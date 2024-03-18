Which Samsung Galaxy Phone should you buy in 2024?

It can be tough to decide on the ideal Samsung Galaxy phone as the brand offers a plethora of smartphones in different price categories. If you want one of the best display screens, the Samsung Galaxy S series offers stunning displays. For battery enthusiasts, the Samsung Galaxy A or M series offers up to a 6,000mAh battery, which ensures you get up to two days of battery life.

With premium Samsung phones, you can also enjoy note-taking with a stylus or clicking photos hands-free. Therefore, finding the best Samsung Galaxy phone will ultimately come down to your preference and budget. So, in this article, we have listed the best Samsung Galaxy phone for every type of user and requirement.

Best Samsung Galaxy phone for budget users

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is currently one of the best budget Samsung phones in 2024. (Image via Samsung)

If you have a limited budget of around $200 and want to experience the best of a Samsung Galaxy phone, the Galaxy A15 5G should be your top pick. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimesnity 6100+ chipset, a triple camera setup at the back, and a big 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Specifications Price Starting from $199 Display 6.5-inches 90Hz Super AMOLED Processor MediaTek Dimesnity 6100+ Camera Rear - 50MP(Main) + 5MP(Ultrawide) + 2MP(Macro)Front - 13MP Battery 5,000mAh, 25W wired

It has a starting price of $199 and supports 5G connectivity. The phone also runs on the latest OneUI 6 Android 14 OS and is expected to receive four years of Android OS updates.

Best Samsung Galaxy phone for camera enthusiasts

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has one of the best camera setups of all Samsung phones sold worldwide. (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best Samsung phones for camera enthusiasts. It has a 200MP primary camera, dual telephoto lenses, and a 12MP ultrawide angle lens that can click stunning photos in almost any lighting condition with no visible noise.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications Price Starting from $1149 Display 6.8-inches 120Hz LTPO Dynamic AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Camera Rear - 200MP(Main) + 10MP(Telephoto) +50MP(Periscope Telephoto) + 12MP(Ultrawide)Front - 12MP Battery 5,000mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless

If we talk about its video recording capabilities, the S24 Ultra can shoot highly detailed 8K videos as well at up to 30fps. The phone also supports gyroscope-based EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) and has OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support in all four lenses.

Best value-for-money Samsung Galaxy phone

Samsung Galaxy A54

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is one of the most value-for-money smartphones from Samsung. (Image via Samsung)

If you want to buy a value-for-money Samsung phone, then the Samsung Galaxy A54 is surely one of the best options. It boasts one of the best-looking screens under $300, as it has a vibrant 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and a maximum brightness of 1000 nits.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Specifications Price Starting from $375 Display 6.4-inches 120Hz Super AMOLED Processor Exynos 1380 Camera Rear - 50MP(Main) + 12MP(Ultrawide) + 5MP (Macro)Front - 32MP Battery 5,000mAh, 25W wired

The Exynos 1380 chipset isn't a performance powerhouse, but it does help the phone last a long time on one charge, as it's battery efficient and consumes less power. Further, you get a 5,000mAh battery, which can run for more than a day easily.

Best foldable Samsung Galaxy phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the best foldable phones from Samsung. (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is probably the most innovative foldable phone from Samsung. The smartphone company has increased the size of its cover display and made it much more usable, meaning you can use it for navigation, watching videos, and use it as a viewfinder.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications Price Starting from $849 Display Main - 6.7-inches Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 120HzCover - 3.4-inches Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera Rear - 12MP(Main) + 12MP(Ultrawide)Front - 10MP Battery 3,700mAh, 25W wired

All these display improvements, with its all-day battery, sturdier design, and impressive cameras, make it a top pick for foldable smartphone lovers. Therefore, it's the one Samsung Galaxy phone you should have if you want to enter the world of foldables.

Best flagship-killer Samsung Galaxy phone

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is the best sub-$1000 phone from Samsung right now. (Image via Samsung)

With a big 6.7-inch display with QHD resolution, a similar LTPO 120Hz peak refresh rate, and all the different AI tools like the S24 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is probably the most recommendable flagship device from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Specifications Price Starting from $849 Display 6.7-inches LTPO 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3/ Exynos 2400 Camera Rear - 50MP(Main) + 12MP(Ultrawide) + 10MP (Telephoto)Front - 12MP Battery 4,900mAh, 45W wired

It also supports 45W charging and has a great battery performance. The S24 Plus can also click stunning pictures with its triple-camera setup at the back and is one of the best phones under $1000.

