellar phone to buy. But, if you need a new phone now, it would be best to get the existing Samsung Galaxy S24 or other models in the S24 line-up.

Moreover, the S24 models might see a drop in price with the release of the new S25 series, making it a more affordable option at that time. Ultimately, the best choice depends on your individual needs and priorities. Consider your budget, how important the latest features are to you, and how long you can wait for a new phone.

