Samsung Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 15: Which is the better buy?

Samsung has just launched its new flagship model, the Samsung Galaxy S24, at its 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event. Today, we will see what both these phones bring to the table in the Samsung Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 15 battle. The new Galaxy S24 series includes three new models, each with its own unique features and specifications. In this article, we pit the Samsung Galaxy S24 against the iPhone 15 to try to see which is the most powerful device on the market.

We will look at their features, camera capabilities, prices, and variants to help you make an informed decision on which device is ideal for you.

Note: This article is subjective and is based on the writer's opinion.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 15 specs compared

Before we get into the meat of the Samsung Galaxy S24 vs the iPhone 15 battle, we have to look at their key differences. Let's start by comparing their specifications.

Features Samsung Galaxy S24 iPhone 15 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 A16 Bionic chip Display 6.2” Dynamic AMOLED display 6.1″ / 15.54 cm OLED display Camera 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 10MP Telephoto 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Price $249.99 - 128GB $249.99 - 256GB (limited time offer) $799 - 128GB $899 - 256GB $1099 - 512GB

Both the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the iPhone 15 are extremely powerful and capable devices. The Samsung Galaxy S24 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the iPhone runs on the A16 Bionic chip. Both chipsets are fast and allow for a smooth user experience, but the Samsung sports the more powerful chipset, so it is the winner in terms of performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display, while the iPhone 15 has a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR all-screen OLED display. In terms of display, the iPhone is the clear winner.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 does relatively better in terms of battery power. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, while the iPhone 15 runs on a 3,349mAh battery.

We will discuss the camera capabilities of both devices below as we delve deeper into the Samsung Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 15 battle.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 15 prices and models compared

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is available with two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. As a limited-time offer, both variants are priced at $249.

Here's the link to purchase the new Samsung Galaxy S24.

Samsung has launched three new models in the Galaxy S24 series during the Unpacked event. Here are the variants available:

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The iPhone 15 is available in three storage options, each priced slightly differently. It starts at $799 for the 128GB variant, followed by $899 for 256GB, and $1099 for 512GB.

Here's the link to purchase the iPhone 15.

Released back in September 2023, the iPhone 15 has four models. Here's a quick look at its variants:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 15 camera compared

There is a significant improvement in the camera quality of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 compared to its previous model. It now features a 50MP wide lens, ultra-wide, and tele lens. The iPhone 15 has an advanced dual-camera system featuring a 48MP main camera, 2x telephoto, and an ultra-wide camera lens.

Both Samsung and Apple are renowned for their smartphone cameras, and these devices is no different, as both models offer superb image processing. However, the iPhone 15 reigns supreme due to its superior camera capabilities and image processing.

Is the Samsung S24 better than the iPhone 15?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15 represent the pinnacle of current mobile technology, each boasting impressive capabilities and features. This article on the Samsung Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 15 has discussed the key features, camera quality, prices, and variants of the two devices.

The S24 features impressive camera specs, significant AI enhancements, and a bigger battery. Those looking for a compact device with clean software, a powerful camera system, and good battery life can opt for it.

However, in terms of camera, ecosystem and user experience, the iPhone 15 takes the win. Ultimately, in the Samsung Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 15 battle, the victor may vary based on an individual's personal day-to-day requirements.

