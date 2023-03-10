Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 worth buying in 2023?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 recently completed its first anniversary in circulation since its global launch last January, and it has continued to perform well for the brand. The company decided to introduce a more budget-friendly offering with the Tab A series.

Over the years, the tech giant has made some major improvements to its performance levels. This has allowed them to improve the output without a major hike in price. That being said, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 was released in January 2022. One year is a long time in the technology space and especially more so if the device isn’t a flagship model.

Naturally, the performance levels of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will fall off to an extent when compared with similarly priced models in 2023. However, it remains an efficient candidate to pick in the budget tablet market. Let’s find out what a buyer can potentially expect in terms of returns from the device in 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a perfect option for those who want a great budget option

Brand Samsung Processor Unisoc Tiger T618 (12 nm) RAM 2/3/4 GB Storage 32/64/128 GB Display 10.5" TFT LCD, 1200 x 1920 pixels, 16:10 ratio (~216 ppi density) Battery 7.040 mAH Camera 8 MP, AF

It’s worth noting from the very beginning that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a budget offering. Naturally, it lacks several strengths on the hardware front that can be found in the more expensive S-series. That doesn’t mean that the more affordable option is unusable by any stretch of imagination.

Samsung has gone for a 10.5” screen, which is quite large for the budget. The display panel supports TFT LCD, so there’s been some cost savings in this regard. With a native support of up to 1200x1920 pixels and a density of 216 ppi, it’s not the sharpest display out there. A better panel or a smaller display would certainly have yielded better results.

The Unisoc Tiger T618 is a relative unknown when it comes to the Android chipset market. It gets the job done, but there’s no exceptional performance worth discussing. Basic gaming shouldn’t be a problem with this processor, and the same applies for multitasking between applications.

Buyers can choose between 2,3, or 4 GB RAM based on their needs, and the internal storage ranges from 32 GB to 128 GB. It has a single 8 MP back camera that can record videos at 1080P 30 FPS.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is powered by a 7,040 mAH cell, which comes with a 15W charging brick. It provides basic support for fundamental features like Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 worth buying in 2023?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is not an exceptional device to begin with, and it caters to a very specific market segment.

The tablet market generally tends to be costly, and this one provides an efficient solution to those with lower disposable income.

One area where the said model shines is in terms of software support. Samsung has been greatly enhancing its capabilities in the software area, and the Tab A8 can be upgraded to Android 13. It’s supported by the same OneUI, which is a user favourite.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a well-rounded entry device that is a Jack of all trades but master of none. From reading books to playing games like PUBG Mobile and Asphalt 9, it can get the job done. However, it will outright struggle with intense operations.

There are certain alternatives like the Redmi Pad 5 that come with better hardware at similar pricing. However, software support is certainly a very strong point that’s worth considering especially in the budget segment.

A well-optimized device certainly allows users to stretch hardware performance, and the Tab A8’s biggest strength is certainly in that department.

