There are three Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra variants available, all with different storage options. While multiple factors are considered while making a purchase, storage is a major criterion that will play a huge role depending on the purpose of the device. Simply put, the variant you want to purchase depends on your specific usage and needs.

On that note, this article will explain which Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra variants you need to buy in 2024, depending on your usage.

Which Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra variant should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in three variants: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB internal storage with 12GB RAM. However, which one you should buy depends on a few factors.

Gaming - Base 256GB variant

If you are an avid gamer and the sole purpose of purchasing the Galaxy S24 Ultra is gaming, then the 256 GB variant will be sufficient to fulfill your needs.

While the heavy games will occupy a major chunk of your storage, this variant will be adequate to download and install all that you desire. Although this might leave you with less space for photos, videos, and movies.

Photography & video recording - 1TB variant

The product is famously known for its camera quality, and if you are a professional photographer, your device is going to be filled with photos and videos naturally (the same goes for casual photographers as well).

These pictures take up a lot of storage, especially if you take them with the 200MP mode. The same goes for video recording. A 4K@60 video recording of a one-minute scene can take over 548MB.

These aspects only emphasize the fact that capturing moments won't come cheap. But, getting the 1TB Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra variant lessens that concern as you'll be well-equipped to capture all the memories.

Downloading large movies and TV series - 512GB variant

Movies and TV series come in a variety of file sizes, depending on the resolution and file format of the movie. While streaming on online platforms will only cost data, downloading them will require access to enough storage.

While any variant can be chosen as it leans more towards personal opinion, getting the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra variant with a larger 512GB storage, according to us, can be considered ideal if movies and series are your thing.

Cloud storage - Base 256GB

Cloud storage has been gaining a bit of popularity in the past few years. With it, you can store files from your device in the cloud, creating more space in internal storage. So, if you are planning to buy cloud storage, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra variant with base 256GB storage.

Do note that it's not as seamless as the cloud storage providers advertise. When you open a picture directly from the cloud storage, it may take a second or two to fully load.

The picture gradually transforms from a blurry to a clear one. This issue gets further exaggerated if you don't have high-speed internet. Not everybody will prefer this.