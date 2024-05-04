Should you wait for the Galaxy S25 Ultra or buy the S24 Ultra?

It's only been a few months since Samsung released its latest flagship smartphones. However, the attention has now turned to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. While it is too early to get a clear image of next year's big release, there are a few rumors suggesting that it will have improvements in terms of processor, display, and battery.

We will not see the Galaxy S25 Ultra before next year. If you want to enjoy top-tier performance now, it is not worth waiting for it, as the S24 Ultra is already a powerful phone. However, there are a few factors to consider.

NOTE: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Is waiting for the Galaxy S25 Ultra worth it?

Rumors around Samsung's next flagship hits the internet (Image via YouTube/Cybo Tech)

With every new release, smartphone brands strive to offer greater value to users. However, some upgrades may be difficult to justify.

Based on Samsung's history, it is safe to assume that the company's upcoming device will have solid improvements. However, we don’t have any official updates yet. Nevertheless, rumors are starting to emerge.

Design and display

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a titanium frame. There is very little chance that Samsung will make a change to this aspect in the upcoming smartphone.

We haven't seen any major design change in the camera setup for years. From the Galaxy S21 Ultra series to the current flagship, Samsung has used the same basic design, where the major camera lenses are stacked up vertically and the zoom lens and flash are placed right to them. Probably, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature the same structure.

Speculations from a reliable tipster @BennettBuhneralso suggest a marginal increase in the screen size. We are also assuming that the new flagship will raise the stakes further in terms of maximum brightness levels.

Camera

Samsung places a strong emphasis on camera capabilities in their flagship smartphones, particularly in the Galaxy S Ultra series. We have seen some significant jumps in the last few years.

Smartphones Camera S22 Ultra 108 MP+10MP+10MP+12MP S23 Ultra 200MP+10MP+10MP+12MP S24 Ultra 200MP+10MP+50MP+12MP

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to get a major upgrade for ultrawide and telephoto lenses. Leaks also hint at a feature known as Variable Capabilities. While we are not sure what this is about. The possibility is that it is related to focal length adjustments.

Performance

An exception to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the other devices in the recent S-series lineup use a mix of Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets. While it's true that Qualcomm SoCs are generally considered to perform better, the Exynos 2400 chipset performed way better than what was expected.

That said, we can’t ignore the talk going around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. It is said to get a pretty big jump in power. If Samsung followed the same strategy, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 exclusively.

Alternatively, Samsung might take a different route and use an in-house chip for better software and hardware integration. We don’t know. But, one thing is for sure, we will definitely see a performance boost in the next flagship.

Looking at all the aspects, it seems worth waiting for the upcoming smartphone. However, we don't have any official updates as of now.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a great choice

Should you buy the current S-series mobile? (Image via Samsung)

The S24 Ultra stands as an apex in Samsung's current smartphone hierarchy, boasting unparalleled prowess that few contenders can even aspire to match. Have a look at its specifications.

Specifications Galaxy S24 Ultra Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB Storage Up to 1TB Camera Rear: 200MP+10MP+50MP+12MP || Front: 12MP Display 6.8-inch LPTO AMOLED Battery 5,000mAH Charging speed 45W wired, 15W wireless Price $1,299

As seen in the table, it offers top-of-the-line specifications. It is a great device you can invest in right now. It ticks all the boxes that you might look for in a flagship smartphone.

Samsung has also promised seven years of updates, so you can use it for years to come. It is also available in various configuration options, so, you can select whatever suits you the best.

Check: Which Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra variant should you buy?

Final verdict

Galaxy S24 Ultra or Galaxy S25 Ultra: Better deal (Image via Samsung)

You can expect a lot of upgrades from the Galaxy S25 Ultra if you are willing to wait. However, we don’t know when it will hit the market.

The S24 Ultra is available now and is a great buy. You get the best features and years of upgrades. So, if you need a top-tier phone now and don't mind missing out on potential future upgrades, it is an excellent choice.

Ultimately, the final decision will depend on your needs and preferences.

