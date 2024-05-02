Pixel 8a expected specs, prices, and more rumors explored

Google's launch of the Pixel 8a is now imminent. The next iteration of the Android maker's budget offering might be released in the next few weeks as a successor to last year's 7a. The smartphone is rumored to bring the updated Tensor G3 chipset, updated displays, better battery life, and slight improvements to the camera. It has been rumored for quite some time, and much about the device has been leaked, including prices, designs, and available colorways.

Here's a review of everything we expect from the upcoming Pixel 8a.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Please take all information herein with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation.

Everything we know about the Pixel 8a

The Pixel 8a is said to target a $500 mid-range market, like previous entries in the lineup. The smartphone would bring the essentials of the higher-end Pixel 8 lineup while cutting down on performance and hardware. Here are all the recent leaks:

The 8a is rumored to be powered by a slightly underclocked Tensor G3 chipset .

. It might be powered by a 6.1-inch 120 Hz OLED display , up from the 90 Hz 6.1-inch screen on last year's variant.

, up from the 90 Hz 6.1-inch screen on last year's variant. The smartphone is now rumored to be priced at $499 for the 128 GB version and $559 for the 256 GB alternative. This squashes previous leaks that the device would get costlier this year.

and alternative. This squashes previous leaks that the device would get costlier this year. It is expected to have a 64 MP main sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide . All AI features would be available on the 8 and 8 Pro.

and a . All AI features would be available on the 8 and 8 Pro. However, the device would feature the same Sony IMX787 sensor as the last-generation 7a. Hence, there won't be a massive gain in picture quality.

as the last-generation 7a. Hence, there won't be a massive gain in picture quality. A bigger 4,500 mAh battery is rumored for the Pixel 8a, up from 4,385 mAh cell on the 7a.

What are the expected specs of the Pixel 8a?

One of the biggest changes with this year's Pixel 8a is the display. Previously, this used to be the most alarming downgrade from the flagship lineup. Up until the 6a, the cheaper devices were locked to a meager 60 Hz screen. However, things got better last year with a 90 Hz panel, and this year, the gap between the Pixel 8 and 8a is expected to almost disappear with a similar 120 Hz OLED display. The peak brightness is also going up from 1,000 nits to 1,400 nits.

The upcoming Tensor G3 is expected to add new life to the device's performance capabilities. The chipset delivers 15%-20% extra horsepower to run AI workloads and video games. Below is a comparison of the benchmark results of the chipsets. Do note the 8a would feature an underclocked CPU and gains might be lower.



Tensor G2 (Pixel 7a) Tensor G3 (Pixel 8) Geekbench 6 single-core 1018 1569 Geekbench 6 multi-core 3065 3744 3DMark Wild Life 41.1 FPS 54 FPS Adobe Premiere Rush 56 seconds 45 seconds

Apart from this, the battery life of the device is getting a generational upgrade. We are looking at a slightly bigger cell: 4,500 mAh vs 4,385 mAh. Besides, charging speeds would go up from 18W on the Pixel 7a to 27W.



Pixel 7a Pixel 8a Pixel 8 Screen size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches 6.2 inches Chipset Tensor G2 Tensor G3 Tensor G3 Resolution 2,400 x 1,080 2,400 x 1,080 2,400 x 1,080 Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz 120 Hz Brightness (HDR, declared) 1,000 nits 1,400 nits 1,400 nits

What are the expected prices of the Pixel 8a?

The Pixel 8 is now rumored to start at $499 for the 128 GB version. Prices for the topped-out 256 GB option would go up to $559. This places the smartphone very close to the Pixel 8, often discounted to the $550 range. Recently, we spotted a deal on the flagship that slashed the price to just $549.

The device's starting price would also be quite higher than what the Pixel 7a is currently available for, i.e., $315. If you are not looking to dump about $500 on your next device, getting the last-generation device now might be a better idea.

When might the Pixel 8a launch?

The Pixel 8a is expected to be introduced alongside Android 15 at Google I/O. For those unaware, I/O is the company's annual developer conference, along the lines of Apple's WWDC. The smartphone is the only solid rumor for the event, with rumors of a new Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet being feeble.

Overall, the upcoming 8a is shaping up to be an iterative update to the already established formula. We aren't expecting a crazy overhaul with this new launch.